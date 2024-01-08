Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 08 January 2024.
- January 08, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Emkay Global on Building Materials - Q3FY24 preview: Volume trajectory improves
We anticipate demand for wood panel companies to improve in Q3FY24. The Plywood segment is likely to log a mid-single-digit YoY growth, while the MDF segment would register low double-digit volume growth in Q3FY24. Timber prices remain largely stable in the North, albeit staying elevated in the South. In general, we estimate sequential margin improvement (in the range of 60-70bps) for our coverage companies. With implementation of BIS norms w.e.f. Feb-24, MDF imports are likely to slow down; the implementation will also help market-share gains from the low-end plywood segment. Besides, growing possibility of reduction in timber prices, especially from FY26E, with rise in plantations in the past few years is likely to partially address margin concerns in the sector. We continue to favor Century Ply and Greenpanel Industries in the wood panel space, given their leadership position, strong brand patronage, growth visibility and healthy balance sheet. We will soon review our estimate and target price for our coverage stocks.
- January 08, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Motilal Oswal FInancial on AUTOMOBILES 3QFY24 PREVIEW: Gross margin to contract sequentially as RM prices inch up
The third quarter witnessed healthy demand across the segments, as volumes are expected to grow 18% YoY. The 2Ws outperformed other segments and is likely to rise ~20% YoY. Volumes for 3Ws, PV, and CV are likely to improve ~15%, 12%, and 3% YoY, respectively, while the same should decline 4% YoY for tractors. Overall exports are anticipated to recover gradually as the supply chain situation improves further, followed by improving macro outlook in key geographies.
- Commodity prices have remained favorable over the last few quarters. Inflationary pressures peaked in 3QFY23, following which, prices corrected for most of the commodities. Despite a slight increase in some of the RM prices sequentially, we expect gross margin to improve ~100bp YoY for our OEM coverage universe in 3QFY24.
- We estimate EBITDA margin to improve YoY for the seventh successive quarter, with a 160bp YoY gain (+40bp QoQ) for our Auto OEM Universe (ex-JLR). This will be driven by better gross margin, cost efficiencies, and operating leverage. The benefit of healthy growth in underlying industries coupled with cost efficiencies should also result in strong earnings growth for our Ancillary coverage during the quarter.
- There has not been any material change in the FY24 earnings estimate for our coverage universe. We are already witnessing a reversal in demand patterns, especially in the 2Ws, wherein we anticipate a high growth potential. As compared to other categories, 2Ws have a relatively better scope for growth over FY23-26E. On the other hand, we turn cautious about the PV growth outlook due to a slowdown in demand trends and a high base
- January 08, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Marico
We have a REDUCE call on Marico due to its inability to drive structural growth in the domestic business; however, better margin prospects have been aiding double-digit earnings growth. Consol. revenue is likely to see a 1% dip with a 1% drop in India business (~1.5% volume growth) and flat international sales. In the domestic business, supply-chain issues continue to mar performance, while in the international business, weak macros are hurting performance. Sustained supply-chain hiccups in the domestic business are bothering, given lower rural and general trade dependence. Consol. EBITDA margin delivery is likely to be strong (>225bps to 20.7%), which will aid double-digit EBITDA (>11% YoY) and earnings (>10%) growth YoY. We maintain REDUCE with Sep-24 TP of Rs570, based on 42x its P/E (in-line with its last 5yr avg. fwd. P/E)
- January 08, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Aviation: Quarterly Preview by Elara Securities
PAT remains strong but demand slows
Combined PAT at INR 17.6bn in Q3FY24E
We expect our aviation coverage universe – InterGlobe Aviation (INDIGO IN) and SpiceJet (SJET IN) – to report a combined adjusted PAT of INR 17.6bn in Q3FY24E vs INR 4.2bn in Q2FY24 and INR 22.3bn in Q3FY23. As per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, Q3FY24 domestic demand was up 9% YoY while domestic capacity was up ~11% YoY, which led to a 2% fall in airfare. FY25 may continue to see robust demand growth of 15% if airlines keep airfares under check, but competition comes from 1) INR 22.5bn equity infusion in SJET, 2) interest shown by three bidders, including SJET, to revive the grounded GoFirst (Not Listed) airline, 3) pilot shortage issues behind for Akasa Air (Not Listed), and 4) capacity growth by Tata Group airlines.
