- January 25, 2024 09:16
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures rise on significant US inventory decline and China’s reserve ratio cut for banks
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning following a huge decline in crude oil inventories in the US. Added to this, People’s Bank China decided to reduce banks’ reserve ratio next month to support its economy. At 9.14 am on Thursday, March Brent oil futures were at $80.31, up by 0.34 per cent; and March crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $75.42, up by 0.44 per cent. February crude oil futures were trading at ₹6276 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6253, up by 0.37 per cent; and March futures were trading at ₹6294 as against the previous close of ₹6272, up by 0.35 per cent.
- January 25, 2024 09:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Tech Mah Review
CITI
Sell, TP Rs 1100
Q3 rev ahead of expectations (aided by 1.4% 1-time revs) while adj. EBIT came in slightly below.
Forward looking indicators –
a) Another quarter of weak TCV
b) Headcount down 7% yoy;
c) Management commentary – still looking at rev volatility
HSBC
Hold, TP Rs 1300
While an experienced team is in place, expect a turnaround to remain challenging, especially in current environment
Margin expansion is contingent on pyramid improvement or a pricing uptick; both are tough to deliver without growth
MS
UW, TP raised to Rs 1220 from Rs 1100
3Q may mark bottoming of performance
View Tech M as a good potential turnaround story candidate over medium term given management changes & restructuring
But expect sharp downward revisions to consensus est. in near term
- January 25, 2024 09:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Laurus Labs Review
CITI
Sell, TP Rs 315
3Q sales subdued on a high base (-23% YoY) & even normalizing impact of Covid-elated order last year, sales grew by just 6% YoY
-ve operative leverage due to growth investments continue to keep EBITDA margins under pressure
Jefferies
U-P, TP cut to Rs 250
3Q all round miss on subdued performance in CDMO & API division.
Mgmt reiterated their stance for margin improvement in 4Q & overall 2HFY24 > 1HFY24
Cut FY25/26 EPS est. by 19%/16%
- January 25, 2024 09:12
- January 25, 2024 09:10
Stock Market Live Today: Glenmark secures Envafolimab license for key regions in deal with Jiangsu Alphamab and 3D medicines
Glenmark Specialty S.A. (GSSA), a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), has signed a license agreement with JIANGSU ALPHAMAB BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD (Jiangsu Alphamab) and 3D MEDICINES (BEIJING) CO., LTD. (3DMed), (together as the Licensors), for KN035 (Envafolimab) for India, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Russia, CIS, and Latin America (the Territory).
Under the terms of the agreement, GSSA will receive from Jiangsu Alphamab and 3DMed, an exclusive license to develop, register, commercialize, Envafolimab for the oncology indication in the Territory. Jiangsu Alphamab will be the exclusive supplier of the product.
Jiangsu Alphamab (on behalf of the Licensors) will receive a “low double digit Million US Dollar” amount up to launch, additional “triple digit Million” US Dollar milestone payments based on sales performance across the length of the agreement, and a royalty fee of single-to-double-digits percentage according to the level of net sales.
- January 25, 2024 09:00
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Nova Agritech’s blockbuster issue closes today
The initial public offering of Nova Agritech Ltd, a manufacturer of agricultural inputs, will close today. The IPO has already received a strong response from retail investors and high net worth individuals, as it was subscribed 33.87 times. The IPO received bids for 86.09 crore shares against 2.54 crore shares (net off anchor portion) on offer.
The IPO comes at a price band of ₹39-41. Investors can bid for a minimum of 365 shares.
- January 25, 2024 08:59
Stock Market Live Today: Piramal Enterprises to acquire 10.4% stake in Annapurna Finance for ₹300 crore
Piramal Alternatives Trust (PAT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, will acquire a 10.4 per cent stake in Annapurna Finance for ₹300 crore.
Annapurna Finance is a non-banking financial company, headquartered in Odisha. It is one of the top 10 MFIs in India, with an asset under management of ₹9,233 crore as of September 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
- January 25, 2024 08:41
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Bajel Projects, IFCI.
Ex/record date dividend: Ksolves India, KDDL, IIFL Finance, Mastek.
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Vikas Lifecare, Zee Entertainment.
Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Accleya Solutions, Salasar Techno Engineering.
- January 25, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals revoked a pledge for 70 lakh shares on Jan 23.
Gensol Engineering: Promoter Gensol Ventures created a pledge of 15.50 lakh shares on Jan 17 and promoter Anmol created a pledge of 2.43 lakh shares on Jan 17.
- January 25, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Bulk Deals
Computer Age Management Services: HDFC Bank sold 10 lakh shares (2.02%) at Rs 2,700.08 apiece. Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund bought 2.82 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 2,700 apiece.
Manappuram Finance: BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 46.46 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 172.06 apiece.
Sunteck Realty: Briarwood Capital Master Fund sold 47.15 lakh shares (3.21%), and CLSA Global Markets bought 46.52 lakh shares (3.17%) at Rs 445.5 apiece.
- January 25, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: Block Deals
Poonawalla Fincorp: Magma Ventures sold 40.33 lakh shares (0.52%) and Rising Sun Holdings bought 40.33 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 495.85.
- January 25, 2024 08:40
Stock Market Live Today: IPO Offerings
Epack Durable: The public issue was subscribed 16.37 times on day 3. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (28.10 times), retail investors (6.29 times) and institutional investors (25.50 times).
Nova Agritech: The public issue was subscribed 33.87 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (71.23 times), retail investors (36.28 times) and institutional investors (1.12 times).
- January 25, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks To Watch Out for Today: January 25, 2024
Coal India, Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Gail, IOCL, NLC India: Cabinet approved the scheme for the promotion of coal gasification projects with an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore. Incentives for coal gasification projects to be implemented under 3 categories.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has moved the National Company Law Tribunal seeking directions to implement the merger with Sony Group Corp.’s Indian subsidiary.
Tata Motors: The company has sought to deregister all its U.S.-listed securities from the country’s capital markets regulator after meeting the set criteria for the action.
*Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders:*The company signed a contract worth of Rs 1,070 crore with the acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defense for the construction and delivery of Fourteen fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.
