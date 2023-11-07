November 07, 2023 09:50

Energy

International and domestic crude oil futures gained after Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed they will continue voluntary production cuts through year end.

Saudi Arabia are cutting 1-million bpd, while Russia is cutting 300,000 bpd through year end.

Earlier, prices were struggling amid demand concerns as US inventories rise, while weak economic data comes as high interest rates slow the US economy.

From an intraday perspective, international crude oil prices have started weaker on Tuesday morning in Asian trading on concerns over weak demand in China.

Investors will look EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook scheduled to be released tonight.

The range for the NYMEX WTI December is $79.80 to $81.85, while that for MCX November crude futures is 6,685 to 6,870.

NYMEX and domestic gas futures tumbled over 6% on warm weather forecasts in the U.S. for the next 8-14 days.

There’s some expectation that last week’s cold might have shrunk US inventories, but the data won’t be available until next week, as the EIA reporting system is updated.

From an intraday perspective, NYMEX natural gas prices have started marginally higher this early Tuesday morning in Asian trade.

The range for the NYMEX Gas December is $3.220 to $3.375, while that for MCX natural gas November contract is 266 to 282.

Bullion

International and domestic gold and silver prices eased on Monday on rising treasury yields and profit taking.

The Dollar also rebounded on Monday and weighed on prices.

Risk appetite improved as safe haven buying eases as geopolitical tensions appeared to have eased in the Middle East and kept upside capped.

Meanwhile, reflecting current investors sentiments, SPDR Gold Trust ETF fund, said its holdings rose 0.50% to 867.57 tonnes on Monday from 863.24 tonnes on Friday.

From an intraday perspective, LBMA spot and COMEX futures of gold and silver futures started marginally weaker this early Tuesday morning Asian trading as the dollar staged a rebound.

However, bullion prices were stuck in a small range with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of comments from Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell this week.

Intraday, the range for COMEX December gold is between $1,975 to $1,995, while COMEX December silver is $22.930 to $23.260.

Domestically, the range for MCX gold December is 60,675 to 60,920, while that for MCX silver December is 71,825 to 72,400.

Base Metals

International and domestic copper prices ended higher on Monday supported by China’s commitment to boost imports spurred fund buying ahead of key Chinese economic data.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that the country would open up its economy and that its imports of goods and services would reach a cumulative $17 trillion within the next five years.

The Dollar rebounded on Monday and capped further gains.

Most other base metals also gained on Monday.

From an intraday perspective, COMEX copper has started marginally weaker this early Tuesday morning in Asian trade ahead of China’s trade data.

The range for COMEX December Copper is $3.640 to $3.735, while that for MCX copper November is 709 to 716.

Currency

The Indian Rupee appreciated marginally on Monday but were off session highs as U.S. dollar demand from local oil companies and importers capped gains.

The Rupee underperformed comped to its Asian peers which significantly gained this Monday’s session tracking a fall in the Dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.

The Rupee finally settled at 83.2150 compared with its close at 83.2850 in the previous session.

However, state-run banks were seen on offer and may have limited weakness.

From an intraday perspective, the Indian Rupee could start flat this Tuesday.

Gains will be capped after the Dollar and the Treasury Yields rebounded overnight.

Asian peers have started weaker this Tuesday morning and oilers buying dollars will weigh on the domestic currency.

On the other hand, RBI’s presence in the market could cap losses.

Key triggers this week for the domestic markets will be inflation and IIP data.

But investors will await Fed speak this week and the key speech from Fed chair Powell on the monetary policy.

The NDF market is indicating that the Rupee could open around 83.1900 to 83.2000 against the Dollar compared with 83.2150 in the previous session and the range for the session remains between 83.1000 to 83.3000.

Among other pairs, we expect GBPINR, the EURINR and the JPYINR spot pairs to remain range bound to lower this Tuesday’s trade.

Moving onto the overseas markets, the U.S. Dollar and U.S. Treasury Yields rebounded on Monday as investors await Fed speak this week.

The Euro, the Sterling and the Yen weakened on Monday’s session against the Dollar on broad greenback recovery.

From an intraday perspective, the U.S. Dollar Index has started flat to marginally higher against the basket of currencies this early Tuesday morning in Asian trading holding overnight gains as investors took a breather from a risk rally.

Intraday, the Dollar Index could trade in the $104.95 to $105.40 range.

The Euro, the Sterling and the Yen have started flat to marginally weaker against the Dollar this early Tuesday morning as investors look to fresh triggers.

Intraday, the Euro could trade in the $1.0705 to $1.0745 range, the Sterling could trade in $1.2310 to $1.2405, while the Yen could trade in the $149.55 to $150.25.