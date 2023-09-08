September 08, 2023 08:06

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will infuse about ₹15,000 crore in ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL) as part of a financial restructuring exercise that will see gas utility GAIL being edged out of the petrochemical firm.

ONGC currently holds a 49.36 per cent stake in OPaL, which operates a mega petrochemical plant at Dahej in Gujarat. GAIL (India) Ltd has 49.21 per cent interest and Gujarat State Petrochemical Corp (GSPC) has the remaining 1.43 per cent.