Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 13 October 2023.
- October 13, 2023 08:41
Stocks to Watch: BGR Energy secures Rs 112.75 crore order from Mangalore Refinery
BGR Energy Systems: The company wins an order worth Rs 112.75 crore from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals for the supply of air-cooled heat exchanges to be delivered by Oct. 9, 2024.
- October 13, 2023 08:40
Stocks to Watch: Lupin granted tentative FDA approval for generic Xywav oral solution
Lupin: The company has received tentative approval from the US FDA to market a generic equivalent of Xywav Oral Solution, of Ireland’s Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Somerset facility in the U.S.
- October 13, 2023 08:39
Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma’s CEQUA shows sustained improvement in dry eye disease
Sun Pharmaceuticals: Sun Pharma’s CEQUA 0.09% phase 4 study data shows sustained improvement in dry eye disease signs and symptoms in patients who switched from Restasis 0.05%.
- October 13, 2023 08:38
Stocks to Watch: Dr. Reddy’s receives nine observations from U.S. FDA for Hyderabad plant
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: The company has been issued Form 483 with nine observations from the U.S. FDA for Bachupally Manufacturing Plant, Hyderabad. The inspection was conducted from Oct. 4 to Oct. 12.
- October 13, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: GMR Airports reports strong 23% YoY passenger traffic growth in September
GMR Airports Infrastructure: September passenger traffic was up 23% YoY at 94.16 lakh and aircraft movements were up 14% YoY at 62,230.
- October 13, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: IRB Infrastructure Trust secures investment for Gujarat project with GIC affiliates
IRB Infrastructure Trust: The company has executed definitive agreements with affiliates of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC as financial investors and SPV Samakhiyali Tollway to implement the Rs 2,092 crore Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project in Gujarat. The Trust will acquire a 99.96% stake in STPL for a total consideration of Rs 116.2 crore.
- October 13, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: Sectoral Watch: Airline stocks soar as air passenger traffic jumps 18.3% in September
Airline Stocks: Air passenger traffic grew 18.3% to 1.22 crore in September. Indigo’s market share increased to 63.4% in September from 63.3% in August; Vistara’s share increased to 10% from 9.8%; and AirAsia India’s share fell to 6.7% from 7.1%.
- October 13, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki mulls preferential equity issue for Suzuki Motor Corp
Maruti Suzuki: The company will consider a preferential issue of equity to Suzuki Motor Corp. as consideration for acquiring Suzuki Motor Gujarat.
- October 13, 2023 08:34
Stocks to Watch: Tech Mahindra to sell 33% stake in South African unit to comply with guidelines
Tech Mahindra: Company to sell a 33% stake in a South African unit for ZAR 23.95 million (approximately Rs 10.5 crore). Divestment is undertaken to comply with South African Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment guidelines.
- October 13, 2023 08:33
Stocks to Watch: HCLTech reports record new bookings and reduced attrition in Q2
HCLTech: The company clocked the highest ever new bookings of $4 billion in Q2. Its attrition fell to 14.2% vs. 23.8% YoY. An interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share declared, with the record date set for Oct. 20.
- October 13, 2023 08:32
Stocks to Watch: Temasek extends Infosys digital services JV, records lower Q2 attrition
Infosys: Temasek has extended the Infosys-Temasek digital services JV by five years. Infosys’ Q2 FY24 attrition fell to 14.6% vs. 17.3% QoQ. An interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share was declared, with the record date set for Oct. 25.
- October 13, 2023 08:31
Stocks to Watch: REC establishes new wholly-owned subsidiaries in power transmission
REC: Khavda IVA Power Transmission, Rajasthan IV A Power Transmission, and Rajasthan IV C Power Transmission have been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiaries of REC Power Development & Consultancy, each with an authorised share capital of Rs 5 lakh.
- October 13, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Fashion invests Rs 75 crore in Digital Fashion Ventures
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: The company invests an additional Rs 75 crore in subsidiary Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures via partly paid equity and preference shares.
- October 13, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: Bank of Maharashtra: One-year MCLR has been revised upwards to 8.7% from 8.6%.
- October 13, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: IDBI Bank has hiked the 2-year to 3-year MCLR by 10 bps and the overnight to one-year MCLR by 15 bps.
- October 13, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: Steel Strips Wheels: The acquisition of AMW Autocomponent under CIRP has been approved verbally by NCLT, Ahmedabad.
