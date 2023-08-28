Stock Market | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 28 August 2023.
- August 28, 2023 16:26
Closing Bell: Markets bounce back after two days of decline
Equity benchmark indices climbed on Monday after two days of fall, tracking strength in global markets and buying in HDFC Bank.
The BSE Sensex climbed 110.09 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 64,996.60. During the day, it jumped 326.94 points or 0.50 per cent to 65,213.45.
The NSE Nifty gained 40.25 points or 0.21 per cent to end at 19,306.05.
From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and State Bank of India were among the gainers.
Reliance Industries, Nestle, Titan, HCL Technologies, ITC and Tata Motors were among the laggards.
- August 28, 2023 16:24
Rupee settles on flat note, up 1 paisa at 82.63 against US dollar
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 1 paisa at 82.63 against the US dollar, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by rising American currency and recovery in crude oil prices.
Forex traders said the Indian rupee witnessed modest gains on Monday on positive domestic equities. However, rising US dollars and recovery in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.58 and finally settled for the day at 82.63 against the American currency.
- August 28, 2023 16:23
India braces for lowest monsoon rains in 8 years
India is set for its lowest monsoon rains in eight years, with El Niño weather expected to cut September precipitation.
This could make essentials like sugar, pulses, rice, and vegetables more expensive and raise food inflation, said Kedia Commodities. The monsoon, vital for India’s economy, provides 70 per cent of the rain needed for crop watering and irrigation.
The September rainfall deficit could make essentials more expensive and raise food inflation, it added.
- August 28, 2023 16:20
Post RIL AGM, here is the market closing view from Santosh Meena
Post RIL AGM, here is the market closing view from Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
The AGM held by Reliance was largely uneventful for the market. The key highlight was the succession plan. However, the company’s stock experienced a decline due to the absence of clear timelines regarding the telecom and retail IPOs. Presently, the market’s attention is shifting towards the global scenario, which exhibits some degree of stability. Nonetheless, lingering uncertainties on a global scale, particularly stemming from developments involving the US and China, continue to influence market sentiment.
From a technical standpoint, the Nifty index has slipped beneath its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (DMAs), signaling a short-term bearish bias. Key support levels to monitor are 19191 and 18888. On the upside, the 19,400–19,500 range emerges as a critical resistance zone, the breach of which could pave the way for positive momentum.
As for the Banknifty index, it’s currently endeavoring to uphold its 100-DMA around the 43,900 mark. However, a notable surge in strength would necessitate conquering the supply zone of 44,800–45,000. A dip below the 100-DMA could potentially lead to a retest of the 200-DMA in the vicinity of 43,000.
- August 28, 2023 15:46
Reliance Industries shares were at ₹2,436.95, down by 1.27% on the NSE
- August 28, 2023 15:46
Shares of Jio Financials were at ₹210.10, down by 2.05% on the NSE
- August 28, 2023 15:32
Astron Paper & Board Mill appoints Rohit Patel as CFO
Astron Paper & Board Mill has apppointed Rohit Patel as its CFO. The stock trades at ₹27.85 on the NSE, down by 3.47%.
- August 28, 2023 15:30
Chaman Lal Setia shares dip 3.75% amid basmati export restrictions
Shares of Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd have declined 3.75 per cent in response to recent government regulations that set a minimum export price of $1,200 per tonne of basmati rice.
The company clarifies that these regulations will not significantly impact its exports. Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd primarily deals in premium rice, which commands prices exceeding the minimum export price threshold. Additionally, the company exports certain basmati varieties processed as parboiled rice, priced below the $1,200 per mt mark.
- August 28, 2023 15:25
Newgen Software Technologies stock falls by 7.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹852
- August 28, 2023 15:22
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO subscribed 77.40 times
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO has been subscribed 77.40 times as of 3:12 pm on August 28, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 145.27 times; NII portion 102.91 times; retail 29.51 times; and those reserved for employees are 11.67 times. The issue closes today.
- August 28, 2023 15:15
Schaeffler India shares up on nod for Koovers acquisition
Schaeffler India Ltd’s shares were up 0.45 per cent after the company approved acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Pvt Ltd, known as Koovers, for a consideration of approximately Rs 142.4 crore.
- August 28, 2023 15:08
Reliance AGM: Shares of Reliance and Jio slip into negative
- August 28, 2023 15:06
Top gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
- Power Grid (2.58%)
- LT (1.99%)
- M&M (1.81%)
- Jio Financial (1.79%)
- BPCL (1.66%)
Major losers:
- Nestle India (-0.76%);
- Hindalco(-0.67%);
- HCL Tech (-0.66%);
- Adani Enterprises (-0.62%);
- Bharti Airtel (-0.61%)
- August 28, 2023 15:03
BSE stocks in focus: 2,054 stocks gain, 1,634 decline at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 28 were 2,054 against 1,634 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,874. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 216, and those that hit a 52-week low was 35.
- August 28, 2023 15:00
NGL Fine-Chem stock falls by 5.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,061.90
- August 28, 2023 15:00
Satellite stocks of Reliance Industries show rangebound trading
With Reliance AGM in progress, satelite stocks of Reliance Industries are trading rangebound so far with no announcements yet to fire up sentiment. Network 18 Media and Investments up by 1.7 per cent to ₹68.70, TV18 Broadcast up by 0.85 per cent to ₹47.80, Den Networks trading flat at ₹47.20, Hathway Cable and Datacom up by 1.50 to ₹16.90 and Just Dial down by 1 per cent to 748.60
- August 28, 2023 14:49
HDFC Bank stock rises by 1.12% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,579
- August 28, 2023 14:42
Responsive Industries bags orders for ‘Vande Bharat’
Responsive Industries is securing orders from the Indian Railways for the ‘Vande Bharat’ Project.
- August 28, 2023 14:26
Top Nifty bank stocks
- Punjab National Bank (2.44%)
- Federal Bank (2.17%)
- HDFC Bank (1.10%)
- August 28, 2023 14:25
Atishay Ltd wins ₹4.29 cr work order to computerise 4,122 PACS
Atishay Ltd has secured work order for the computerisation of 4,122 PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) at ₹4.29 crore.
- August 28, 2023 14:23
Stcok market today: Patel Engineering’s shares surge 5%
Shares of Patel Engineering were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 57.01 on August 28, as the company along with its JV received a letter of award for the Dibang multi-purpose project in Arunachal Pradesh.