DLF: The board approved the sale of the asset ‘DLF Centre’ to unit DLF cyber city developers for consideration of Rs 825 crore.
CEAT: The company approved a capex expansion plan of Rs 572 crore at existing Plants. The proposed amoaunt is to be spent over 3 years and is to bea funded by debt and internal accruals.
Coal India: The company and Bharat Heavy Electricals will invest up to Rs 11,782 crore in coal-to-ammonium nitrate joint venture project in Odisha. The company and GAIL invest up to Rs 13,053 crore in a coal-to-SNG JV project in West Bengal.
Piramal Enterprises: The company’s unit has agreed to buy a 10.39% stake in Annapurna Finance for Rs 300 crore through a mix of equity and debt.
Axis Bank: The private lender approved the investment of Rs 100 crore in a new wholly-owned unit. The new subsidiary will offer business correspondent and technological service providers to the Bank.
Bajaj Auto: Madhur Bajaj resigned from the position of non-executive vice-chairman.
Borosil: The company approved fundraising up to Rs 250 crore via qualified institutional placement.
Tasty Bite Eatables: Milin Bande resigned from the position of chief financial officer of the company.
Balkrishna Industries: The company approved the merger of the unit BKT Tyers with itself.
Cyient DLM: The company appointed Kausal Jadia as chief technology officer.
NHPC: The government will sell up to 50.5 lakh shares via offer for sale to eligible employees at Rs 71 per share which indicates the discount of 11.7% to the current market price.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company signed a definitive agreement with CleanMax for setting up a captive power generating facility in Haryana.
IRM Energy: Commercial operations at the company’s LCNG station at Rasipuram, Namakkal district commenced from Jan. 24, 2024.
- January 25, 2024 08:39
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings In Focus
JSW Steel, SBI Life, Cipla, Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Finance, SBI Cards, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Tech, ACC, Indraprastha Gas, Syngene International, Manyavar, Cyient, TVS Holdings, Asahi India Glass, Equitas SFB, IEX, Intellect Design Arena, Elecon Engineering, KFin Technologies, Maharashtra Scooters, ION Exchange, DB Corp, Sterlite Tech, Swaraj Engines.
- January 25, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Railtel Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 668.4 crore vs Rs 599.2 crore.
Ebitda up 3% at Rs 118.8 crore vs Rs 115.3 crore.
Margin narrows 147 bps to 17.76% vs 19.24%.
Net profit down 8.9% at Rs 62.1 crore vs Rs 68.2 crore.
- January 25, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Container Corp Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.3% at Rs 2,210.6 crore vs Rs 2,004.5 crore.
Ebitda up 19.7% at Rs 517.5 crore vs Rs 432.4 crore.
Margin expands 183 bps to 23.4% vs 21.57%.
Net profit up 13.1% at Rs 330.6 crore vs Rs 293.4 crore.
- January 25, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Ceat Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 2,963.1 crore vs Rs 2,727.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,994.1 crore).
Ebitda up 75.7% at Rs 417.5 crore vs Rs 237.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 414.5 crore).
Margin expands 537 bps to 14.08% vs 8.71% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.8%).
Net profit up 419.48% at Rs 181.3 crore vs Rs 34.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 160.4 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:38
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Rainbow Children’s Medicare Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.6% at Rs 335.9 crore vs Rs 306.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 340 crore).*
Ebitda up 10.6% at Rs 118 crore vs Rs 106.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 115.5 crore).
Margin up 30 bps at 35.12% vs 34.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 34%).
Net profit up 7.6% at Rs 62.6 crore vs Rs 58.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 61.4 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: DCB Bank Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Standalone)
NII up 6.3% Rs 474 corer vs Rs 446 crore.
Net profit up 11.2% Rs 126.6 crore vs Rs 113.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 128.6 crore).
Gross NPA at 3.43% vs 3.36% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.22% vs 1.28% (QoQ).
- January 25, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Chalet Hotels Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28.96% at Rs 373.6 crore vs Rs 289.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 354.9 crore).
Ebitda up 46.25% at Rs 166 crore vs Rs 113.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 151.8 crore).
Margin expands 525 bps to 44.43% vs 39.17% (Bloomberg estimate: 42.8%).
Net profit down 30.98% at Rs 70.6 crore vs Rs 102.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 54.7 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Tata Steel Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 3.11% at Rs 55,311.9 crore vs Rs 57,083.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57,810 crore).
Ebitda up 54.73% at Rs 6,263.59 crore vs Rs 4047.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,526.5 crore).
Margin expands 423 bps to 11.32% vs 7.09% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.6%).
Net profit at Rs 522.1 crore vs loss of Rs 2,502 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Profit of Rs 1,687.8 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:37
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Blue Dart Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.42% at Rs 1,382.93 crore vs Rs 1,337.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,449.1 crore).
Ebitda down 6.42% at Rs 213.43 crore vs Rs 228.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.3 crore).
Margin contracts 162 bps to 15.43% vs 17.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.30%).
Net profit up 0.25% at Rs 88.89 crore vs Rs 88.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 95.2 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Sagar Cements Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 16.3% at Rs 669.4 crore vs Rs 575.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 652.7 crore).
Ebitda up 83% at Rs 87.06 crore vs Rs 47.58 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 95.3 crore).
Margin expands 474 bps to 13% vs 8.26% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14.6%).
Net loss at Rs 10.18 crore vs loss of Rs 23.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 3.6 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Balkrishna Industries Q3 Earnings FY24 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 5.02% at Rs 2,274.41 crore vs Rs 2,165.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,357.1 crore).
Ebitda up 100.74% at Rs 540.59 crore vs Rs 269.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 590.6 crore).
Margin expands 1,133 bps to 23.76% vs 12.43% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.10%).
Net profit up 181.96% at Rs 305.42 crore vs Rs 108.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332.9 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: TVS Motor Q3 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 25.96% at Rs 8,245.01 crore vs Rs 6,545.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,335.9 crore).
Ebitda up 40.29% at Rs 924.43 crore vs Rs 658.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 932.5 crore).
Margin up 114 bps at 11.21% vs 10.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.20%).
