December 15, 2023 08:24

Adani Enterprises: Israel-based defence electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. picked up a 44% stake in an Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd. unit to develop and manufacture various autonomous aerial technologies and systems for defence applications.

* Hero MotoCorp:* The two-wheeler maker appointed Vivek Anand as chief financial officer. The company also approved the additional acquisition of a 3% stake in Ather Energy for Rs 140 crore.

* State Bank of India:* The public sector lender to acquire 3.7 lakh shares (6.35% stake) of Canpac

Trends at Rs 1,349 apiece.

* Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories:* The company becomes the first Indian pharma company to debut on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

* Genus Power Infra:* The company’s unit received a letter of intent worth Rs 1,026 crore for the appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers for the supply, installation, and commissioning of a million smart prepaid metres.

* Jupiter Wagons:* The company received an order worth Rs 1,617 crore from the Ministry of Railways to manufacture and supply 4000 BOXNS wagons.

* Mahindra and Mahindra Finance:* The company said that it will enter the life, health, and general insurance segments to diversify its sources of income away from its primary vehicle lending business.

* Texmaco Rail Engineering:* The company received an order worth Rs 1,374.41 crore from the Ministry of Railways to manufacture and supply 3,400 BOXNS wagons.

* Vedanta:* The board will meet on Dec. 19 to consider NCD issuance on a private placement basis.

* Bharat Heavy Electricals:* The company signed a MoU with the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute for hydrogen value chain development and IIOT solutions for predictive maintenance of machines and manufacturing processes.

* Jammu and Kashmir Bank*: The company approved the closure of qualified institutional placement after raising 750 crores at an issue price of Rs 107.60 per equity share, which indicates a discount of 4.49% to the floor price of 112.66 per share.

* Religare Enterprises:* The RBI has rejected the company’s proposal to buy an 87.5% stake in Religare Housing Development Finance Corp., a subsidiary company of Religare Finvest Ltd., and asked it to submit a fresh application.

* Exide Industries:* The company invested 100 crores in its unit, Exide Energy Solutions. The company’s total investment in its unit is Rs 1,780 crore.

* Infibeam Avenues:* The company announced its strategic foray into the capital markets and digital lending software market by acquiring a 49% stake in Pirimid Fintech for Rs 25 crore to solidify this strategic partnership.

* Jayaswal Neco Industries:* Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund to invest Rs 1,500 crore via

NCDs as part of Rs 3,200 crore financing the company seeks for refinancing existing debt.

* IRB Infra Trust:* The company emerged as the preferred bidder for the project of tolling, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the Kota bypass and cable stay bridge toll. The company will pay a Rs 1,683 crore upfro concession fee to NHAI.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company collaborated with NavAlt Kochi and launched the MDL solar electric boat, which is the nation’s fastest solar-electric boat.

* LTIMindtree:* The company opened a new delivery centre in Mexico City as part of expanding its presence in Latin America.

* Satin Credit Care Network:* The company opened qualified institutional placement and set the floor price at Rs 242.81 per share, which indicates a discount of 2.31% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 248.55 on the NSE.

* Cochin Shipyard:* The company fixed Jan. 10 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a split in the ratio of 1:2.

* Ami Organics:* The company announced the inauguration of its manufacturing plant in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. It also signed another definitive agreement with Fermion to manufacture a couple of additional advanced pharmaceutical intermediates for Fermion.

India Pesticides: Anand Swarup Agarwal resigned from the position of chairman of the company.

* Syrma SGS Technology:* The company incorporated Syrma Strategic Electronics as a wholly-owned subsidiary company.

* PB Fintech:* Income tax officials visited unit Paisabazaar on Dec. 13 and 14 to inquire about vendors in Paisabazaar. The operations of the unit continue as usual and have not been impacted.

* Sterling and Wilson:* The company received a settlement amount of Rs 254.2 crore from Jinko

Solar over an ongoing dispute.

* Aditya Birla Capital:* The company made an additional investment of Rs 50.99 crore in its unit, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

* Paisalo Digital:* The board will meet on Dec. 19 to consider fundraising.