- August 28, 2023 14:18
Suzlon Energy stock surges by 4.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹23.50
- August 28, 2023 14:17
RIL shares are flat now versus up 0.6% earlier
- August 28, 2023 14:12
RIL Board proposes Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani as Directors; Nita steps down
RIL Board recommends appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani on the Board of Directors.
Nita Ambani to step down from the Board - to continue as Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.
- August 28, 2023 14:09
Tata Steel stock inches up by 0.68% on the NSE, trading at ₹117.70
- August 28, 2023 14:08
TVS Supply Chain at ₹195.45 is ruling below the IPO price of ₹197
- August 28, 2023 14:05
Piramal Enterprises buyback offer
Piramal Enterprises has submitted a letter of offer for buyback of up to 1,40,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of $2 each at a price of ₹1,250 per share. The buyback opens on August 31 and closes on September 6. The stock surged by 5.73 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,120.05.
- August 28, 2023 14:03
Minda Corp block trade
Minda Corp Rs 18.04 crore NSE Block Trade for ~555034 shares, at Rs 325
- August 28, 2023 14:02
Tamil Nadu Newsprint revises record date to Sept 18, 2023
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, which had earlier intimated its record date as Sept 15, 2023, has now told the exchange that the record date has been revised to Sept 18, 2023 for the purpose of dividend
- August 28, 2023 13:57
Man Infraconstruction shares up on Mumbai redevelopment project
Man Infraconstruction Ltd’s shares were up 6.15 per cent after the company said it is embarking on a significant redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai.
Covering a 10-acre land parcel, the venture is poised to deliver 1.7 million square feet of carpet area and generate over Rs 4,000 crore in revenue within 5 to 6 years. MICL Group’s real estate portfolio is expected to expand from 4.6 million to 6.3 million square feet.
Manan P. Shah, Managing Director, said, “The project acquisition is a big achievement for the MICL Group. The project will be one of the largest redevelopments in the Mumbai market.”
The shares were up 6.15 per cent at Rs 146.65 at 11.21 am on the BSE.
- August 28, 2023 13:47
Stock market live updates: Venus Remedies shares up on Saudi approval for Enoxaparin
Venus Remedies Ltd.’s shares were up by 3.59 per cent after the company secured Saudi’s approval for Enoxaparin in pre-filled syringes. This enhances its presence in Saudi Arabia, the GCC’s largest pharmaceutical market, and opens doors to GCC and MENA countries.
Enoxaparin addresses blood clot issues, which is vital in Saudi Arabia, where cardiovascular diseases are a concern. The global Enoxaparin market is projected to reach $5.35 billion by 2028.
Venus Remedies supplied $12 million worth of Enoxaparin globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, aided by an 80 per cent capacity boost from a new robotic line.
The shares of the company were up by 3.59 to Rs. 241 at 12.29 p.m. on the BSE.
- August 28, 2023 13:40
Mphasis stock trades at ₹2,358 on the NSE, down by 1.43%.
- August 28, 2023 13:40
Stock market live updates: Visaka Industries gains 1% on NSE
Visaka Industries Limited informed the exchange that its ATUM Solar division has received the prestigious Energy and Environment Foundation (EEF) Global Sustainability Award 2023 in Gold Category for its contributions in the renewable energy sector. The stock inches up by 0.96% on the NSE, trading at ₹84.40.
- August 28, 2023 13:40
Buzzing stock: Bharat Forge surges 3% on Rs 287 crore order
Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Private Limited, a joint venture company between Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (a wholly owned Defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited) and Rafael Advanced Systems Limited of Israel, has bagged an order amounting to ₹287.51 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of Missile Systems. The order is expected to be executed over the next twelve months.
Bharat Forge stock rises by 3.01% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,053.50.
- August 28, 2023 13:38
Global markets: US futures trading flat on Powell
US futures are trading flattish at the moment as markets digest Jereome Powell’s hawkish but largely inline with expectations Jackson Hole speech on Friday.
- August 28, 2023 13:36
Global markets: Europe markets open in green on Monday
Europe markets open in the green with key indices across Germany, France and Italy trading in the range of 80 to 100 bps. UK as trading flat on open. This follows largely in the green Asian markets as well. While Japan’s Nikkey 225 is the out performer in Asia, up by 1.7 per cent, the focus during the day was more on China and Hong Kong markets following stamp duty cuts on equity trading by Chinese authorities to boost capital markets sentiment.
Both China’s SSE Composite Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were up by around 1.10 per cent for the day. A 80 per cent plunge in the stock of what was one of China’s largest real estate company till a while back - Evergrande, did not dampen sentiment for the day.
- August 28, 2023 13:33
AGM update: BPCL to invest ₹1.5 -lakh-crore on Project Aspire
Bharat Petroleum Corporation on Monday (at its AGM) announced plans to invest Rs 1.5 -lakh-crore in the next five years towards Project Aspire with focus on refining, clean energy and non-fuel retailing in rural areas.
The initiatives under Project Aspire and the Net-Zero targets require substantial investments and the same are proposed to be funded through a combination of equity and debt, in addition to internal generations. In pursuit of this, the company has proposed a rights issue of equity capital of upto ₹18,000 crore towards funding of projects relating to Energy Transition, Net Zero Objective and Energy Security.
The stock gained 1.88% to trade at Rs 356.85 on NSE.
- August 28, 2023 13:30
Stock market live updates: HFCL board approves fund raise plan
The board of HFCL has approved the the proposed fund raise via issue of equity shares through a qualified institutions placement.
The stock trades at ₹71.40 on the NSE, down by 0.14%.
- August 28, 2023 13:28
Stock to watch: Schaeffler India
Schaeffler India’s board has approved the acquisition of 100% shareholding of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions Private Limited (Koovers). The stock inches up by 0.56% on the BSE, trading at ₹3,035.50.