Net profit up 68.2% at Rs 593.35 crore vs Rs 352.75 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 546.6 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Dalmia Bharat Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 3,600 crore vs Rs 3,355 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,523.7 crore).
Ebitda up 20.34% at Rs 775 crore vs Rs 644 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 750 crore).
Margin expands 233 bps to 21.52% vs 19.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.30%).
Net profit up 22.01% at Rs 266 crore vs Rs 218 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 244.5 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Aarti Drugs Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.74% at Rs 605.94 crore vs Rs 663.96 crore.
Ebitda down 0.71% at Rs 70.14 crore vs Rs 70.64 crore.
Margin expands 93 bps to 11.57% vs 10.63%.
Net profit up 0.1% at Rs 36.71 crore vs Rs 36.67 crore.
Board declared interim dividend of Re 1 per share.
- January 25, 2024 08:27
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Birlasoft Q3 FY24 (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue up 2.52% at Rs 1,342.9 crore vs Rs 1,309.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,333.3 crore).
Ebitda up 4.15% at Rs 193.2 crore vs Rs 185.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 180.1 crore).
Margin expands 22 bps to 14.38% vs 14.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.50%).
Net profit up 11.03% at Rs 161 crore vs Rs 145 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 142.4 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:27
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: DLF Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 1.76% at Rs 1,521.25 crore vs Rs 1494.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,697 crore).
Ebitda up 7.12% at Rs 510.97 crore vs Rs 477 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 597 crore).
Margin expands 167 bps to 33.58% vs 31.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 35.20%).
Net profit up 26.59% at Rs 655.71 crore vs Rs 517.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 721 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:25
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Bajaj Auto Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Standalone)
Revenue up 30.04% at Rs 1,2113.51 crore vs Rs 9,315.14 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,766.7 crore).
Ebitda up 36.75% at Rs 2,429.87 crore vs Rs 1,776.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,284.6 crore).
Margin expands 98 bps to 20.05% vs 19.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.40%).
Net profit up 36.9% at Rs 2,041.88 crore vs Rs 1,491.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,930 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:24
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: PNB Housing Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 1,748.05 crore vs Rs 1,707.05 crore.
Ebitda up 18.79% at Rs 1,541.84 crore vs Rs 1,297.95 crore.
Margin expands 1,216 bps at 88.2% vs 76.03%.
Net profit up 27.28% at Rs 346.54 crore vs Rs 272.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 360.1 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:24
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Tech Mahindra Q3 Earnings FY24 (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue up 1.84% at Rs 13,101.3 crore vs Rs 12,863.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,801.10 crore).
EBIT up 53.79% at Rs 703.2 crore vs Rs 457.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 780.4 crore).
Margin expands 181 bps at 5.36% vs 3.55% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.10%).
Net profit up 3.64% at Rs 523.7 crore vs Rs 505.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 663.3 cr)
- January 25, 2024 08:23
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings Wrap: Laurus Labs Q3 Earnings FY24 (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue down 22.65% at Rs 1,194.92 crore vs Rs 1,544.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,385 crore).
Ebitda down 55.05% at Rs 181.42 crore vs Rs 403.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 275.7 crore).
Margin contracts 1,094 bps at 15.18% vs 26.12% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.90%).
Net profit down 88.47% at Rs 23.34 crore vs Rs 202.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 104.5 crore).
- January 25, 2024 08:18
Commodities Market Live Today: Iron ore futures gain on China stimulus
Iron ore futures rose on Thursday, with the Dalian benchmark extending gains to a third session on expectation of a boost to the Chinese economy following the central bank’s move to cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.
The most traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was up 2.11% at 992 yuan ($138.57) a metric ton, as of 0221 GMT. It briefly touched its highest level since Jan. 9 at 995 yuan.
People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday the bank would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks by 50 basis points (bps), adding that the move would free up 1 trillion yuan ($139.45 billion) to the market.
“The iron ore market was also swept up in the optimism following the cut to China’s RRR,” ANZ Research said in a note. - Reuters
- January 25, 2024 08:17
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold hovers near one-week low; US data, ECB in focus
Gold prices languished near a one-week low on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and bond yields strengthened after a strong reading of U.S. business activity, ahead of U.S. GDP data and the European Central Bank’s policy meet later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,015.99 per ounce, after hitting a near one-week low of $2,011.06 in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures, were flat at $2,015.80. - Reuters
- January 25, 2024 08:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: JSW Energy by Elara Securities
Rating: SELL
Target Price : INR 381
Downside : 21%
CMP : INR 485 (as on 23 January 2024)
Healthy Q3; execution on track
Robust generation, strong merchant volumes drive earnings
JSW Energy’s (JSW IN) Q3 revenue rose 13.1% YoY to INR 25.4bn, led by higher thermal generation, contribution from acquired and greenfield RE capacity additions. Total renewable generation rose 71% YoY to 1.4Bus, and total thermal generation 37% YoY to 4.7Bus. Hydro generation declined by 30% YoY in Q3.
Merchant volume increased to 887MU in Q3 from 95MU last year. Merchant tariff prices averaged at INR 5/unit in Q3, up 10% YoY. EBITDA increased a substantial 78% to INR 11.1bn, led by incremental contribution from renewables portfolio and strong thermal performance. Net generation from acquired RE portfolio rose 16% YoY, resulting in an EBITDA of INR 2.01bn. Profit after tax increased 24% YoY to INR 2.3bn in Q3.
