September 11, 2023 07:21

he downtrend in the BSE Information Technology (IT) index that was in place since January 2022 has come to an end. The gradual rise in the index since May this year indicates a trend reversal. Also, the strong breakout and a close above 32,000 last week marks the end of the prolonged sideways consolidation that was in place since May last year. It also confirms the trend reversal and indicates that a new leg of upmove has begun. The BSE IT is currently at 32,697.84, up 14 per cent so far this year. Read more