- August 28, 2023 13:18
Stock market live updates: Top Nifty Pharma stocks at this hour
Top Nifty Pharma stocks
- Glenmark Pharma (2.39%)
- Granules India (2.04%)
- Gland Pharma (2.01%)
- Cipla (1.70%)
- August 28, 2023 13:12
Stock market live updates: Saianand Commercials shares down on Q1 results
Saianand Commercial Ltd.’s shares were down by 6.12 per cent after the company reported a 66 per cent decrease in profit for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, at Rs. 15.17 lakh compared to Rs. 45.0 lakh during the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s revenues were up by 16 per cent to Rs. 2.24 crore compared to Rs. 1.92 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 93 per cent compared to Rs. 2.39 crore in the previous quarter.
The shares were down by 6.12 per cent to Rs. 0.46 at 10.55 a.m. on the BSE.
- August 28, 2023 13:06
InCred Equities India Strategy
Great start to FY24 with EPS beat, upgrades
1QFY24 results kick-started the Nifty-50 EPS beat trend and helped to drive the EPS upgrade trend as well, after almost a year of weakness.
■ Strong market rally, especially in mid/small-caps, led to a poor risk-reward ratio, and resulted in more stock rating downgrades in our coverage universe.
■ Large-caps relatively look attractive with the Nifty-50 index’s P/E valuation & India P/E premium vs. Asia peers below the mean level. Retain Overweight
- August 28, 2023 13:04
ICRA predicts a 2.7-3 per cent increase in profitability for NBFCs-MFIs
ICRA predicts a 2.7-3 per cent increase in profitability for non-banking financial companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) in FY2024 and 3.2-3.5 per cent in FY2025, up from 2.1 per cent in FY2023
Key highlights:
· NBFC-MFIs experienced a 38% expansion in assets under management in FY2023, with growth expected to remain healthy at 24-26% in FY2024 and 23-25% in FY2025.
· ICRA predicts that non-banking financial companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs)‘ profitability will improve to 2.7-3.0% in FY2024 and 3.2-3.5% in FY2025, from 2.1% in FY2023.
· This is due to increased margins, lower credit costs, and improved collection efficiencies.
· However, the industry needs to remain cautious on borrowers’ indebtedness levels, as more entities are chasing the same set of borrowers.
- August 28, 2023 13:02
Dhruv Consultancy Services board announces AGM
Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has informed the exchange that the board of directors at its meeting held on August 28, 2023, announced the date of AGM and declared interim dividend of 0.25 per equity share
- August 28, 2023 13:01
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO subscribed 25.72 times
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO has been subscribed 25.72 times as of 12:48 pm on August 28, 2023. The QIB portion has been subscribed 8.36 times; NII portion 56.76 times; retail 22.79 times; and those reserved for employees are 9.56 times. The issue closes today.
- August 28, 2023 13:00
IndoStar Finance Capital stock up nearly 3 per cent on NSE
The IndoStar Finance Capital stock has moved up by 2.83% on the NSE, trading at ₹180. The board has taken a step forward in the retailisation strategy by selling a significant portion of its legacy corporate loan book to Phoenix ARC. The sale consists of certain accounts that were tagged in Stage 2, aggregating to dues outstanding of ₹915 crore. The accounts have been resolved on August 25 at carrying value through an ARC sale under the Swiss Challenge method in terms of Master Directions - Reserve Bank of India (Transfer of Loan Exposures) Directions 2021, as amended.
- August 28, 2023 12:57
Natural gas futures: Eyeing a rally
Natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined to the support at ₹210 last week, and has now rebounded in line with our expectations. While it closed at ₹209.3 on Friday, it opened with a gap-up on Monday. It is currently trading at around ₹216.
For the purpose of further analysis, we are considering September futures as the August contract’s expiry date is August 28.
The September futures is currently hovering at ₹226. While a resistance band is present between ₹235 and ₹240, support is placed at ₹215. At the moment, the contract is hovering around the mid-point of the region.
If the contract rallies and breaks out of ₹240, it could rally to ₹250. But if it falls below ₹215, the price could head to the ₹200-205 price band.
- August 28, 2023 12:52
Vodafone Idea stock surges by 4.02 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹9.05
- August 28, 2023 12:51
Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q1 revenue at ₹4.26 crore
- August 28, 2023 12:50
BEML stock rises by 2.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,162.55
BEML stock rises by 2.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,162.55. The company had received an export order from KAMSS Ltd, Russia, for a BEML Dozer BD355 valued ₹1.97 crore.
- August 28, 2023 12:11
Stock market live updates: VK Vijayakumar on Reliance AGM
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
“Market will be keenly watching for any indications on value unlocking in Reliance Retail and Telecom businesses. Also any announcements regarding the status of the mega green energy and battery projects also will be keenly watched.”
- August 28, 2023 12:05
Stock market live updates: Major gainers, losers at this hour on NSE
Major gainers on the NSE at 12 noon:
Cipla (1.77%); BPCL (1.77%); Power Grid (1.28%); M&M (1.27%); Maruti (1.17%)
Major losers:
Bajaj Finserv (-0.92%); Adani Enterprises (-0.79%);Bajaj Finance (-0.70%); Hindalco (-0.54%); Hindustan Unilever (-0.53%)
- August 28, 2023 11:41
Stock market live updates: IDFC First Bank wins BCCI title sponsorship rights
Shares of IDFC First Bank trades flat at Rs 91.05. It won title sponsorship rights for BCCI matches for the next three years for ₹4.2 crore per match. The agreement will cover 56 matches over three years, including 15 ODIs, an equal number of test matches and another 26 T20 matches.
- August 28, 2023 11:39
Kama Holdings shares up on Q1 results, considers bonus shares
Kama Holdings Ltd.’s shares were up by 9.85 per cent after the company recently announced a board meeting to consider issuance of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company. It is to be held on Friday, September 1, 2023.
The company reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, at Rs. 8.07 crore compared to Rs. 6.97 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s profits were down by 40 per cent to Rs. 36.16 lakh, compared to Rs. 60.95 lakh last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were lower by 36 per cent compared to Rs. 56.57 lakh in the previous quarter.
The shares of the company were up by 9.85 per cent to Rs. 13,497.95 at 10.20 a.m. on the BSE.
- August 28, 2023 11:38
Stock to watch today: DLF shares rise 1.87% on projects announcements worth ₹15,000 crore
DLF shares rise by 1.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹484.15.