- January 25, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 8082/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 9000/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Tech Mahindra: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1470/sh (Positive)
GS on TVS Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2180/sh (Positive)
BofA on TVS Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2160/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on TVS Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2525/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on DLF: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 875/sh (Positive)
MS on DLF: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 770/sh (Positive)
GS on BlueDart: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 7460/sh (Positive)
Citi on Indus Tower: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 265/sh (Positive)
MS on PNB housing: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 970/sh (Positive)
MS on Dalmia Bharat: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2750/sh (Positive)
Nomura on Birlasoft: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 950/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on IOCL: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 135/sh (Neutral)
MS on Tata Steel: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 120/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Tata Steel: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 145/Sh (Neutral)
MS on TVS Motors: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1706/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on TVS Motors: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1400/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on TVS Motors: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1300/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Laurus Lab: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 315/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Laurus Lab: Maintain Underperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 250/sh (Neutral)
MS on Canara bank: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 360/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Tech Mahindra: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 1080/sh (Neutral)
MS on Tech Mahindra: Maintain Underweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1220/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Tech Mahindra: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1300/sh (Neutral)
Nuvama on Rallis: Maintain Reduce on Company, raise target price at Rs 182/sh (Neutral)
ICICI on Indus Tower: Downgrade to Reduce on Company, raise target price at Rs 200/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 5000/sh (Neutral)
- January 25, 2024 08:14
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: SIP ticket sizes increase; NFO commissions rise; debt flows continue to be weak: Motilal Oswal Financial
- We interacted with a few large Mutual Fund distributors (having an AUM in excess of INR10b) and institutional sales representatives to analyze customer behavior in the prevailing market conditions.
- SIPs continue to be the key driver for equity inflows. Passives fade in action as actives continue to deliver strong returns, particularly in small caps and large caps. However, NFOs from relatively smaller-sized AMCs have offered significantly higher commissions vis-à-vis past few quarters.
- Increasing options to invest in various fixed-income instruments such as Corporate Deposits, Bonds, and Fixed Deposits along with taxation impact continue to keep investors at bay for investing into debt MFs. A 50bp interest rate cut, however, has the potential to attract smart money swiftly.
- We remain positive on 360ONE and CAMS in the AMC space with a BUY rating on the both stocks. 360ONE is well placed to leverage the emerging trends in the UHNI segment, wherein inter-generational wealth transfer is picking up momentum, especially so in the smaller tier cities. CAMS, on the other hand, is seeing improved AUM and revenue traction, driven by strong equity markets and healthy trends in non-MF segments such as PMS/AIF RTA.
- January 25, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Elara Securities: PMSY – Rooftop solar to bask in the sun
The government announced Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana (PMSY), a new rooftop solar scheme targeting 10mn households. While details are still embryonic, we assess the opportunity size/sectoral beneficiaries.
Solar panel manufacturers, power financing plays to benefit
Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana (PMSY), at scale (as and when that happens), is set to benefit manufacturers of solar panels, capital goods, structural steel pipes, and consumer durables & electrical companies as also power financing players. We estimate the total opportunity size for solar panels, based on the current announcement, to be 10GW, at total investment of ~INR 554bn.
Distribution utilities may see a hit of INR 87bn in revenue
Upon full execution, PMSY has the potential to generate surplus income for rural households after the investment pay-back period is over through sale of surplus power to the grid. For a 3kw installation, we estimate an income rise of 6.7% of the monthly average rural income, if the household does not use air conditioning units and doesn’t get any free power presently. We see a funding opportunity of INR 250bn, mainly benefiting power finance companies. Among losers, expect distribution utilities to see a hit of INR 87bn in revenue, as 4% of their sales are projected to transition to solar rooftop due to the installation of 10GW capacity.
PMSY: Top beneficiaries are Tata Power, REC, IREDA, PFC
Our top picks to benefit from PMSY are Tata Power (Accumulate, TP INR 288), REC (Buy, TP INR 582), IREDA (Not Rated), PFC (Buy, TP INR 326), KEI Industries (Accumulate, TP INR 2,700), Havells India (Accumulate, TP INR 1,480) and APL Apollo (Accumulate, TP INR 1,679)
- January 25, 2024 08:13
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Rallis India by Elara Securities
Rating: REDUCE
Target Price : INR 246
Downside : 5%
CMP : INR 260 (as on 24 January 2024)
Valuation pricing in emerging green shoots
Volume growth drives domestic business
Rallis India (RALI IN) reported a 5% deceleration in topline to INR 6bn versus INR 7bn estimated, led by pricing pressure globally. Domestic crop care business grew 6%, led by 7% volume growth. International business declined 24% YoY to INR 1.9bn. Gross and EBITDA margin expanded 309bps and 191bps to 42.5% and 10.4% respectively, led by: (a) 800bps improvement in geographical revenue mix in favor of domestic business, (b) timely liquidation, (c) shorter procurement cycle for raw material purchases and (d) cost control
- January 25, 2024 08:12
Stock Market Live Today: ABB fined for Customs Act violation in Maharashtra
ABB has received an order from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Maharashtra imposing a fine of Rs. 2,00,000/- and penalty of Rs. 10,76,014/- plus applicable interest under applicable provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 in relation to mis-classification of the goods imported by the Company.
- January 25, 2024 08:11
Stock Market Live Today: Amber Group and Titagarh Rail Systems enter JV for train components in India and Italy
Amber group and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited forge a strategic alliance to enter Train components and subsystems business in India and Italty.
- January 25, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: TVS Motor by Emkay Global
Healthy margins sustain; multiple EV launches ahead
TVSL sustained over 11% margin in Q3, along expected lines. Its franchise continues to strengthen with ongoing market-share gains (domestic 2Ws up by ~70bps QoQ in Q3, led by 125cc-motorcycles/scooters), even as industry recovery (incl. that in the commuter category) is sustaining beyond the recent festive (refer to: 2Ws to re-rate further – ‘TINA’ factor at play). We reiterate TVSL as our top pick in OEMs, driven by bottom-up share gains along with emerging leadership in EVs and premiumization-led margin triggers (refer to: Strength of an incumbent with the agility of a start-up); we retain BUY. We trim FY24E EPS ~3% (on modest ASP, margin cut) with FY25-26 estimates largely unchanged (build-in ~32% FY24E-26E EPS CAGR) and leave our TP unchanged at Rs2,350/sh (27.5x FY26E PER+Rs130/sh for the captive financing arm)
- January 25, 2024 08:10
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Blue Dart Express by Emkay Global
Muted performance – growth concerns persist
BDE reported a weak performance as consolidated sales grew 3% YoY in a seasonally strong quarter (festive season occurred entirely in Q3 vs. being spread across Q2-Q3 last year). EBITDA margin contracted to 15.4% despite favorable fuel environment (avg. ATF prices corrected 5% YoY) as costs of operating a premium network offset gross margin expansion. In-line with our thesis outlined in our report (link), BDE’s premium pricing strategy in the surface segment is likely to keep growth prospects suppressed, while steady supply of the belly cargo space may limit any increase in pricing differential that BDE enjoys owing to its premium services and execution. We cut our sales/EBITDA/PAT estimates for FY25E by 4%/7%/9%, factoring in the miss for Q3 results and maintain our REDUCE rating. Our Dec-24 TP stands at Rs7,000 (DCF methodology), implying FY25E EV/EBITDA of 16x and P/E of 41x.
