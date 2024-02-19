February 19, 2024 14:46

Shailesh Saraf, smallcase Manager & Founder of Value Stocks on Nifty reaching fresh peaks:

Nifty 50 reached an all-time high of 22,171, largely propelled by the performance of financial and energy stocks.

Following the recent decline in Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and banking stocks, we’re now seeing investors seeking bargains in these stocks during the ongoing market upturn, indicating that the PSU sector remains of interest to bullish investors. Technically if we see the Nifty PSE index had rebounded from the 20 SMA level on 13th Feb and is currently trading near its all-time high levels of 9564. Additionally, small-cap and mid-cap indices continue to outperform the primary benchmark indices. This can be seen in the intraday performance of power and railway stocks.

The Nifty energy index also saw a 0.7% increase, intraday. Tata Power Company witnessed a 2% surge following the receipt of a letter of intent for the acquisition of a power project valued at 8.38 billion INR ($101 million). Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd witnessed a surge of more than 8% after announcing it secured an order from the defence ministry for the purchase of 250 specialized wagons. Titagarh Rail Systems’ stock rose sharply by 8.5% to Rs 1037.55

Disclaimers

Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by SEBI, membership of BASL and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provides any assurance of returns to investors. The content in these posts/articles is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial advice and nor to be construed as an offer to buy/sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy/sell any security or financial products. Users must make their own investment decisions based on their specific investment objective and financial position and use such independent advisors as they believe necessary.

Disclosures

The research and reports express our opinions which we have based upon generally available public information, field research; inferences and deductions through are due diligence and analytical process. To the best our ability and belief, all information contained here is accurate and reliable, and has been obtained from public sources we believe to be accurate and reliable.