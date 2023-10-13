October 13, 2023 08:17

Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday, with information technology (IT) stocks in focus after Infosys and HCLTech cut revenue outlooks, while global stocks edged lower on inflation concerns in the U.S.

India’s GIFT Nifty was up 0.06% at 19,687 as of 8:07 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open below Thursday’s close of 19,794.

While India’s September retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.02%, the rise in U.S. consumer prices triggered a slide in global markets. Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, and broader Asian markets declined.

IT stocks, which fell on Thursday following Tata Consultancy Services’ results, are once again in focus after the results of Infosys and HCLTech. - Reuters