The company will launch two luxury housing projects worth ₹15,000 crore in Gurugram during the second half of this financial year to expand its business amid strong demand for premium homes, its Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi said. (PTI report)
- August 28, 2023 11:36
Mehta Equities’ Prashanth Tapse on Reliance Industries AGM and stock outlook
“All eyes would be on RIL AGM and its announcement focusing on Jio Financial future outlook post demerger and other high hopes on Future Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO and company’s succession plans in the future. RIL has a lot of plans on cards for value unlocking which started from Jio Financials but first initial reactions post listing did not meet the D-street’s expectations,” Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst Sr VP Research, Mehta Equities Ltd, said.
“I believe Mukesh Ambani would be focusing more on the Jio Financial plan of action in coming days, which would give a road clear for further value unlocking of retail and Jio telecom ventures. Technically RIL is under short buildup trend so any close above Rs 2,500 can be a turning point for the stock and AGM highlights will be highly watched. We are neutral and investors should wait and watch for the AGM outcome before taking any action in RIL and Jio Financial,” Tapse added.
- August 28, 2023 11:32
Buzzing stock: Man Infraconstruction gains over 6% on Goregaon project
Man Infraconstruction Limited’s shares were up by 6.15 per cent after the company reported that with its 33.32 per cent stake in Royal Netra Constructions Private Limited, it is embarking on one of Mumbai’s significant redevelopment projects in Goregaon West, Mumbai
- August 28, 2023 11:31
Stock market live updates: Unitech International shares spike up on profit growth
Unitech International Ltd.’s shares were up by 17.22 per cent after the company reported a 1066 per cent increase in profit at Rs 1.48 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 12.77 lakh during the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenues were down by 43 per cent to Rs 3.79 crore, compared to Rs 6.76 crore last year. Sequentially, profits were lower by 83 per cent, compared to Rs 8.90 crore in the previous quarter.
The shares were up by 17.22 per cent at Rs 6.40 at 10.41 am on the BSE.
- August 28, 2023 11:29
Stock to watch: Indoco Remedies gains 0.6% on NSE
Indoco Remedies informed the exchange regarding a fire accident occurred on July 29, 2023 in the premises of the Waluj plant. It said that the company has lodged a claim of ₹7.86 crore with the insurance company. As on date, the insurance company has released an ad hoc amount of ₹3 crores. The balance amount will be released on completion of their requirements.
The stock inches up by 0.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹325.55.
- August 28, 2023 11:24
Stock market live updates: Hindustan Media Ventures declines about 2% on NSE
Hindustan Media Ventures stock declines by 1.96% on the NSE, trading at ₹70.10. The company entered into agreement for making an investment of up to₹35.02 crore in two tranches of upto ₹17.51 crore each, by subscribing to equity shares and/or convertible equity linked instrument of Vyomeen Media Private Limited (Newsreach).
- August 28, 2023 11:19
Nifty prediction today: Go long now
The Nifty 50 August futures (19,284) is up about 0.2 per cent today. The contract has risen well from its support around 19,200. Immediate resistance is at 19,315. A break above it can take the contract up to 19,350-19,400, and even higher in the coming sessions.
Price action on the charts suggests that there is good chance the contract will break 19,315 and rise going forward. Click here to know businessline’s trade strategy for today.
- August 28, 2023 11:16
Asian markets: Gold stable at $1,915 on Monday
In Asian trade, gold ruled stable around $1,915 an ounce on Monday as investors weighed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The market is awaiting key US economic data later this week, which will guide the US Fed interest rate outlook. At 11.10 IST, gold ruled at $1,916.19 an ounce. Silver was quoted at $24.165 an ounce.
- August 28, 2023 11:12
Stock market live updates: GTPL Hathway announces record date for dividend
GTPL Hathway Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 22-Sep-2023
- August 28, 2023 11:11
Stock to watch: Vedanta stock rises 1.95% on NSE
Vedanta stock rises by 1.95% on the NSE, trading at ₹237.85. The company won an arbitration against a demand for a higher payout from its prolific Rajasthan oil and gas fields after disallowance of ₹9,545 crore ($1.16 billion) in certain costs incurred.
- August 28, 2023 11:11
Stock market live updates: Major gainers on the BSE at this hour
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am
Texmaco (11.33%); Kama Holdings (10.02%); RattanIndia (9.29%); Railtel (8.63%); Jaiprakash (8.19%)
Major losers
Jain Irrigation (-4.23%); Paytm (-2.85%); CCL (-2.82%); Welspun (-2.66%); Lloyds Metals (-2.64%)
- August 28, 2023 10:52
Rupee up 12 paise on positive cues from Asian peers, domestic equities
The rupee was trading in a narrow range and appreciated by 12 paise to 82.52 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking positive Asian peers and domestic equities, per a PTI report.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a range as selling pressure by foreign investors has dented sentiment, while easing crude oil prices cushioned the downside.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.58, then touched a high of 82.52 against the American currency, registering a rise of 12 paise over its last close. Read the complete report here.
- August 28, 2023 10:51
Buzzing stock: Elpro International stock surges over 7%
Elpro International stock surges by 7.26% on the BSE, trading at ₹73.71. The company had acquired 1,50,000 Equity Shares of Jio Financial Services Limited worth ₹3.10 crores for investment purpose. It had earlier announced acquiring stake of BSE Ltd (1.07 lakh crore shares worth ₹10 crore) and Manappuram Finance (3 lakh shares worth ₹4.20 crore).
- August 28, 2023 10:13
Buzzing stock: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers stock surges by 3.43%
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers stock surges by 3.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹816.05. The company had entered into a deal with DEMPO Group to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in three premier shipyards at Goa and Bhavnagar.
- August 28, 2023 10:12
Stock market live updates: Linde Indis gains 1.6% on NSE
Linde Indis shares rise by 1.68% on the NSE, trading at ₹6,014.90. The company had earlier received ‘Letter of Acceptance’ from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for the installation of a cryogenic oxygen plant.
- August 28, 2023 10:10
Buzzing stock: Manappuram Finance gains over 3% on NSE
Manappuram Finance stock rises by 3.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹144.15.
- August 28, 2023 10:09
Stock market live updates: Aditya Vision gains 1.6% on NSE
Aditya Vision Ltd has opened its 125th showroom at Sahibganj, Jharkhand. The stock rises by 1.67% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,312.95.
