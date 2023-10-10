October 10, 2023 09:50

Our latest quarterly analysis across seven cities suggests while the worst of pricing-led competition in diagnostics is behind us, we are still far from a benign pricing environment. In particular, Reliance’s Netmeds has considerably upped the ante in the past six months, with its pricing now ~25% and ~65% lower than Tata 1mg and the national incumbents, respectively. Factoring in a volume recovery, we bake in 12-14% sales CAGRs over FY2023-26E for DLPL and METROHL. Due to the impending risk on long-term sales growth amid elevated valuations, we reiterate our cautious view on DLPL and METROHL.

Largely status quo for incumbents except METROHL’s Delhi trial

Post price hikes of 4% in Delhi NCR in 4QFY23 and some minor hikes in other cities in 1QFY24, DLPL maintained its pricing qoq in 2QFY24. DLPL continues to focus on home collections in Mumbai, through Suburban, aided by incremental capacity and capabilities from the Vidyavihar reference lab. After dropping prices in Delhi NCR by 15% in 1QFY24, seemingly on an experimental basis, METROHL has raised prices in 2QFY24. METROHL’s pricing remained largely unchanged in other cities. Similarly, Agilus (erstwhile SRL) and Thyrocare have largely maintained their pricing. We highlight, on a yoy basis, pricing of major listed incumbents such as DLPL, METROHL, Agilus, Thyrocare and Vijaya has varied in the -1% to +4% range.

With Netmeds’ aggression, incumbents’ pricing gap stays at 2-3X

APHS’ oscillating pricing strategy (5% hike in 1QFY24, flat in 4QFY23, 50% cut in 3QFY23) continued with the company doubling its diagnostics pricing in 2QFY24. On a yoy basis, this translates into a 4% hike. Other hospital and offline players have broadly maintained their pricing. For now, Medplus’ diagnostics foray stays solely focused on Hyderabad with no change in its aggressive pricing strategy. Within online, while Tata 1mg, Healthians, Redcliffe, mFine and MediBuddy have raised prices in 2QFY24, Netmeds, PharmEasy and Orange Health have reduced prices qoq. Netmeds continues to be the most aggressive player in metros. On the other hand, Tata 1mg and Healthians have raised prices progressively over the past 6-9 months. We note Flipkart Health+ is yet to launch its diagnostics offering, even after more than 18 months of operations.