- October 13, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: Kesoram Industries: Sales volume grew 16.9% to 3.73 million tonnes in the first half of FY24.
- October 13, 2023 08:27
Stock in Focus: Govt grants ‘Navratna’ status to RITES
- October 13, 2023 08:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening bid: Indian shares seen lower on weak IT outlook, US inflation concerns
Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday, with information technology (IT) stocks in focus after Infosys and HCLTech cut revenue outlooks, while global stocks edged lower on inflation concerns in the U.S.
India’s GIFT Nifty was up 0.06% at 19,687 as of 8:07 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open below Thursday’s close of 19,794.
While India’s September retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.02%, the rise in U.S. consumer prices triggered a slide in global markets. Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, and broader Asian markets declined.
IT stocks, which fell on Thursday following Tata Consultancy Services’ results, are once again in focus after the results of Infosys and HCLTech. - Reuters
- October 13, 2023 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Muthoot Fincorp NCD issue opens today
Secured Redeemable NCD of face value of Rs 1,000 each for Rs 75 crore (base issue) with green shoe option of up to Rs 150 crore aggregating to Rs 225 crore, which is within the shelf limit of Rs 1100 crore.
The NCDs have been rated “CRISIL AA-/Stable” by CRISIL Limited
The issue closes on October 27.
- October 13, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: HDFC Life preview by Shreyansh Shah of StoxBox
We expect HDFC Life Insurance to come out with a decent set of numbers on account of new addition of the distribution partners and its enhanced digital capabilities. Also, due to the amalgamation of HDFC Ltd. with HDFC Bank, HDFC Life became a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, and there is likely to be closer alignment in terms of distribution. Due to its merger with Exide Life, there has been an impact seen in VNB’s margin, which is at 26.2%, significantly below its peers; we feel that the life insurer will be able to reach margin neutrality by the end of this year. We see increasing traction in its ULIP segment, which will grow due to positive momentum in the capital market. With new business APE growth expected to be better than the Q1FY24 and an uptick seen in the new product launches in the pension segment, we believe that Q2FY24 results of the life insurer will be decent. The life insurer’s premium collection for September and H1FY24 grew 8% and 15%, respectively, with retail APE growing at 13% YoY. As a result, we expect the company to post a double-digit net premium income and net profit on a YoY basis in Q2FY24
- October 13, 2023 08:13
Stocks to Watch: Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities on Infosys
“Infosys Q2 earnings are in line with market expectation but the company trimming its revenue guidance would be negative for the stock. Overall results are not so bad but discounted in prices. FY24 Guidance - revised downwards would put pressure on prices to sustain while it has maintained margins. Technically the last minute fall in prices shows that results were not in favour of bulls, hence a gap down opening between Rs 1400-1420 could be seen in the opening trade.”
- October 13, 2023 08:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Economy Watch: Rising agri-commodity prices fuel margin expansion, Indian GDP forecast up, and strong market growth
Q2-FY24 Preview by Anand Rathi Research Team.
Margin expansion to continue amid rising agri-commodity prices. The IMF has raised its forecast of India’s FY24 GDP by 20bps, to 6.3%. In line with this, we believe Q2 volume growth is expected to come in high single digits despite the festival season falling in Q3. Although costs of certain commodities have inched up, the likely benefit of low-cost stocks would have boosted margin expansion, driving healthy earnings-growth momentum. Large- and small-caps are likely to have outshone mid-caps’ earnings-growth momentum.
Broad-based growth likely. Demand traction is seen in manufacturing and services as can be inferred from the strong PMI of ~57.5 for manufacturing and ~61 for services in Sep’23. Rural demand continued to improve albeit slower, whereas the strong growth trajectory in urban demand has persisted. We believe consumption and investment have done well during the quarter.
Indian markets continue to outshine. Indian equities continued to deliver strong returns in the current fiscal despite global uncertainties. Owing to India’s robust macroeconomic fundamentals, healthy corporate earnings’ performance, continued liquidity flows to equity markets and reasonable valuations (19x FY25e consensus earnings), we believe Indian equity markets are likely to be buoyant in the medium term. The key risk is any escalation of geo-political tensions, which may heighten market volatility in the short term.
- October 13, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Canara HSBC Life Insurance teams up with Artivatic.AI to simplify insurance processes
Canara HSBC Life Insurance has partnered with Artivatic.AI for simplifying insurance process. Artivatic.AI is an Artificial Intelligence-based Insurtech company (Part of D2C Consulting Service Private Limited) to streamline and simplify the insurance process for the insurance company.