- August 28, 2023 10:07
Stock market live updates: Key factors to watch out this week
28th Aug: Reliance Industries AGM
31st August: India GDP Growth for Q1 FY24
1st Sep: Mfg PMI
1st Sept: August Auto numbers
30th Aug: US 2Q CY24 GDP estimates
1st Sept- China and Japan will announce manufacturing data
- August 28, 2023 09:55
Buzzing stock: Essar Shipping stock jumps 4.86% on NSE
Essar Shipping stock jumps 4.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹15.10. The company had approved the issue of up to 4 crore 1% Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of ₹100 each aggregating to ₹400 crore, in one or more tranches to Essar Steel Metal Trading Limited, subject to the approval of shareholders.
- August 28, 2023 09:54
Crude oil futures trade lower on Monday
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning despite China’s move to bring down stamp duty on stock trading. At 9.52 am on Monday, November Brent oil futures were at $83.80, down by 0.18 per cent; and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.77, down by 0.08 per cent.
- August 28, 2023 09:50
Stock market live updates| Jio Financial Services gains 2.4% on a large trade update
Jio Financial Services has over 22 lakh shares changing hands in a large trade. Buyers and sellers identity not known immediately.
The stock gained 2.42% to trade at Rs 219.70 on NSE.
- August 28, 2023 09:49
Stock market live updates: Patel Engineering jumps 5% on new order
Patel Engineering Limited, a civil construction company, along with the joint venture partner has received letter of award for Dibang multi-purpose Project for construction of civil works for Lot-4 from NHPC Limited, which was declared as L1 earlier. The company’s share in the project is ₹1,818.56 crore.
Patel Engineering stock jumps by 4.97% on the NSE, trading at ₹57.
- August 28, 2023 09:46
Stock market live updates: Zomato stock rises over 2%
Zomato stock rises by 2.14% on the NSE, trading at ₹92.95.
- August 28, 2023 09:45
Stock market live update| RIL AGM: IPO plans for retail, telecom arms in focus
When Mukesh Ambani addresses shareholders at 2 pm today, investors expect the billionaire to divulge more details on the initial public offering plans for its retail and telecom units.
Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, will address shareholders at its 46th annual general meeting by video on Monday. His once-a-year speech to investors — similar to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders — has over time evolved into an highly anticipated pageant, when the tycoon announces grand new initiatives. Read our complete report here.
- August 28, 2023 09:42
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on cement companies
Demand remains robust in the eastern region, exhibiting double-digit growth both before and after the pandemic. The eastern region contributes over 50% of the company’s total sales. Management expects the industry to grow in double digits in FY24.JK Cement
In FY24, volume is expected to grow 15-20% YoY. Cement prices have improved by Rs 7-10/bag in the north region in Jul’23, though prices remain stable in the central and south regions.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Cement demand in Chhattisgarh and Odisha is higher than that of West Bengal. Gujarat, Rajasthan and Western MP are also seeing higher demand growth. The major demand drivers are the infra sector and pre-election government spending. Cement prices are likely to remain stable.
- August 28, 2023 09:37
Kotak Securities’ Shrikant Chouhan on market trends
“After a roller coaster ride last week, the short-term market structure remains negative. For positional traders, 19350 could be the trend deciding level and above the same it could move towards 19500 level. On the other hand, if the index trades below 19230, selling pressure is likely to intensify and the index can slide till 19180-19100-19000. For Bank Nifty, on the lower side, 44000 would be a major support area while 44750 or 50 and 20-day SMA and 45000 may act as immediate resistance areas on the upside. Below 44000, it may retest 43600-43350 levels. The Nifty IT index is exhibiting mixed sentiment. Above 31300, it may jump to 31700, while it could fall to 30500 if it drops below the level of 30750,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.
- August 28, 2023 09:29
Stocks to Watch: Adani Energy arm implements over $1-billion capacity expansion
Adani Energy Solutions’ subsidiary, Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), is pursuing an over $1-billion capex programme, which includes adding two transmission lines of 2000MW capacity in Mumbai and Thane, while doubling its share of renewable energy to 60 per cent by 2025.
- August 28, 2023 09:25
IPO Watch: Medi Assist Healthcare refiles draft papers for IPO
Medi Assist Healthcare has refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offer (IPO).
- August 28, 2023 09:23
Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty begin stable amid global cues; volatility expected due to Fed’s hawkish stance
The equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, kicked off the new week on a stable note attributed to global cues. However, market volatility is anticipated due to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance and significant foreign portfolio investor selling. Additionally, analysts predict increased volatility with the upcoming settlement of F&O monthly contracts on Thursday.
At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex, consisting of 30 shares, advanced by 168 points to reach 65,054, while the NSE Nifty surged by 42 points to attain 19,318.
Among the Nifty stocks, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, L&T, Cipla, and Tata Steel experienced gains, whereas Bajaj Finance, Britannia, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, and Titan witnessed declines.
Despite the absence of significant triggers, analysts remain concerned about the valuation.
- August 28, 2023 09:12
Stocks in Focus: Linde India, GMR Airports and Suzlon Energy: Stocks that outperfomed in the week ending August 25, 2023
In the past week the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 inched down about 0.2 per cent each respectively. Sectoral indices report card was mixed with, Auto, Healthcare and Oil & Gas down 0.6 per cent each while Capital Goods (1.9 per cent), Power (1.5 per cent), Teck (1.4 per cent), IT (1.2 per cent), and Bankex (1.1 per cent) ended in the green.
- August 28, 2023 09:10
Share Market Today: Rice exporting company stocks in focus
Rice exporting company stocks in focus as government imposes 20 per cent export duty on parboiled grade rice
- August 28, 2023 09:10
Stocks in Focus: GMR Power
GMR Power will hold a board meeting on September 18 to seek shareholder approval to raise funds up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches
- August 28, 2023 09:09
Share Market Today: Gland Pharma has received form 483 with two observations from US regulator for the Hyderabad plant
- August 28, 2023 09:08
Share Market Today: Greaves Cotton promoter Karun Carpets bought 2.1 lakh shares between August 24 and 25
- August 28, 2023 09:08
Stocks to Watch: Hinduja Leyland Finance accepts bids worth Rs 135 cr for 10-year bonds at 9.45% coupon
- August 28, 2023 09:07
LIC Housing Finance raises Rs 1784 cr from 6.25% June 2025 bonds reissue at 7.7750% yield
LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth Rs 1,784 crore via reissue of 6.25% June 2025 bonds at 7.7750% yield.