- January 08, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs poised for increased purchases in 2024: VK Vijayakumar of Geojit
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
“The sharp up move in the market in December coincided with the surge in FPI inflows during the month which stood at Rs 58372 crores. Including the investment through the primary market and others the December FPI inflows stood at Rs 66134 crores. The last two months of 2023 has witnessed big investment by FPIs thanks to the sharp decline in US bond yields and declining dollar. FPI inflows which were negative in the 3 months before December have sharply turned positive in December. The total FPI flows for 2023 stood at Rs 171106 crores (Source: NSDL). In December, FPIs were big buyers in financial services and also in IT. FPIs also bought in sectors like autos, capital goods, oil and gas and telecom.
Since 2024 is expected to witness further declines in U.S. interest rates, FPIs are likely to increase their purchases in 2024 too, particularly in the early months of 2024 in the run up to the General elections. FPI inflows into debt will also see acceleration in 2024.
FPI inflows can help accelerate the uptrend in the main bench mark indices since bulk of the FPI flows will be into large-caps.”
- January 08, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Pravesh Gour of Swastika Investmart on Market outlook
Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd. on Market outlook
All eyes will be on the beginning of corporate performance for the third quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3 FY24), spanning from November to December. The anticipation is particularly high for India’s IT giants. TCS and Infosys released their Q3 results on January 11th, followed by HCL Tech and Wipro on the 12th. Market participants will be keeping an eye on the movement of the rupee against the dollar and crude oil prices. Investments by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) will also be monitored.
The Nifty is consolidating in the 21500–21800 range with intraday volatility. If it slips below 21500, then the 20-DMA of 21400 will be immediate support; only below this can we expect any meaningful profit booking. If it manages to sustain above the 21800 mark, then 22000 and 22200 will be the next target levels.
Banknifty is respecting its 20-DMA around the 47800 mark. On the upside, 48500–48800 is acting as an immediate supply zone; above this, we can expect a move towards the 49500–50000 level. If it slips below 20-DMA, then 47000 will be the key support level.
FII’s long exposure in index futures remains at 67%, accompanied by a put-call ratio of 1.08, both indicating a neutral to positive market sentiment.
- January 08, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Emkay Global on Media & Entertainment: Q3FY24 Preview: A muted quarter
After an exceptional performance in Q2FY24, box office collections moderated in Q3, with a strong showing by select movies in the second half of the quarter. A few big-budget Bollywood movies did well in the quarter, ably supported by select regional movies, while Hollywood fell short of the mark this quarter. For broadcasters, growth is likely to be impacted by the Cricket World Cup in the first half of the quarter which resulted in diversion of advertising spends. However, the festive season should aid some sequential growth. Subscription revenue should stay stable.
- January 08, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Emkay Global on Insurance - Q3 Preview: Expect a modest show; FY25 outlook remains key
Insurance stocks are currently exposed to a motley of divergent influences, including: 1) moderating growth and margin of life insurers in the previous as well as the upcoming quarter; 2) constant noise around regulatory changes, including surrender charges, mis-selling and claims repudiation; 3) besides the near-term uncertainty, the structural growth story of Insurance in India—led by rising affluence and the lack of protection & longevity cover—being very much intact; and 4) the sector’s attractive valuation (against the backdrop of its own historical trend and relative to other sectors) supporting share prices. We continue to prefer players with strong brand, distribution & cost advantages, which give them the right to grow profitably. We maintain our preference for SBILIFE (Buy), HDFCLIFE (Add), and ICICIGI (Add). LICI (Buy) is our valuation pick.
- January 08, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Emkay Global on Logistics - Sound performance amid lofty expectations
We expect healthy top-line growth for our coverage companies in Q3FY23 buoyed by festive season demand (the entire season captured in Q3 this year against being spread across Q2-Q3 in last FY) with integrated logistics players like Delhivery benefitting from sector tailwinds in both B2C and B2B express markets. Data on freight movement via road was supported by channel checks; however, it tempers down expectations laid by the managements after an uptick seen in volumes in Oct-23 for >15% YoY volume growth in Q3. Margins should see a sequential uptick in a benign fuel price environment and operating leverage kicking in. Management commentary on volume recovery remains critical post a muted H1FY24 performance. We roll forward our target prices to Dec-24 and retain our previous ratings on Delhivery (BUY; TP: Rs470/share), VRL Logistics (BUY; TP: Rs 875/share), TCI Express (ADD; TP: Rs1,550/share), and Blue Dart Express (REDUCE; TP: Rs7,350/share).