- October 13, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch: Anand Rathi Wealth reports 34% profit growth in Q2FY24, total revenue rises by 37%
Anand Rathi Wealth Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58 crores for July - Sep 2023 (Q2FY24), an increase of 34% compared to July - Sep 2022 (Q2FY23) and total revenue of ₹189 crores representing an increase of 37% compared to July - September 2022 (Q2FY23). The Company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹111 crores for Apr – Sep 2023 (H1FY24), an increase of 34% compared to Apr – Sep 2022 (H1FY23) and total revenue during same period grew 35% to ₹368 crores.
- October 13, 2023 08:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Watch: Positive consumer sentiments and crop expectations boost India’s auto sector growth
Auto Sales - Sept’23, with a quote by the Chief Economist and Head of Research, Mr. Suman Chowdhury. Chief Economist & Head - Research, Acuité Ratings & Research Ltd.
“The festive season has expectedly, brought in positive consumer sentiments in the urban areas and along with the upcoming harvest of the kharif crop in the rural areas, should keep PV growth rates healthy in the near term. Further, increased consumer preference towards SUV/MPVs segment, improvement in semiconductor availability and the nearing elections both in multiple states and the central level continue to be sectoral growth drivers.
The festive season has induced a moderate pickup in the domestic demand for 2Ws, as seen from the wholesale volumes and the data reported by FADA. Such numbers can be sustainable only if the kharif crop output doesn’t show any significant shortfall and the rabi sowing happens as per expectations. Similarly, the recovery in 2W export volumes in Sep-23 is encouraging but its sustainability needs to be seen, given the uncertainty and slowdown in the global economy.
Growth of CVs in the domestic market has moderated in the current fiscal after a strong growth in the previous year. While exports continue to face headwinds, industrial activity has seen a steady uptrend in the first half of the year and along with the existing demand drivers namely the step up in public sector expenditure in infrastructure and the continuing penetration of e-commerce services, should translate into better growth rates in the second half the year.”
- October 13, 2023 08:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Sumit Pokharna of Kotak Securities on Infosys results
“Infosys’ Q2FY24 headline numbers were impressive on the back of 2.3% c/c revenue growth on a sequential basis, and EBIT margin increase of 40 bps qoq despite higher subcontracting costs and partial wage revision. The company has posted good net profit numbers and record TCV of US$7.7 bn. However, weak volumes have been fed into the guidance which now stands revised to 1-2.5% from 1-3.5% earlier, while guidance cut once again at the upper end of the band implies flat to 1.9% decline in revenues in the next two quarters. The EBIT margin of 21.2% was ahead of our estimate of 20.6% despite higher pass-through revenues. While net headcount increased by 7.5K employees to 328.7K employee qoq, the headcount decline on yoy comparison stands at 16.5K employees or 5%. Employee utilization of ex-trainees has increased to 81.8% from 81.1% earlier, indicating that utilization has scope to increase further.”
- October 13, 2023 08:06
Stock Market Market Live Updates: A Dull Expiry, says Ashwin Raman of SAMCO Securities
Nifty consolidated in a tight range of 19,780-19,830 throughout the day to close at 19,794, down 17 points.
Both the call & put writers battled out at 19,800 Strike leading to a rangebound movement in the Index today. Since 5th October, the futures open interest has fallen nearly 6% and the price has risen 1%, indicating covering of short positions in Nifty futures.
The option activity at 19,800 Strike is likely to provide cues about Nifty future direction as the maximum call & put open interest is placed at 19,800 Strike. A break below 19,760 level can result in gap filing until 19,700 levels while a breakout above 19,840 can result in a swift move until 19,900 levels.
- October 13, 2023 08:05
Share Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Shilchar Technologies, SEPC
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Omaxe
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Prakash Industries
- October 13, 2023 08:04
Share Market Live Updates: Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals released pledge of 25 lakh shares on Oct 9 and has created a pledge of 30.69 lakh shares on Oct 10.
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter RPR Sons Advisors and P Suneela Rani released pledge of 20 lakh shares on Oct 10.
- October 13, 2023 08:04
Share Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
360 One Wam: Norges Bank bought 32.76 lakh shares (0.91%) for Rs 511.2 apiece. Morgan Stanley sold 24.42 lakh shares (0.68%) at Rs 511.2 apiece.
