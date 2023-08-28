August 28, 2023 16:26

​Equity benchmark indices climbed on Monday after two days of fall​, tracking strength in global markets and buying in HDFC Bank.

The BSE ​Sensex​ climbed 110.09 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 64,996.60. During the day, it jumped 326.94 points or 0.50 per cent to 65,213.45.

The NSE ​Nifty​ gained 40.25 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 19,306.05.

From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

Reliance Industries, Nestle, Titan, HCL Technologies, ITC and Tata Motors were among the laggards.