- January 25, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Adani Enterprise: Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 for Q3FY24 Results
- January 25, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indus Towers Ltd. | CMP Rs. 230 | M Cap Rs. 61930 Cr | 52 W H/L 236/135.20
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 7199 Cr (0.9% QoQ, 6.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 7205 Cr, QoQ Rs. 7133 Cr, YoY Rs. 6765 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 3584 Cr (4.7% QoQ, 208.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3486.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3421.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 1162.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 49.8% vs expectation of 48.4%, QoQ 48%, YoY 17.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1540.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1263.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1294.7 Cr, YoY Rs. -215.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 11.4x FY24E EPS
- January 25, 2024 08:09
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Chalet Hotels Ltd. | CMP Rs. 751 | M Cap Rs. 15417 Cr | 52 W H/L 775/336
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 373.7 Cr (18.8% QoQ, 29% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 357.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 314.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 289.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 166 Cr (31.8% QoQ, 46.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 151.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 126 Cr, YoY Rs. 113.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 44.4% vs expectation of 42.5%, QoQ 40%, YoY 39.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 70.6 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 53.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 36.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 41.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 38.9x FY25E EPS
- January 25, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: DCB Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 145 | M Cap Rs. 4526 Cr | 52 W H/L 163/97
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Advances came at Rs. 38951 Cr (18% YoY, 4.5% QoQ)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 474 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 492 Cr, YoY Rs. 446 Cr, QoQ Rs. 476 Cr
NIM came at 3.48% vs QoQ 3.69%
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 124 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 121 Cr, YoY Rs. 95 Cr, QoQ Rs. 107 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 212 Cr vs YoY Rs. 194 Cr, QoQ Rs. 211 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 41 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 45 Cr, YoY Rs. 41 Cr, QoQ Rs. 40 Cr
Credit Cost came at 0.4% vs YoY 0.5%, QoQ 0.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 127 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 129 Cr, YoY Rs. 114 Cr, QoQ Rs. 127 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 1368 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1281 Cr at 3.43% vs QoQ 3.36%
Net NPA came at Rs. 477 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 476 Cr at 1.22% vs QoQ 1.28%
Slippages came at Rs. 428 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 395 Cr with slippage ratio of 4.40% vs QoQ 4.24%
O/s Restructured book stood at Rs. 1337 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1461 Cr at 3.43% vs QoQ 3.92%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4
Stock is trading at P/E of 7.1x FY25E EPS & 1x trailing P/Adj. BV
- January 25, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Birlasoft Ltd. | CMP Rs. 822 | M Cap Rs. 22667 Cr | 52 W H/L 822/250
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Dollar revenue came at $ 161.3 mn vs expectation of $ 160 mn, QoQ $ 158.3 mn, YoY $ 148.4 mn
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1342.9 Cr (2.5% QoQ, 9.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1333.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1309.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 1221.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 214.2 Cr (3.4% QoQ, 2810.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 202.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 207.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 7.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16% vs expectation of 15.2%, QoQ 15.8%, YoY 0.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 161 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 141.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 145.1 Cr, YoY Rs. -16.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 39.3x FY24E EPS
- January 25, 2024 08:08
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Aarti Drugs Ltd. | CMP Rs. 535 | M Cap Rs. 4916 Cr | 52 W H/L 646/311
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 605.9 Cr (-5.5% QoQ, -8.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 641.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 664 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 70.1 Cr (-8.3% QoQ, -0.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 76.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 70.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.6% vs QoQ 11.9%, YoY 10.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 36.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 39.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 36.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4
Stock is trading at P/E of 27.3x TTM EPS
- January 25, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: UCO Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 43 | M Cap Rs. 51004 Cr | 52 W H/L 49/22
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 1988 Cr vs YoY Rs. 1952 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1917 Cr
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 861 Cr vs YoY Rs. 823 Cr, QoQ Rs. 647 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 1119 Cr vs YoY Rs. 1354 Cr, QoQ Rs. 982 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 342 Cr vs YoY Rs. 332 Cr, QoQ Rs. 342 Cr
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 503 Cr vs YoY Rs. 653 Cr, QoQ Rs. 402 Cr
PAT is higher QoQ due to higher other income
Gross NPA came at Rs. 6905 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 6939 Cr at 3.85% vs QoQ 4.14%
Net NPA came at Rs. 1700 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 1802 Cr at 0.98% vs QoQ 1.11%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.4
Stock is trading at 2x trailing P/Adj. BV
- January 25, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. | CMP Rs. 142 | M Cap Rs. 200380 Cr | 52 W H/L 152/76
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 199104 Cr (10.8% QoQ, -2.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 199263.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 179739.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 204740.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 15488.7 Cr (-27.3% QoQ, 331% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 9172.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 21313 Cr, YoY Rs. 3593.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.8% vs expectation of 4.6%, QoQ 11.9%, YoY 1.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 8063.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 4786.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 12967.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 448 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 4.9x FY24E EPS
- January 25, 2024 08:07
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Corporate Action: 25th Jan Ex Date
AHLEAST
E.G.M.
ARNOLD
Buy Back of Shares
BRIJLEAS
E.G.M.
DOLPHIN
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
IIFL
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
JOYREALTY
E.G.M.
KDDL
Dividend - Rs. - 58.0000
KSOLVES
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000
MAGNUM
Right Issue of Equity Shares
MASTEK
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
RHL
E.G.M.
- January 25, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MAHANAGAR GAS: Taking measures to propel volume growth
(MAHGL IN, Mkt Cap USD1.6b, CMP INR1345, TP INR1665, 24% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
- Mahanagar Gas Ltd.’s (MAHGL) EBITDA increased by 75% YoY to INR4.5b in 3QFY24, mainly driven by a 63% YoY rise in EBITDA/scm to INR13.3. Volumes grew 8% YoY to 3.7mmscmd driven by CNG and I/C-PNG.