Shalimar Paints: Hella Infra Market bought 24.1 lakh shares (3.33%) at Rs 168.06 apiece, Rajasthan Global Securities bought 22.85 lakh shares (3.16%) at Rs 168.72 apiece, and Graviton Research Capital bought 8.22 lakh shares (1.13%) at Rs 175.12.
- October 13, 2023 08:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings Post Market Hours - Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 34.19% at Rs 182.58 crore vs. Rs 136.06 crore.
Net profit is up 34.29% at Rs 57.68 crore vs. Rs 42.95 crore.
AUM grew 33.8% to Rs 47,957 crore vs. Rs 35,842 crore
- October 13, 2023 08:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings Post Market Hours - Kesoram Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 12.83% at Rs 953.8 crore vs. Rs 845.27 crore.
Ebitda is up 32.54% at Rs 69.08 crore vs. Rs 52.12 crore.
Margins at 7.24% vs. 6.16%
Net loss of Rs 58.37 crore vs. net loss of Rs 59.05 crore
- October 13, 2023 08:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings Post Market Hours - Angel One Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 40.6% at Rs 1047.9 crore vs. Rs 745.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 668.9 crore).
Net profit is up 42.62% at Rs 304.5 crore vs. Rs 213.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 283.2 crore).
- October 13, 2023 08:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings Post Market Hours - HCLTech Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 1.4% at Rs 26,672 crore vs. Rs 26,296 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29,644.76 crore).
EBIT is up 10.8% at Rs 4919 crore vs. Rs 4438 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,748.53 crore).
EBIT margin at 18.4% vs. 16.88% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.62%)
Net profit is up 8.6% at Rs 3,833 crore vs. Rs 3,531 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3755.47 crore).
Note: FY24 revenue growth guidance was revised lower to 5-6% from 6-8%; FY24 EBIT margin guidance was 18–19%.
- October 13, 2023 08:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings Post Market Hours - Infosys Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue is up 2.8% at Rs 38,994 crore vs. Rs 37,933 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38,503.14 crore).
EBIT is up 4.8% at Rs 8,274 crore vs. Rs 7,891 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,087.59 crore).
EBIT margins are at 21.22% vs. 20.80% (Bloomberg estimate: 21%).
Net profit is up 4.5% at Rs 6,215 crore vs. Rs 5,945 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,266.5 crore).
Note: FY24 revenue growth guidance was revised lower to 1-2.5% from 1-3.5%.
- October 13, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: CareEdge reaction on CPI/IIP data
CPI
CPI inflation eased to a 3-month low of 5% in September.
Moderation was largely led by correction in vegetables prices and lower LPG prices.
Cereals, Pulses and Spices continued to witness double-digit inflation.
Core inflation fell to the lowest in 3.5 years at 4.6%.
CPI inflation in Q2 FY24 averaged at 6.4%, in line with the RBI’s estimate.
Near-term risks to the inflation outlook have worsened due to volatility in global crude oil prices.
RBI will continue to manage inflationary pressures through its liquidity measures.
IIP:
IIP growth came at a 14-month high of 10.3% in August.
Broad-based growth across sectors and a favourable base supported growth.
Strong performance in infrastructure/construction goods continued with a growth of 14.9%.
Consumer durables output improved to 5.7% in August after two successive months of contraction.
Going ahead, domestic consumption remains critical; healthy momentum in infrastructure/construction goods to remain supportive of industrial activity.
- October 13, 2023 07:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Shlok Srivastav, Co-founder & COO, Appreciate, a fintech platform for Savings and investment on IIP & CPI Data
CPI data
As expected, with September’s retail inflation standing at 5%, inflation has finally been brought back to within the RBI’s ideal 2-6% band. This cooling has been partly precipitated by major corrections in vegetable prices. Nevertheless, the near-term picture is less clear when it comes to cereals, spices, and pulses, mainly due to uncertain weather conditions, the current geopolitical situation, and global shortages.
In addition, the oil situation also looks hazy going forward: while prices were initially on the rise due to supply shocks, they could now rise further due to second-order effects of the unexpected Israel-Palestine conflict. Any oil price hikes will have an impact on the non-food component of inflation.
IIP data
With industrial output growth soaring from 5.7% in July to 10.3% in August, India Inc. seems to be doing something very right. The turnaround of the mining sector, which posted a growth of 12.3% after having contracted 3.9% in August 2022, stands out in particular. Manufacturing and electricity outputs have also grown considerably on a YoY basis.