- January 08, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Emkay Global on Telecommunications
In Q3FY24, we expect Bharti Airtel and Jio Mobile to register revenue growth of 2.5-3% QoQ. RJio will benefit from industry-leading subscriber addition in Q3 (10.5mn), aided by competitive pricing of its plans, while Airtel will benefit from the mix of subscriber addition and conversion of 2G subscribers (to 4G). Vi is likely to lose subscribers. Bharti’s focus on rural and 5G rollout is likely to aid Indus’s tower/tenancy addition. For Indus Towers, the trajectory of receivables/provisioning remains the key monitorable. Tata Communications (TCom) is likely to maintain revenue growth in data, while its margin may come under pressure post Kaleyra’s acquisition.
- January 08, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Sectoral Recommendations: Emkay Global Financial on : Consumer Goods - Demand recovery eludes Q3FY24
Given the weak winter and slow recovery in rural demand, Q3FY24 is likely to be lackluster for FMCG plays, from the topline viewpoint. We expect competition from small players in select categories to ebb, as large players have embarked on corrective measures. The international show is likely to be better, on a constant currency basis, though currency will limit reported growth. Gross margin is likely to expand YoY, but EBITDA margin expansion would be limited due to weak operating leverage and higher A&P spends. In India business, we see a low-to-mid single-digit volume growth. Overall, in our coverage, Colgate is likely to report better results (sales/earnings growth at 7%/21%), while HUL (sales/earnings growth at 3%/1%) and GCPL (sales/earnings growth at +1%/-1%) would be the weakest. Dabur (+9%, sales driven) and Marico (+10%, margin driven) are likely to clock better earnings growth. Our report highlights the rollover of our TP to Dec-24 from Sep-24 earlier. We downgrade our rating for Britannia to REDUCE (from Add) and GCPL to ADD (from Buy). We prefer Dabur, ITC, and Emami, while avoiding Colgate
- January 08, 2024 08:06
Stock Market Live Today: Abhinandan Lodha Group plans Rs 2,000-cr luxury hotels in Ayodhya, Benares, Vrindavan
- January 08, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Titan sees 22% YoY revenue growth in Q3FY24, adds 90 new stores
Titan Company has registered Revenue growth of 22% YoY in Q3FY24. A total of 90 stores were added in this period, taking the group’s retail presence to 2,949 stores.
- January 08, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Union Bank’s total business tops Rs. 20.68 trillion; advances and deposits surge
Union Bank of India has announced the business update for period ended December 31, 2023. The total Business of the bank crossed Rs. 20.68 trillion. Total Business of the bank grew by 10.67% YoY. Total Advances of the bank grew by 11.44 % YoY and 5.76% QoQ to Rs. 8.96 trillion as of 31st December 2023. Total Deposits of the bank grew by 10.09 % YoY and 3.06 % QoQ to Rs. 11.72 trillion as of 31st December 2023. Total Domestic RAM Advances of the bank grew by 13.84 % YoY and 4.31% QoQ to Rs. 4.88 trillion as of 31st December2023.
- January 08, 2024 08:03
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Wilmar records 6% volume growth, 15% revenue drop in Q3 FY23
Adani Wilmar, during the quarter ended December 2023, recorded overall volume growth of 6 per cent, however, lower pricing of edible oils in line with the fall in the cost of raw materials (crude edible oils), resulted in a revenue decline of 15 per cent YoY. In both Oil and Foods, branded products account for around 80 per cent of the business and have been growing at a faster rate. With the easing of the global edible oil prices, our branded edible oils volume growth has been strong during the year, with 4 per cent YoY growth during the quarter and 16% YoY growth in 9M FY’24. However, for the overall edible oils segment, volume stayed flat YoY in Q3 FY’24 due to subdued demand from institutional clients and registered a growth of 9% YoY in 9M FY’24.
- January 08, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Bank of Baroda’s Q3 FY2024: Strong growth at ₹22.95 lakh crore global business
Bank of Baroda has announced the business update for the period ended December 31, 2023 (Q3 FY2024). As of 31st December 2023, Global Business of Bank of Baroda grew by 10.68% YoY to ₹22.95 trillion. Global Advances of the bank grew by 13.59% YoY to ₹ 10.49 trillion as of 31st December 2023. Global Deposits of the bank grew by 8.34% YoY to ₹ 12.45 trillion as of 31st December 2023. The Bank shed Bulk Deposits (including CD) of ₹14,285 Crores during the Quarter from a cost optimisation perspective, but for which, the Bank’s Deposit and Total Business growth would have been higher.
- January 08, 2024 08:00
Stock Market Live Today: Hind Rectifiers’ Voluntary Retirement Scheme: 75 opt for ₹6.99 crore compensation
Hind Rectifiers Limited had earlier announced regarding the Voluntary Retirement Scheme of the Company. Pursuant to the Scheme, 75 employees have opted to accept the Scheme and total compensation paid to them is ₹6.99 crore.