- CNG growth was led by an increase in vehicle conversions to 22.4k vehicles in 3Q from ~20k in 2Q and ~15k in 1Q. There was a 30% uptick in CNG passenger vehicle conversions in 3Q due to the ‘CNG Mahotsav’ scheme launched by the company. MAHGL spent INR100m in 3Q on the scheme and intends to spend INR200m in 4Q.
- I/C PNG growth was driven by high consumption among new customers. The company guarantees a 10% discount on gas prices compared to alternate fuels for the first three years to new customers in GA3 region. In GA2, the same benefit is provided to new customers with high gas offtake.
- According to the management, CNG is currently 50% cheaper than petrol and 18-19% cheaper than diesel on a calorific value basis. MAHGL does not expect CNG volumes to be meaningfully impacted by INR5-10/lit cut in petrol prices. However, the diesel price cut may affect commercial vehicle conversions and the company may consider price cuts in case volume declines significantly.
- The stock trades at 11.7x FY25E EPS of INR114.9. We value it at 14x Dec’25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR1,665 and maintain BUY rating on the stock. We continue to prefer MAHGL over IGL owing to its 30% cheaper valuation (on FY26E PE basis) with largely similar growth profile in the medium term and relatively lower EV risk.
- January 25, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HITACHI ENERGY: Muted quarter; miss on all fronts
(POWERIND IN, Mkt Cap USD2.9b, CMP INR5673, TP INR4500, 21% Downside, Sell)
Motilal Oswal
Hitachi Energy’s 3QFY24 result was weaker than our expectations. The company reported 23%/72%/401% YoY growth in revenue/EBITDA/PAT on a low base of last year. Revenue growth was supported by a strong order book, while margin improvement was driven by moderating supply chain issues. EBITDA margin remained flat QoQ. We expect the company to be a key beneficiary of the uptick in spending across transmission, renewables, data centers, as well as the railways. We also expect its strategy to grow the share of services and exports to aid margin improvement. We roll forward our valuation to Mar’26 and revise our TP to INR4,500. The stock is currently baking in the possibility of potential HVDC wins as well as margin improvement. At 86x/54x P/E on FY25E/FY26E earnings, it is trading at a 20% premium to Siemens and at a 10% discount to ABB on FY26E. We retain our SELL rating on the stock and would look for better entry points. The key risk to our recommendation would come from sharper-than-expected improvement in margins over the next 1-2 years.
- January 25, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: INDIAN BANK: Healthy performance; credit cost moderates further
(INBK IN, Mkt Cap USD7.2b, CMP INR442, TP INR525, 19% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
Asset quality continues to improve
- Indian Bank (INBK) reported a PAT beat at INR21.2b (up 52% YoY/ 6.6% QoQ; 9% beat on MOFSLe), amid lower-than-expected provisions (as the bank reversed excess provisions on account of a sale of stressed loans). NII grew 5.7% YoY (in line). Margin contracted slightly by 3bp QoQ to 3.49%.
- Gross loan growth was healthy at 13% YoY/4% QoQ, while deposits grew 9.6% YoY/ 2.1% QoQ. CD ratio increased marginally to 77.9%, while the bank continued to focus on profitable growth.
- Fresh slippages were under control at INR16.8b. Healthy reductions led to a 50bp/7bp QoQ decline in GNPA/NNPA to 4.5%/0.5%. SMA book stood at 0.6% of loans during the quarter.
- We marginally tweak our earnings estimates with +3.6%/-1.4% change in FY24/25E EPS. We expect the bank to deliver an RoA/RoE of 1.2%/ 16.7%. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR525.
- January 25, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations:INDUS TOWERS: Tower adds and provision write-backs aid earnings
(INDUSTOW IN, Mkt Cap USD7.5b, CMP INR230, TP INR210, 9% Downside, Neutral)
Motilal Oswal
- Indus reported revenue/adj. EBITDA growth of 1%/3% QoQ (in line), led by strong tower/rental adds of 7.6k/7.2k and INR3b in provision write-backs. Rental EBITDA grew 3% QoQ. PAT growth was strong at 19% QoQ, led by lower power costs, and interest income for delayed payments.
- The company is benefiting from aggressive site adds by Bharti and the 5G rollout. However, since these are single-tenancy sites, they could drive higher capex, which alters the return profile despite adding linear (single tenant) sites and reduces FCF. Further, VIL’s weak outlook and limited funding capability could dilute tenancies in the near term and raise concerns about its long-term tower sharing-led business model. Subsequently, we reiterate our Neutral rating.
- January 25, 2024 08:03
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: HAVELLS INDIA: Healthy growth in cables and Lloyd; ECD and lighting subdued
(HAVL IN, Mkt Cap USD9.8b, CMP INR1306, TP INR1510, 16% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
Strong B2B demand; normalcy expected in B2C segment
- HAVL reported a miss of 3%/6% on EBITDA/PAT on our 3QFY24 estimates, primarily due to higher-than-estimated AD spends (4% of revenues vs. 3.1%/2.2% in 3QFY23/2QFY24). An adverse product mix in the Cables and Wires segment led to a QoQ decline in margin.
- The management expects a positive impact on the summer season, aided by low base. It foresees the realization of deferred purchases, due to the inflationary environment over the past year in the B2C category going forward. It does not anticipate any price increases in both AC and fan product categories. Instead, the focus is on leveraging cost-saving initiatives and capitalizing on improved economies of scale in 1HCY24 to boost margin.
- We cut our EPS estimates by 8%/6%/4% for FY24/FY25/FY26 as we factor in lower margins in the ECD/Lighting segments due to pricing pressure. We remain structurally positive on HAVL, given its diversified product portfolio, premiumization strategy, and continued focus on brand building. We value HAVL at 50x FY26E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,510.