Nevertheless, for the April-August period, beverages (0.7%), leather products (0.2%), wearable apparel (-22.6%), paper products (-4.6%), and several other kinds of products have seen poor manufacturing growth rates. If these sectors can also get back up on their feet soon, we could see surprisingly high overall growth in the near future.
- October 13, 2023 07:55
Stock Market Live Today: Madhavi Arora of Emkay Global on Inflation
The material easing seen in September CPI to 5.02%, led by a sharp reversal in perishable food prices, is likely to continue in October, resulting in a <5% print. With non-perishables are showing signs of persistence, overall food inflation is likely to remain relatively elevated, with risks from a potential weak kharif harvest as well. Core inflation will ease further in H2FY24, and will undershoot headline inflation by 60-65bps in FY24E. We see FY24E inflation at 5.2% (RBI: 5.4%), with the RBI likely to keep rates on hold ahead, and not precede the Fed in any policy reversal in CY24.
- October 13, 2023 07:53
Technical Call: Day trading guide for October 13, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 13, 2023 07:52
Stock recommendations: Stock to buy today: Sun TV Network (₹640.20): BUY
The outlook is bullish for Sun TV Network. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since April this year. The 2.8 per cent on Thursday indicates that the upmove is gaining momentum. Read more
- October 13, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Economy Watch: India CPI Inflation
Current: 5.02%
Previous: 6.83%
India Industrial Production
Current: 10.3%
Previous: 5.7%
- October 13, 2023 07:40
Stocks to Watch: Results Calendar
Den Networks
HDFC Life
Sai Silk (Kalamandir)
Som Distilleries,
TATA Steel Long Product
- October 13, 2023 07:40
Stocks to Watch: Mphasis acquires Silverline
Mphasis Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mphasis, has acquired Sonnick Partners LLC, USA, (d/b/a Silverline) (along with its subsidiaries) for $132.50 million. Sonnick Partners LLC (Doing business as Silverline), is a digital transformation consultancy and Salesforce partner headquartered in New York with over 400 employees. Silverline is focused on consulting and advisory services, implementation, managed services, and specialty capabilities.
- October 13, 2023 07:39
Stocks to Watch: HDFC AMC cuts stake in Persistent Systems
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd has offloaded over 2 per cent stake in Persistent Systems. In a disclosure to the stock exchanges, the IT firm said that HDFC Mutual through its various schemes reduced its holding from 5.14 per cent to 3.06 per cent. Shares of Persistent Systems closed 0.24 per cent higher at ₹5,775 on the BSE
- October 13, 2023 07:39
Stocks to Watch: ANGELONE Q2FY24
Strong Numbers
2nd interim dividend of Rs 12.7
Revenues at Rs 1049.crore (Rs 811.1 crore)
PAT at Rs 304.5 crore (Rs 220.80 crore)
Huge QoQ growth uptick
Solid YoY
Q2 EPS at Rs 36.3 vs 25.6
H1 EPS at Rs 62.7 vs 47.5
- October 13, 2023 07:38
Stocks to Watch: Norges buys stake on 360 One WAM
Norway’s central bank Norges Bank on Thursday bought shares of wealth management firm 360 One WAM Ltd for ₹167 crore through an open market transaction. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Emerging Leaders Equity Fund offloaded more than 24.42 lakh shares of 360 One WAM. Details of the other sellers could not be ascertained.
- October 13, 2023 07:38
Stocks to Watch: SJVN wins Rajasthan solar power order at Rs 2.62/unit
SJVN Green Energy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited) participated in the tariff based competitive bidding conducted by Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL) for development of Solar Power Project in the state of Rajasthan. The Letter of Award has been received at a tariff of ₹2.62 / Unit for development of 100 MW Solar Power Project to be situated anywhere in Rajasthan.
- October 13, 2023 07:37
Stocks to Watch: RBI imposes penalty of Rs 5.4 crore on One97 Communications
The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of ₹5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions, including Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. The central bank also found non-compliance with certain provisions related to ‘RBI Guidelines for Licensing of Payments Banks’, ‘Cyber security framework in banks’ and ‘Securing mobile banking applications including UPI ecosystem’.