- January 08, 2024 07:37
Commodities Market Live Today: Technicals: Bullion Cues: Are precious metals losing sheen?
Gold and silver price saw a dip last week. In terms of dollars, the former lost 0.9 per cent to end at $2,044.2 per ounce, whereas the latter was down 2.9 per cent and closed at $23.1 per ounce.
On the MCX, gold futures depreciated 1 per cent to wrap up the week at ₹62,557 (per 10 gram); silver futures declined 2.5 per cent to end at ₹72,587 (per kg).
- January 08, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: F&O Strategy: Bajaj Finance: Bull call spread
The stock of Bajaj Finance (₹7,711.15) is ruling at a crucial level. It finds an immediate support at ₹7,618 and the major one at ₹7,390. A close below the latter will alter current bullish view on the stock.
- January 08, 2024 07:35
Commodities Market Live Today: Technicals: Crude Check: Oil prices looking up, bears struggling?
Crude oil prices appreciated last week. Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) gained 2.3 per cent as it closed at $78.8 per barrel. Crude oil futures on the MCX was up 2 per cent by ending the week at ₹6,128 a barrel.
- January 08, 2024 07:34
Stock Recommendations: Power Grid Corp: Why investors can accumulate this stock
In line with the government’s target of reaching close to 500 GW of installed generation capacity from renewable energy sources by 2030, power advisory body Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has estimated investments to the tune of ₹2.4-lakh crore in the inter-state power transmission space over the next 7-8 years. Power transmission PSU, Power Grid Corp (PGCIL), appears to be among the best-placed to tap the opportunity in the Indian transmission space.
- January 08, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50: Resistances holding well
It was a volatile beginning for the New Year 2024 for the Indian stock markets. The Indian benchmark indices began the new year on a weak note by falling in the first half of the week. In the second half, they managed to recover and closed the week marginally lower. The resistances on the Nifty and Nifty Bank indices are holding very well.
- January 08, 2024 07:32
Stock Market Live Today: RailTel shares: Valuation ‘Kavach’ means, this Vande Bharat Express needs to take a breather
Trading at 60 times trailing PE as against average since listing of around 23.5 times, the RailTel stock, at ₹356, has more than adequately factored best-case scenarios
- January 08, 2024 07:30
Stock Market Live Today: F&O Tracker: Momentum ebbs for the bulls
Nifty 50 (21,711) and Bank Nifty (48,159) witnessed a muted ending last week as they were down 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. The dip in the first half was covered up in the second half leading to a flat ending. Nevertheless, the broader uptrend remains valid. Here, we analyse the futures and options (F&O) data to get a sense of the derivative market participants’ expectations.
- January 08, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 08-Jan-2024
• BALRAMCHIN
• CHAMBALFERT
• DELTACORP
• ESCORTS
• GNFC
• INDIACEM
• IEX
• NALCO
• PEL
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 08, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: Suzlon, RVNL, BHEL, CG Power, ABB India, Siemens et al: Can capital goods sector sustain rally in 2024?
In Calendar 2023, the BSE Capital Goods index gained nearly 66 per cent beating the broad benchmark Sensex by more than 40 per cent with stocks such as Suzlon, RVNL and BHEL among the top performers. Last year, this was the best performing sectoral index after BSE Auto.
- January 08, 2024 07:27
Currency Market Live Today: Technicals: Currency Outlook: Dollar and Treasury yields recover
The US dollar index snapped its three-week fall last week. The index made a strong recovery and rose over a per cent last week. It has closed the week at 102.41. The US 10Yr Treasury yield also witnessed a strong bounce back last week. The yield rose above the psychological 4 per cent mark. It touched a high if 4.1 per cent on Friday before closing the week at 4.04 per cent.
- January 08, 2024 07:26
Financial Markets Live Today: Debt Outlook 2024: At peak rates, time to play bond yields at short and long tenors
Unlike other advanced economies that hiked interest rates by 400-550 basis points over 2022-23 to fight massive consumer price inflation, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) increased the repo by only 250 points. And the last rate hike by India’s Central Bank was in February 2023.
- January 08, 2024 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap in 2024: No case for pessimism, but ample case for caution
To be in a situation where everything is working in one’s favour is everyone’s dream. But those who have seen market cycles know that it does not take much for the tide to turn. This somewhat sums up the state of the equity markets as we look at what is in store for 2024.
- January 08, 2024 07:22
Stock Market Live Today: 47% of IPO proceeds for repaying debt: Jyoti CNC Automation CMD
About 47 per cent of the ₹1,000 crore that Rajkot-based Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd plans to raise through its proposed IPO will be used to service existing debt, said Parakramsinh Jadeja, Chairman and Managing Director of the company on Friday.
