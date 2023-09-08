Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 08 September 2023.
- September 08, 2023 08:13
Stock market live updates: Landmark Cars signs agreement with M&M
Landmark Cars has signed a Letter of Intent with Mahindra and Mahindra Limited for opening dealership in Howrah in West Bengal. This dealership will be established in one of the wholly owned subsidiary of Landmark Cars Limited, namely Landmark Mobility Private Limited.
- September 08, 2023 08:11
Stocks to watch today: Sterlite Technologies Ltd
Sterlite Technologies Ltd and TruVista, headquartered in South Carolina, are investing in manufacturing and building fiber networks - for South Carolina from South Carolina. STL has invested significantly in a fiber optic technology manufacturing facility in Lugoff, South Carolina, with end-to-end advanced automation. TruVista is investing over $12 million in rural broadband, a significant portion of which will be dedicated to South Carolina.
- September 08, 2023 08:09
Stocks in news: EKI Energy Services
Carbon credit developer EKI Energy Services (EKI) plans to announce its financial results for the June and March quarters by September 20, a top company official said on Thursday. The results will be submitted to the exchanges, the company’s Managing Director Manish Dabraka told PTI.
- September 08, 2023 08:08
Stock to watch today: LTIMindtree
LTIMindtree has launched two industry solutions - AdSpark and Smart Service Operations - to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the Salesforce platform. AdSpark, powered by LTIMindtree and Salesforce, helps retailers get a jumpstart in expanding their own retail media platforms. Smart Service Operations combines the power of Salesforce Service Cloud1, including Salesforce Field Service, and the LTIMindtree NxT Platform for clients in manufacturing, construction, transport, mining, power and utilities, etc, the company said.
- September 08, 2023 08:06
Stock market live updates: ONGC will infuse about ₹15,000 crore in ONGC Petro Additions Ltd
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will infuse about ₹15,000 crore in ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL) as part of a financial restructuring exercise that will see gas utility GAIL being edged out of the petrochemical firm.
ONGC currently holds a 49.36 per cent stake in OPaL, which operates a mega petrochemical plant at Dahej in Gujarat. GAIL (India) Ltd has 49.21 per cent interest and Gujarat State Petrochemical Corp (GSPC) has the remaining 1.43 per cent.
- September 08, 2023 08:04
Stock to watch today: Shemaroo Entertainment
Shemaroo Entertainment has said that CGST & Central Excise carried out search operation at the premises of the company on September 5. Further, Atul Maru - Joint Managing Director, Hiren Gada - WTD & CEO, and Amit Haria - CFO, had been detained on September 6, and subsequently bail has been granted on September 7. The company is contesting allegations in accordance with the due process of law. Considering the present status of the case, estimated impact on the company and the amount involved is not identifiable currently, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
- September 08, 2023 08:02
Stock market live updates: Exide Industries invests Rs 100 crore in subsidiary
Exide Industries has invested over ₹100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions Ltd through rights issue. Exide Energy is into manufacturing of advanced chemistry battery cells.
- September 08, 2023 08:01
Stock to watch today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has signed master ship repair agreement (MSRA) with the US government represented by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. This is a non-financial Agreement. MDL is one of the two shipyards in the country that signed MSRA. The agreement is expected to open-up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at MDL.
- September 08, 2023 07:58
Stock market live updates: Gift Nifty indicates flat start for Sensex, Nifty
Gift Nifty at 19790 indicates a flat opening for domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Friday. However, analysts expect higher activity outside benchmarks with mid-cap and small-cap indices scaling new peaks. According to analysts, sector specific action will continue.
- September 08, 2023 07:49
Stock market live updates: EMS IPO opens today at Rs 200-211 price band
The Rs 320-crore IPO of EMS Limited opens today for subscription. The company comes out with a price band of Rs 200-211. The lot size is 70 shares. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 146.24 crore and 82.94 lakh shares under Offer for Sale by the Promotor Ramveer Singh. The IPO will close on September 12.
At the upper price band, the company’s IPO size would be Rs. 320-321 crore.
- September 08, 2023 07:48
Stock market live updates: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO closes today
The IPO of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited was subscribed 3.30 times on the second day of bidding after investors across all categories showed interest. The IPO came out with a price band of ₹695-735 and market lot is 20 shares.
The issue received bids of 2.80 crore shares against the offered 84.97 lakh shares, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.
Non-Institutional Investors Portion was subscribed 6.63 times. Retail Portion was subscribed 3.08 times, whereas, Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion was subscribed 1.12 times.
- September 08, 2023 07:47
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today
Mazagon Dock, ONGC, Exide Industries, Shemaroo, LTIMindtree, EKI Energy, Sterlite Technologies, Landmark Cars, Tejas Networks, RamInfo, Patel Integrated Logistics, Hiliks Technologies, Campus Actiwear and Samvardhana Motherson are some of the stocks that will be in focus today.
- September 08, 2023 07:43
Stock to buy today: Castrol India
The upmove of Castrol India has gained momentum. The stock surged 3 per cent on Thursday and closed on a strong note. The outlook is bullish.
Strong supports are at ₹154-153 and then at ₹146-144. Any intermediate dips are likely to see fresh buyers coming into the market around the above-mentioned support levels.
Click here to read the complete report.
- September 08, 2023 07:41
Day trading guide for September 8, 2023
Click here to know intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 08, 2023 07:39
Stock markets live updates: Asia stocks fall after Apple weighs on US equities
Shares in Asia echoed US declines and a rally in the dollar stalled as the greenback weakened against major currencies. Treasury yields also declined.
Stocks in Japan, Australia and South Korea dropped alongside Hong Kong equity futures, per a Bloomberg report. The declines followed selling on Wall Street that weighed on tech stocks, partly driven by concerns about Apple Inc’s iPhone sales in China. Hong Kong’s stock market trading will be delayed because of a rainstorm warning, the local exchange operator said.