- October 13, 2023 07:35
Stocks to Watch: Banco Products’ arm kickstarts production
Banco New Energy Cooling Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco Products (India) Limited, has commenced commercial production of its products namely, Heat exchangers for Locomotives at Jambusar, Ankhi, Bharuch, Gujarat.
- October 13, 2023 07:34
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra Logistics gets conditional stay on VAT penalty
Mahindra Logistics said that with respect to appeal filed by the Company with the Telangana VAT Appellate Tribunal against notice of demand and penalty, of Rs 3.50 crore, it has received order passed by the Office of the Addlitional Commissioner of State Tax at Telangana. The Additional Commissioner has granted conditional stay on 50 per cent of the disputed penalty (Rs. 1.75 crore) and directed the Company to pay balance portion of 50 per cent (Rs 1.75 crore) of the disputed penalty with the Appellate Deputy Commissioner, Punjagutta Division, Hyderabad (ADC) excluding the amount which has already been paid by the Company to the ADC.
- October 13, 2023 07:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 13, 2023
Buzzing stocks: RITES, BGR Energy, Persistent Systems, MIC Electronics, 360 One WAM, Mahindra Lifespace, Dr Reddy’s Lab, PayTM, Zee Entertainment, GE Shipping, SJVN, Lupin, Mercury EV Tech, Banco Products
- October 13, 2023 07:20
Share Market Live Updates: Corporate Action: Ex-Bonus on Monday - October 17
KAMAHOLD Bonus issue 4:1\u0009
GENSOL Bonus issue 2:1
Today is last date to buy for bonus/dividend
- October 13, 2023 07:19
Share Market Live Updates: Corporate Actions: Ex-dividend on Monday - October 17
CASPIAN Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.050
GLS Interim Dividend - Rs. - 22.5000
- October 13, 2023 07:10
Share Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 13.10.2023
07:00 CHINA CPI y/y (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.1%)
12:00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: -0.52%)
13:30 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
14:30 EURO Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: -1.1%)
18:30 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
18:30 U.S. FOMC Member Harker Speaks
19:30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 67.5 versus Previous: 68.1)
- October 13, 2023 07:10
Share Market Live Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 13-OCT-2023
BALRAMPUR CHINI
BHEL
DELTACORP
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
L&TFH
MANAPPURAM
PNB
SUNTV
- October 13, 2023 07:09
Share Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 13.10.2023
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
J P Morgan Chase & Co (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
BlackRock, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Progressive Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Citigroup Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Wells Fargo & Company (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
- October 13, 2023 07:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian shares slip as Wall Street’s losses extend on inflation data
Stocks across Asia registered declines, mirroring the extended losses on Wall Street, as concerns over higher interest rates resurfaced following stable US inflation data.
In morning trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slid 0.27%, or 89.08 points to 32,405.58, with the broader Topix index down 0.84%, or 19.63 points at 2,322.94. South Korea’s KOSPI, a key benchmark, declined by 0.62% to 2,464.40 points, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 also saw a 0.18% drop.
This followed Wall Street’s performance on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 0.51% (173.73 points) to 33,631.14, the S&P 500 losing 0.62% (27.34 points) to close at 4,349.61, and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.63% (85.46 points) to 13,574.22.
- October 13, 2023 06:44
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil climbs as U.S. sanctions, stockpile forecasts, raise supply concerns
Oil prices rose on Friday after the U.S. tightened its sanctions programme against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market, and global inventories are forecast to decline through the fourth quarter.
Brent futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $86.36 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 53 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.44 a barrel at 0052 GMT.
Brent is set for a weekly gain of 2.1%, while WTI is set to climb 0.8% for the week, after both contracts surged on Monday on the potential for disruptions to Middle Eastern exports after Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend threatened a possible wider conflict.
Prices gave back some of those gains during week. But, on Thursday, the U.S. imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil priced above the G7’s price cap of $60 a barrel, to close loopholes in the mechanism designed to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. - Reuters
- October 13, 2023 06:40
Stock Market Live Today: Wall Street slips as bond yields surge and consumer prices spike in September
Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower on Thursday after a U.S. Treasury auction sent bond yields higher while investors were already digesting data that showed consumer prices rose more than anticipated in September.
Surging shelter costs pushed consumer prices higher last month while the annual increase in the core figure, excluding volatile food and energy components, was the smallest in two years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.73 points, or 0.51%, to 33,631.14, the S&P 500 lost 27.34 points, or 0.62%, to 4,349.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.46 points, or 0.63%, to 13,574.22. - Reuters