“The IPO is a fresh issue. Out of the ₹1,000 crore we plan to raise, close to ₹475 crore we plan to use in repaying our debt. An additional ₹365 crore will be used to fulfil our working capital requirements and the rest will be used in investing in future developments which includes opportunities in EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) and aerospace and defence sectors,” Jadeja said while addressing media persons in Ahmedabad.
- January 08, 2024 07:20
Stock Market Live Today: India a beneficiary of global power shifts, says MSCI Research
Global power shifts, with India being an undisputed beneficiary of the changing power dynamics, is expected to be one among the five major investment themes that are expected to play out in 2024, according to researchers at MSCI.
Macroeconomics with interest rates as the overriding element will obviously dominate short-term concerns but other strategic shifts such as an acceleration in the growth of private credit, ongoing global power shifts, and the widespread deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) will determine the investments in the new year, said MSCI’s Chief Research Officer Ashley Lester in a blog post ‘Investment Trends in Focus: Five Key Themes for 2024.’
- January 08, 2024 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Banks earnings to moderate in Q3 on weaker margins, rise in opex
Earnings of banks are seen moderating to 15-18 per cent in Q3 of the current financial year on the back of weaker margins and lower pre-provisioning operating profits due to elevated operating expenditures, employee wage costs, and cost of funds.
“We expect banks to report muted operating profit growth in Q3FY24, on lower NII and higher opex, even as the sequential pace of NIM decline moderates. Repricing of term deposits will continue to drive funding costs higher. Credit costs should remain benign,” Axis Capital said in a note.
- January 08, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Rich valuations may weigh on equity returns in CY24: CLSA
Foreign brokerage CLSA has cautioned that the top-decile valuations of Indian equities may weigh on returns this year, notwithstanding the prospect of a third term for the incumbent government at the Centre.
At 20.2x, the Nifty’s price to earnings multiples have been higher on only 8 per cent of days over the past 18 years. The market’s valuation premium to its historical average is the highest recorded among the 19 largest global markets and India is no longer the EPS growth leader that it has been for the past three years. India’s valuation premium to China, for instance, is close to 14-year highs. The brokerage’s proprietary India bull/bear index has had an extended 95 per cent bullish sentiment reading as well.
- January 08, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs raise liquidity concerns on shift to same-day settlement
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised concerns that the move to T+0, or same-day settlement may fragment the market liquidity or trading volumes, while seeking more time to suggest viable alternatives, given the year-end holiday season, said two sources in the know.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed a phase-wise transition to instant settlement of trades in the equity cash market and sought feedback by January 12.
- January 08, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 05 January 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 108328.67 + 9830.93 Total: 118159.6
F&O Volume: 418013.09 + 23675112.7 Total: 24093125.7
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1696.86
(12677.19 - 10980.33)
DII: NET SELL: -3497.62
(9796.37 - 13293.99)
- January 08, 2024 07:13
- January 08, 2024 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Weekly Equities’ Outlook
Weekly snapshot: Indian equities closed in red zone during the first week of CY2024, on lack of supportive cues from the global markets.
Weekly Fund-flow Activities: The Foreign Institutional investors have bought equities worth of Rs 3290.23 cr in while The Domestic Institutional investors have sold equities of Rs 7296.5 cr in cash segment.
Indices Performance: Nifty 50 has closed flat with loss of (0.09) percent. Nifty Bank also closed flat with loss of (0.28) percent.
Macro Data: US CPI, US Unemployment rate, China CPI data and Indian Inflation Rate are the scheduled macro events for next week.
Weekly Outlook: During the next week, the Indian equity market is expected to remain volatile as the earning season kicks off. Momentum of Dollar index and Treasury yields are important factors to remain on top of the mind of the market participants.
- January 08, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 08.01.2024
15.30 EURO Retail Sales m/m (Expected: -0.35% versus Previous:0.1%)
- January 08, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 08.01.2024
Commercial Metals Company (Pre market) (Sector- Metal)
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
- January 08, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Asian markets hold steady ahead of Key inflation data amidst mixed sentiment
Asian stocks held steady within limited ranges as traders anticipate forthcoming inflation data from the US, Japan, and China. The mixed jobs and activity data on Friday dampened the year’s initial market sentiment. Notably, Japanese markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.
At the open, South Korean shares climbed by 0.39% to reach 2,588.16, and Australian equities saw a 0.14% rise to 7,499. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Hang Seng index recorded a 0.28% increase, trading at 16,581.86.