- January 25, 2024 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: CANARA BANK: Lower provisions aid earnings; asset quality improves
(CBK IN, Mkt Cap USD9.9b, CMP INR454, TP INR570, 25% Upside, Buy)
Motilal Oswal
RoA to expand further
- Canara Bank (CBK) reported 3QFY24 standalone PAT at INR36.6b (up 27% YoY, in line), driven by lower provisions. NII grew 9.5% YoY (in line), while margins improved 3bp QoQ to 3.03%.
- Other income grew 8% YoY to INR43b (down 7% QoQ, 6% miss). Opex grew 23% YoY to INR69.1b (17% QoQ growth, 8% beat). PPoP, thus, declined 2% YoY (7% miss). The C/I ratio rose to 50.4% due to wage revisions at 17%.
- On the business front, the loan book grew 13% YoY (3.2% QoQ), driven by healthy traction in retail and corporate loans. Deposits grew 8.5% YoY (2.5% QoQ) to INR12.6t, led by 14% YoY growth in term deposits. The CASA ratio, thus, moderated 50bp QoQ to 31.7%.
- Asset quality ratios improved significantly, with credit costs falling below 1%. Fresh slippages stood at INR26.97b vs. INR29.87b in 2QFY24. RoA/RoE stood at 1.01%/21.95%.
- We broadly maintain our EPS estimates and expect CBK to deliver FY25E RoA/RoE of 1.1%/19.5%. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR570.
- January 25, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: IOCL: Higher-than-estimated GRM and marketing margin drive beat
Motilal Oswal
(IOCL IN, Mkt Cap USD24.4b, CMP INR144, TP INR165, 15% Upside, Buy)
- IOCL reported beat on our EBITDA at INR155b (up 2.9x YoY), led by better-than-expected GRM at USD13.5/bbl (vs. our est. of USD10.2/bbl) and higher marketing GM at INR4.5/lit. (vs. our estimate of INR3.1/lit).
- Refining throughput came in line with our estimate at 18.5mmt (up 4% YoY). In the marketing segment, domestic sales volumes were also in line with our estimate at 23.3mmt (up 1% YoY).
- Singapore GRM has rebounded to USD7.2/bbl in 4QFY24 till date from USD5.5/bbl in 3QFY24, which may lead to an improvement in the refining performance in the coming quarter.
- OMCs are estimated to be generating a marketing margin of INR11/8.6 per lit on petrol/diesel in 4QFY24 till date. However, margins may be affected by retail fuel price cuts in the wake of upcoming elections and/or a rise in crude oil prices due to quota management by OPEC+.
- Petchem sales volumes increased 80% YoY to 0.67mmt (0.37mmt in 3QFY23). The Petchem segment reported an EBIT loss of INR2b. Petchem margins have increased 69%/89% for PE/PP in 4QFY24’td, which may lead to an improvement in the petchem segment in the upcoming quarter.
- Owing to robust performance in 119MFY24FY24, we increase our EBITDA/PAT estimates by 12%/16% for FY24, while keeping FY25-26 estimates broadly unchanged. The stock trades at 8.6x consolidated FY25E EPS and 1.1x FY25E P/BV. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, valuing it at 1.2x Dec’25E P/BV
- January 25, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Andhra Cement boosts capacity: Clinker manufacturing and cement grinding expanded
Andhra Cement: The company approved a proposal to enhance the clinker manufacturing capacity from 1.65 MTPA to 2.3 MTPA and also the cement grinding capacity from 1.82 MTPA to 3 MTPA.
- January 25, 2024 07:59
Stock Market Live Today: NHPC: Government to issue up to 50.50 lakh shares at Rs 71/sh via Offer for Sale to eligible employees
- January 25, 2024 07:57
Stock Market Live Today: Quarterly earnings: ACC, Tata Technologies, Vedanta, and more to unveil results today
Over six dozen companies including ACC, Tata Technologies, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Punjab National Bank, SBI Life, SBI Cards, IEX, Equitas SFB, AU Small Finance Bank and Adani Power will declare their quarterly results for the period ended December 2023 on Thursday.
- January 25, 2024 07:49
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Gravita - Emkay Global Financial
Red Sea issues dent volumes; PAT supported by margin expansion
Gravita India (GRAV)’s Q3FY24 volumes were affected by Red Sea Houthi issues, which spiked freight rates, resulting in halt in Europe flows and diversion to India. The Indian market with further refined & value-added products, however, helped in clocking better margins. Mgmt. believes Red Sea issues may continue for 2-3 months, and even prolong; hence newer markets in Asia would be tapped and GRAV’s 25% revenue/35% PAT CAGR guidance until FY27 remains intact. We now expect 6% overall sales volume growth in FY24, but FY25 should see acceleration, with CAGR stabilizing at ~25%. We lower EPS for FY24E/25E by 6% each and for FY26E by a modest 3%. However, we raise our TP by 2% to Rs1,325/share, retaining our 23x target P/E and rolling over to Dec-25 estimates. We reiterate our BUY rating on GRAV
- January 25, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Bajaj Auto - Emkay Global Financial
Healthy margin performance; exports commentary stays muted
BJAUT’s Q3 margin performance was healthy (up 27bps QoQ to 20.1%, on better mix, operating leverage). Domestic 2W recovery continues, and is broadening (refer to ‘2Ws to re-rate further – ‘TINA’ factor at play’); however, exports revival is yet to pick up meaningfully – with commentary staying muted. Further, the best of the 3W rebound from the Covid-affected base is now behind (with E-3W emergence a structural threat to BJAUT’s most lucrative business division). Amid the sharp run-up in valuations (now over 1SD above LTA), we retain REDUCE with unchanged TP of Rs6,800 (20x its core FY26E multiple + Rs800 cash/investment per share), building-in ~13%/~12% volume/EPS CAGR over FY24E-26E (our estimates are largely unchanged). We prefer TVSL in 2Ws (similar business model with bottom-up share gains, margin triggers)
- January 25, 2024 07:37
Financial Market Live Today: Bloomberg News’ Deal Updates
Rupee Bond Deals Reported/Updated on Jan. 24:
* Muthoot Finance Seeks Bids for Up to INR7.9b 5Y Bonds on Jan. 29
* Summit Digitel Seeks Bids for Up to INR6.5b 5Y Bonds on Jan. 29
* Piramal Capital Seeks Bids for Up to INR2b Tap of floating February 2025 Bonds on Jan. 29
* Earlysalary Services Seeks Bids for Up to INR1b August 2025 Bonds on Jan. 29
Rupee Bond Bidding Completed on Jan. 24:
* Bank of Baroda Priced INR50b 10Y Infra Bonds at 7.57%
Rupee Bond Payins Completed on Jan. 24:
* SBI Cards Sells INR5.25b 10Y Bonds
* Indostar Capital Sells INR3.25b September 2025 Bonds
* Tata Capital Housing Sells INR3b Tap of March 2027 Bonds
* Tata Projects Sells INR2.5b June 2027 Bonds
* NIIF Infrastructure Finance Sells INR2.05b Two-Part Bond