- August 28, 2023 09:05
Stocks to Watch: Tata Communications plans Rs 1750 crore bond issue
Tata Communications to raise Rs 1750 crore via three-year bonds at 7.75% coupon, invites bids on Aug. 28.
- August 28, 2023 09:03
IDFC First Bank secures title tponsorship rights for BCCI international and domestic matches
IDFC First Bank has acquired the title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches
- August 28, 2023 08:59
Stock in Focus: IOC unveils Rs 4 lakh crore plan to transform into comprehensive 360-degree energy company
IOC lays out a Rs 4 Lakh crore roadmap for becoming a 360 degree energy company
- August 28, 2023 08:57
Share Market Today: Infibeam Avenues promoter Anoli Mehta sold 38.7 lakh shares
- August 28, 2023 08:56
Stocks to Watch: Indian Bank
Indian Bank : Board meeting to be held on 30 Aug 2023 to consider the modes/modalities of raising the equity capital of the Bank within the aforesaid overall limit of ₹4000/- crore
- August 28, 2023 08:56
Stocks to Watch: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited : Company Launched new product named HighSpeed TORO (Launched in 36” sweep size) on 25 Aug 2023
- August 28, 2023 08:55
Stocks to Watch: Kalyan Capitals
Kalyan Capitals Limited : Company is opening its first branch of Gold Loan at M-59, Guru RaviDas Marg, Kalkaji, New Delhi-110019 on Monday i.e., August 28th, 2023.
- August 28, 2023 08:54
Stocks to Watch: CIE Automotive India
CIE Automotive India Limited : Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has on 24th August, 2023, directed the Company to pay an interim Environmental Damage Compensation (EDC) of INR 6.27 million for alleged violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 (the Water Act). The EDC was levied while taking on record the submissions of the Company regarding the due compliance of the direction issued by the GPCB in respect of augmentation of and increase in capacity of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of Company’s plant of Gears Division at Rajkot. The Company has paid half of the EDC
- August 28, 2023 08:53
Stocks to Watch: NMDC Steel
NMDC Steel Ltd : Nagarnar Steel Plant has achieved the feat of producing its final product - HR Coil - 9 days after production of Hot Metal. Coming as it does from a mining major with no prior experience of steel making, the feat is nothing less than astounding.
- August 28, 2023 08:53
Stocks to Watch: Somany Ceramics
SOMANY CERAMICS LTD : Company has decided to make (in addition to its existing investment) an investment up to Rs. 33 Crores by way of subscription of equity and/or preference shares in M/s. Sudha Somany Ceramics Private Limited (“SSCPL”), a Subsidiary of the Company, in one or more than one tranche.
And also the Company has entered into the Termination Agreement on 26th August, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. with Somany Fine Vitrified Private Limited (“SFVPL”) and with Persons Listed in Annexure-1. Consequently, SFVPL will cease to be the subsidiary of the Company after completion of disinvestment.
- August 28, 2023 08:52
Stocks to Watch: Jindal Stainless
JINDAL STAINLESS LTD : Company is the first Indian corporate to participate in India-Singapore TradeTrust eBLs project powered by blockchain
- August 28, 2023 08:51
Stocks to Watch: Persistent Systems
Persistent Systems Limited :Board informed that the order received from the Commercial Register Courts in Germany, Parx Consulting GmbH, (Step Down Subsidiary) merged into Persistent Systems Germany, GmbH (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) with effect from August 25, 2023.
- August 28, 2023 08:50
Stocks to Watch: Linde India
Linde India Limited :The company received a letter of acceptance from SAIL for the installation of a 1000-tonne-per-day cryogenic oxygen plant at Rourkela to construct, operate, and maintain the plant for a period of 20 years.
- August 28, 2023 08:49
Stocks to Watch: Bhagyanagar India
BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LIMITED : Board approved the transfer of Copper Business of the Company on a going concern basis, to its wholly owned subsidiary subsidiary viz. Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited by way of slump sale through business transfer agreement or slump sale agreement to be executed between the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary. Company also approved the proposal of overseas investment in a Company to be incorporated in Sri Lanka either by way of Equity or Loan or both.
- August 28, 2023 08:48
Stocks to Watch: Deccan Gold Mines receives ₹34.20 crore additional funding for expansion
Deccan Gold Mines said it has secured further funding of Rs 34.20 crore through a loan from Ardent Steel Private Limited, Chhattisgarh (a Hira Group Company) for its business operations.
- August 28, 2023 08:40
Stock Market Update: Asian Equity indices update
Asian shares crept higher as China announced new measures to support its ailing markets, though the mood was cautious ahead of readings on U.S. jobs and inflation could decide whether interest rates have to rise again.
Hang Seng Future: 18280, Up 326 points/ +1.82%
Nikkei Future: 32105, Up 245 points/ +0.77%
Taiex Future: 16524, Up 98 points/ +0.60%
Shanghai: 3137, Up 73 points/ +2.37%
- August 28, 2023 08:39
DART Derivatives: Rollover Update (E-4)
▪ NIFTY rolls observed at 27% vs 3 month average at 20%
▪ BANKNIFTY rolls observed at 31% vs 3 month average at 30%
▪ Market-wide Rolls are at 21% vs 3 months average at 18%
- India VIX ends at 12.07, Put-Call Ratio at 0.83
- August 28, 2023 08:38
Analysts Recommendation
MS on BPCL
Overweight Rating
Target Raised To Rs 485 From 425
GS on HDFC Bank
Buy Rating
Target Rs 2,087
MS on IndoStar
Underweight Rating
Target Rs 127
MS on Dixon Tech
Underweight Rating
Target Raised To Rs 4,033
MS on Mphasis
Equal-weight Rating
Target Rs 2,400
JPM on Mphasis
UW, TP Rs 1500
CLSA on RIL
Buy Rating
Target Rs 3,060
CLSA on M&M Fin
Buy Rating
Target Rs 360
MS on HAL
Overweight Rating
Target To Rs 4,365
MS on Zomato
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 115
MS on BEL
OverWeight, target Rs 154
- August 28, 2023 08:37
IPO Watch: NSE chief on exchange’s IPO at BT India summit
Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO at NSE has said there were some issues at the exchange and the markets regulator Sebi had apprehensions, but added that his exchange was trying to meet Sebi expectations, as number of stock investors look to double or triple going ahead from the current 7.5 crore-mark.
