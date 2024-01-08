January 08, 2024 08:13

The third quarter witnessed healthy demand across the segments, as volumes are expected to grow 18% YoY. The 2Ws outperformed other segments and is likely to rise ~20% YoY. Volumes for 3Ws, PV, and CV are likely to improve ~15%, 12%, and 3% YoY, respectively, while the same should decline 4% YoY for tractors. Overall exports are anticipated to recover gradually as the supply chain situation improves further, followed by improving macro outlook in key geographies.

- Commodity prices have remained favorable over the last few quarters. Inflationary pressures peaked in 3QFY23, following which, prices corrected for most of the commodities. Despite a slight increase in some of the RM prices sequentially, we expect gross margin to improve ~100bp YoY for our OEM coverage universe in 3QFY24.

- We estimate EBITDA margin to improve YoY for the seventh successive quarter, with a 160bp YoY gain (+40bp QoQ) for our Auto OEM Universe (ex-JLR). This will be driven by better gross margin, cost efficiencies, and operating leverage. The benefit of healthy growth in underlying industries coupled with cost efficiencies should also result in strong earnings growth for our Ancillary coverage during the quarter.

- There has not been any material change in the FY24 earnings estimate for our coverage universe. We are already witnessing a reversal in demand patterns, especially in the 2Ws, wherein we anticipate a high growth potential. As compared to other categories, 2Ws have a relatively better scope for growth over FY23-26E. On the other hand, we turn cautious about the PV growth outlook due to a slowdown in demand trends and a high base