Rupee Bond Deals to Be Watched on Jan. 25:
* M&M Financial Seeks Bids for Up to INR30b March 2027 Bonds
* SMFG India Credit Seeks Bids for Up to INR10b February 2025 and July 2025 Bonds
* PCBL Seeks Bids for Up to INR7b 5Y Bonds
* Advaya Chemical Seeks Bids for Up to INR5.5b 5Y Bonds
* ICICI Home Seeks Bids for Up to INR5.5b March 2026 Bonds
* Axis Finance Seeks Bids for Up to INR5b 5Y Bonds
* L&T Finance Holdings Seeks Bids for Up to INR3b March 2029 Bonds
- January 25, 2024 07:35
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 25-Jan-2024
• ZEEL
- January 25, 2024 07:30
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: BNP Paribas - ICICI Bank (Buy)
ICICI Bank’s PAT/PPoP was 8/4 per cent above BNPP estimates primarily on account of lower-than-expected opex and credit costs. The Cost-to-income ratio remained stable at 40.6 per cent, down 30 bps q-o-q due to lower employee additions in 3Q while other opex costs were driven by digital and technology expenses.
- January 25, 2024 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Prabhudas Lilladher - Can Fin Homes (Buy)
Can Fin Homes saw a mixed quarter; NIM was 8bps higher to our expectation due to lower funding cost, while loan growth and asset quality were weaker. Credit flow was softer at ₹1,880 crore and missed PL estimates by 21 per cent due to centralisation of disbursals and reconciliation.
- January 25, 2024 07:27
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: KEI Industries (₹3,316.75) – BUY
The outlook is bullish for KEI Industries. The stock has surged about 10 per cent on Wednesday has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹3,165. Prior to this rise the stock has formed a strong base above ₹3,000.
- January 25, 2024 07:17
Stock Market Live Today: Trading Guide for January 25, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC and SBI
- January 25, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: bl.Today’s Pick: Stock To Buy or Sell: 25 January 2024
Nifty has recovered very well on Wednesday. It can rise to 21,500-21,600 from here. But thereafter there are chances to see a fresh fall. So, we suggest everyone to be careful and not remain overly bullish.
Check out the latest bl.Today’s Pick episode to learn more.
- January 25, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: US manufacturing PMI beats expectations at 50.3, Services PMI holds strong at 52.9
US Manufacturing PMI A: 50.3 (F: 47.6 P: 47.9)
US Services PMI :A: 52.9 (F: 51.4 P: 51.4)
Data supportive for U.S. Dollar.
- January 25, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 24 January 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 134520.01 + 10957.83 Total: 145477.84
F&O Volume: 547625.58 + 976944.38 Total: 1524569.96
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -6934.9
(27,230.93 - 34,165.86)
DII: NET BUY: +6012.7
(15,493.23 - 9,480.56)
- January 25, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 25.01.2024
18.45 EURO Main Refinancing Rate (Expected: 4.50% versus Previous: 4.50%)
19.00 U.S. Advance GDP q/q (Expected: 204K versus Previous: 202K)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 204K versus Previous: 202K)
19.00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: 204K versus Previous: 202K)
19.15 EURO ECB Press Conference
Economic Calendar - 26.01.2024
20.30 U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.1%)
20.30 U.S. Pending Home sales m/m (Expected: 1.6% versus Previous: 0.0%)
- January 25, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 25.01.2024
Comcast Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Technology)
Union Pacific Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Logistics)
NextEra Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Energy)
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
Blackstone (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
Sherwin-Williams Company (Pre market) (Sector – Chemical)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Defence)
Humana Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Healthcare)
Valero Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Energy)
STMicroelectronics N.V. (Pre market) (Sector – Technology)
Dow Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Chemical)
Xcel Energy Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Energy)
Nokia Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Technology)
Southwest Airlines Company (Pre market) (Sector – Aviation)
American Airlines Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Aviation)
Visa Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Intel Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
KLA Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Capital One Financial Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Fair Isaac Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Weyerhaeuser Company (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Western Digital Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- January 25, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Live Today: Tesla’s Q4 earnings miss estimates, caution on 2024 production; stock drops 6% after hours
Tesla’s Q4 earnings miss estimates, prompting a cautious outlook for 2024 production. Despite a 3% YoY rise in Q4 revenue, stock slides amid concerns. Full-year growth rate ‘notably lower’ than 2023, impacted by Gigafactory Texas focus.
Tesla After Trading hours fell by 6 percent
- January 25, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Microsoft’s market cap climbs to $3 trillion, paving the way in AI innovation
Fuelled by optimism in artificial intelligence and investments in OpenAI, Microsoft has positioned itself as the world’s second most valuable company, closely trailing Apple, while leading the tech race against industry giants
- January 25, 2024 07:05
Stock Market Live Today: S&P 500 hits fourth consecutive record close fuelled by Netflix surge and positive tech earnings
The S&P 500 secured its fourth consecutive record close, propelled by Netflix’s stellar quarterly results and ASML’s positive chipmaker report. Microsoft reached a historic high, surpassing a $3 trillion market value. The Nasdaq approached its January 2022 peak. Netflix surged 10.7%, affirming streaming dominance. The S&P 500 communication services index, featuring Netflix, hit a two-year high. Alphabet and Meta Platforms, part of the impactful Magnificent Seven, gained over 1%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,868.55 points, with declining stocks outnumbering risers.
Related Topics