“For that, whatever confidence is required by Sebi in terms of NSE processes, procedures, technology and its intensions, the day Sebi becomes more comfortable it will tell us to move forward and we will apply for the NSE listing,” he said at BTIndia@100.
- August 28, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Tata Power Charging targets six-fold jump in EV public chargers
Tata Power Charging Solutions, the largest provider of EV charging providers in the country, has estimated at an over 6-fold jump in the number of semi-public and public chargers it offers for electric vehicles (EVs) to 25,000 from the current 4,000 over the next 5 years. The service provider is encouraged by the sharp month-on-month jump in the number of registered users on its mobile application amid a fast adoption to EVs, said a company executive.
- August 28, 2023 08:34
Stock in Focus: Emkay Global on Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) promoters plan to offer Rs20bn financial support, while discussions on external funding have moved to due diligence stage. We believe Rs20bn support from the promoters will reduce cash constraint for Vi till H1FY26, as bank debt obligation reduces post Q2FY24. If Vi manages to raise additional funding of ~Rs200bn, a part of it can be used for 5G rollout and aid in arresting subscriber exits. Vi needs to make yearly payment of Rs431bn for spectrum and AGR when the moratorium ends in FY27. With further equity conversion of Rs174bn by GoI, Vi needs ARPU improvement at 14% CAGR over Q1FY24-FY27 (Rs231 by FY27), which looks achievable, though it would lead to equity dilution. We retain ‘No Rating’ on Vi, amid concerns of persistent market-share loss, delay in fund raise and possibility of equity dilution.
- August 28, 2023 08:33
Approval for preferential issue of units to Project Diamond Holdings by Brookfield India Real Estate Trust unitholders
Unitholders and shareholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust have given their approval for a preferential issue of 12,696,800 units to Project Diamond Holdings (DIFC) Limited
- August 28, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: Top leadership resignations at Brightcom Group prompt transitional measures and CEO-CFO search
Brightcom Group has notified the stock exchanges about the immediate resignation of S L Narayana Raju from the position of Chief Financial Officer and M Suresh Kumar Reddy from the roles of Chairman and Managing Director.
- August 28, 2023 08:17
Share Market Today: Listing of DP Wire
The equity shares of DP Wires Ltd (Scrip Code: 543962) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘‘B’‘ Group Securities: BSE Notice
- August 28, 2023 08:16
o9 Solutions partners with Telangana Government to establish supply chain skills academy in Hyderabad
Tech unicorn, o9 solutions, headquartered in Bangalore in India is expanding operations in Hyderabad by establishing a Supply Chain Skills Academy in collaboration with the Telangana government to create a talent hub, while also making the city a central hub for R&D and global operations.
- August 28, 2023 08:15
L&T fixes Sept 12 as record date for buyback
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. has fixed September 12 as the record date for its Rs 10,000 crore share buyback. The company plans to buyback 3.33 crore shares at a maximum price of Rs 3,000 and will be done through the tender offer route. The total number of shares that the company will buyback amount to 2.4 per cent of the total equity.
- August 28, 2023 08:14
Share Market Today: Ipca Labs commences open offer to Unichem Lab shareholders for stake acquisition
Open offer to Unichem Lab shareholders from Ipca Lab begins
The open offer to the shareholders of Unichem Lab opens today and ends on September 8. The open offer is mandatory as IPCA Labs had entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoter of Unichem Labs to acquire a 33.38 per cent stake. A The deal is priced at ₹440 per share for a total consideration of ₹1,036 crore.
With the implied change in control, IPCA Labs came out with an open offer to public shareholders of Unichem to acquire up to 26 per cent additional shareholding at the same price of ₹440 a share
- August 28, 2023 08:12
Share Market Today: Orient Power’s Rs 230-cr rights issue opens today
Rs 230-cr rights issue from Orient Power opens today
Orient Green Power Company Limited has announced a rights issue of 23,00,00,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 230 crores. The rights issue opens for subscription on August 28 and closes on September 15. The issue is offered at a fixed price of Rs 10/share and the entitlement ratio is 19 Rights Equity Share(s) for every 62 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on Record Date (August 18).
- August 28, 2023 08:10
IPO Watch: IPO by Vishnu Prakash R Punglia sees robust demand, subscription reaches 10.63 times on Day 2
The public issue of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd that opened on Thursday witnessed a strong response from HNIs and retail of investors. Today is the last date to subscribe into the issue. The IPO was subscribed 10.63 times on Day 2. The company plans to raise about ₹309 crore from the IPO and fixed the price band at ₹94-99. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 Equity Shares
- August 28, 2023 08:08
Stocks to Watch: Bharat Electronics
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received new Defence and non-Defence orders worth Rs. 3,289 crore during July and August. Above orders are for supply of Low Level Light Weight Radars, SONARS, IFF Systems, SATCOM Systems, EO/IR Payloads, TRM/DTRMs, Jammers, Encryptors, Data Link Systems, Fire Control Systems, Radars for Directed Energy Systems, Semi Rugged Telephone Exchanges, Software Defined Radios and various others types of radios, Electronic Voting Machines, AMC and Spares. These also include the LoI / order worth Rs 1,075 crore received today from Hindustan Shipyards Limited for supply of CMS, Communication Systems, EW Systems and other sensors for Fleet Support Ships. These orders are in addition to the Rs. 8,091 crore orders, which are already received. With this, BEL has in all received orders of Rs. 11,380 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24.
- August 28, 2023 08:07
Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank
The Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Ltd has approved the re-appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the Bank, for a further period of 5 (five) years, with effect from December 14, 2023, to December 13, 2028.
- August 28, 2023 08:07
Stocks to Watch: Pidilite Industries
Pidilite Industries Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary namely Pidilite Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (PVPL) has agreed to make further investment of Rs 6 crores in Buildnext Construction Solutions Private Limited by subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares of Buildnext. The compulsorily convertible preference shares subscribed by PVPL shall upon conversion, along with the existing shares held by PVPL in Buildnext, not exceed 28 per cent of the issued and paid up share capital of Buildnext, on a fully diluted basis. The nature of subscription will be cash. The investment is being made at a mutually agreed pre-money enterprise valuation, which has not been disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality. The purchase of the said shares in Buildnext is not a related party transaction.
