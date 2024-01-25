January 25, 2024 08:39

Coal India, Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, BHEL, Gail, IOCL, NLC India: Cabinet approved the scheme for the promotion of coal gasification projects with an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore. Incentives for coal gasification projects to be implemented under 3 categories.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has moved the National Company Law Tribunal seeking directions to implement the merger with Sony Group Corp.’s Indian subsidiary.

Tata Motors: The company has sought to deregister all its U.S.-listed securities from the country’s capital markets regulator after meeting the set criteria for the action.

*Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders:*The company signed a contract worth of Rs 1,070 crore with the acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defense for the construction and delivery of Fourteen fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.

DLF: The board approved the sale of the asset ‘DLF Centre’ to unit DLF cyber city developers for consideration of Rs 825 crore.

CEAT: The company approved a capex expansion plan of Rs 572 crore at existing Plants. The proposed amoaunt is to be spent over 3 years and is to bea funded by debt and internal accruals.

Coal India: The company and Bharat Heavy Electricals will invest up to Rs 11,782 crore in coal-to-ammonium nitrate joint venture project in Odisha. The company and GAIL invest up to Rs 13,053 crore in a coal-to-SNG JV project in West Bengal.

Piramal Enterprises: The company’s unit has agreed to buy a 10.39% stake in Annapurna Finance for Rs 300 crore through a mix of equity and debt.

Axis Bank: The private lender approved the investment of Rs 100 crore in a new wholly-owned unit. The new subsidiary will offer business correspondent and technological service providers to the Bank.

Bajaj Auto: Madhur Bajaj resigned from the position of non-executive vice-chairman.

Borosil: The company approved fundraising up to Rs 250 crore via qualified institutional placement.

Tasty Bite Eatables: Milin Bande resigned from the position of chief financial officer of the company.

Balkrishna Industries: The company approved the merger of the unit BKT Tyers with itself.

Cyient DLM: The company appointed Kausal Jadia as chief technology officer.

NHPC: The government will sell up to 50.5 lakh shares via offer for sale to eligible employees at Rs 71 per share which indicates the discount of 11.7% to the current market price.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The company signed a definitive agreement with CleanMax for setting up a captive power generating facility in Haryana.

IRM Energy: Commercial operations at the company’s LCNG station at Rasipuram, Namakkal district commenced from Jan. 24, 2024.