- August 28, 2023 08:06
Stocks to Watch: BEML
BEML Ltd has received contract for export order from KAMSS Ltd, Russia, for BEML Dozer BD355 valuing $19.71 million. Contract to be executed in different phases starting from August, for which purchase order has been received.
- August 28, 2023 08:05
Stocks to Watch: Power Mech Projects
Power Mech Projects Limited has received the following orders worth Rs. 723.90 crore - Rs.158.67 crore from Raichur Power Corporation Limited for Operation and Maintenance of 2x800 MW Coal based Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) at Chikkasugur, Raichur District, Karnataka and s 565.23 Crores from Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited for Sand Mining as Mine Developer Cum Operator for a period of three years in the areas of Narmadapuram.
- August 28, 2023 08:04
Stocks to Watch: Garden Reach Shipbuilders
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), the Kolkata-based premier warship builder and the DEMPO Group, the leading business house of Goa, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in three premier shipyards of DEMPO at Goa and Bhavnagar. This is GRSE’s maiden attempt to diversify in a big way in commercial shipbuilding to capture a large market share in construction of commercial vessels, both domestic as well as international.
- August 28, 2023 08:04
Stocks to Watch: BHEL
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received Rs. 2,241.86 crores (excluding taxes) order from NHPC Limited. The order is for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of Electro-Mechanical package involving Turbine, Generator, Digital Governing System, Static Excitation System, Transformers, Bus Reactors, Gas Insulated Switchgear, Outdoor Pot yard & Switchyard Equipments and Electrical & Mechanical BoPs for 12x240 MW Electro-Mechanical Works of Dibang Multipurpose Project at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh. Major equipment for the contract will be manufactured by BHEL’s plants at Bhopal, Bangalore, Jhansi and Rudrapur. The on-site execution activities will be carried out by the company’s Power Sector - Eastern Region division, Kolkata.
- August 28, 2023 08:03
Stocks to Watch: Jonjua Overseas
The routes created by Jonjua Air Private Limited under UDAN 5.1 scheme have been validated and it may proceed to submit its bid on these routes. Jonjua Overseas Limited provided research and consultation service in creation and submission of routes by Jonjua Air Private Limited which have been validated.
- August 28, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: DLF
DLF Ltd will launch two luxury housing projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Gurugram during the second half of this financial year to expand its business amid strong demand for premium homes, a PTI report quoting its Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi, said.
- August 28, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries
All eyes on Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Industries’ 46th annual general meeting is scheduled for today. The AGM comes in the back of drop of recent Jio Financial Services’ listing, and Qatar Investment Authority’s acquisition of stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL)
- August 28, 2023 08:00
Securities in ban for trade: 28-AUG-2023
BHEL
ESCORTS
GMRINFRA
HINDCOPPER
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
RBLBANK
SUNTV
- August 28, 2023 07:54
Stock Market Live Update: Market volatility looms amid Fed’s hawkish stance and foreign investor selling
Opening Bid: The fresh week is likely to begin on stable note for domestic markets thanks to global cues. However, analysts expect the market to turn volatile due to Fed’s hawkish stance and aggressive selling by foreign portfolio investors. Besides, settlement of F&O monthly contracts this Thursday will add to volatility, said analysts.
- August 28, 2023 07:35
Share Market Today: Stocks that will see action today: August 28, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Reliance Industries, Gland Pharma, Essar Shipping, NMDC Steel, Elpro International, Jio Financial, BHEL, BEML, BEL, Indramani Biotech, Hindustan Media Ventures, Power Mech Projects, IndoStar Finance, Garden Reach Shipbuildes, DLF, Bhagyanagar India, Jyoti, Zydus
- August 28, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Update: Powell’s address in Jackson Hole hints at potential rate increases amid strong U.S. economy
Addressing the yearly assembly in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell maintained the option for potential future rate hikes. He emphasised the unexpectedly robust U.S. economy while recognising the inflation slowdown in the previous year.
Following Powell’s speech, interest rate futures linked to the Fed’s policy rate indicated a likelihood of tightening, with higher chances during the November or December policy meetings.
- August 28, 2023 07:20
China slashes stock trading stamp duty in bid to revive struggling market
China on Sunday announced halving the stamp duty on stock trading effective Monday in the latest attempt to boost the struggling market, as a recovery sputters in the world’s second-biggest economy.
- August 28, 2023 07:12
Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Strong supports ahead
Nifty 50 and Sensex are continuing their struggle to rise. Although the indices managed to inch higher in the first half of the week, they failed to get a strong follow-through rise. Both the indices fell sharply towards the end of the week giving back all the gains made during the week. Sensex and Nifty have been coming down over the last five weeks. However, as mentioned last week, the pace of fall has been slow. Thus, the recent fall is just a correction within the overall uptrend. Supports are coming up and the indices are likely to resume their overall uptrend going forward.
- August 28, 2023 07:11
Adani-Hindenburg fallout: SEBI’s new disclosure norms may impact over 200 FPIs
Over 200 foreign portfolio investors will be impacted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s new disclosure norms that are set to become operational from November 1. There are 227 FPIs with over 50 per cent of their equity investments in a single stock or group of NSE listed companies. These have invested over Rs ₹1.98 lakh crore in over 140 corporate entities, the prominent ones being Adani, OP Jindal, GMR, and Hinduja groups. Of the 227 FPIs, 122 had 100 per cent of their holding in the particular company or group, data from primeinfobase.com shows.
- August 28, 2023 07:07
Asian shares rise amid China’s market support, eyes on U.S. economic data
asian stocks performance.jpg
Asian shares crept higher on Monday as China announced new measures to support its ailing markets, though the mood was cautious ahead of readings on U.S. jobs and inflation could decide whether interest rates have to rise again.
Beijing on Sunday announced it would halve the stamp duty on stock trading in the latest attempt to boost the struggling market and revive investor confidence.
The help was needed given profits at China’s industrial firms fell 6.7% in July from a year earlier, extending this year’s slump to a seventh month.
Chinese blue chips shed 2% last week to hit its lows for the year so far, and all eyes will be on the official PMI for August out on Thursday. Read more

