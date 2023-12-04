December 04, 2023 09:10

Gift Nifty is up 300 points or 1.5% after emphatic BJP victories in three out of the four states assembly elections that have strengthened market expectations of a decisive popular mandate for the ruling party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. These results, branded as a semi-final to the forthcoming May’24 Loksabha elections, will provide comfort to the markets as far as political stability is concerned.

Dovish commentary by the US Federal Reserve, US 10-Year bond fell to 3-month low to below 3.20%, 11-month high GST collection and November domestic PMI activity an uptick in November, after falling to an eight-month low, persistent FIIs buying interest and fall in oil price open will be positive for the market sentiment.

The US market surged up to 1% and S&P 500 closed at its highest level of the year on Friday as comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the view that key policy rates have peaked. Yields fell after Powell’s comments, with the 10-year Treasury note sinking to 3-month low to 4.19%. Moreover, better than expected China November PMI data will be positive for the market sentiment. The US S&P 500 surged 8.9% last month — its second-best November since 1980. US S&P 500 closed at its highest level of the year and European stocks close to 4-month high as investors grew more confident there would be interest rate cuts next year after the dovish commentary by the US Federal reserve. Investors would also keep an eye on the RBI’s interest rate decision on Friday along with PMI data of US, India and UK. US non-farm payroll data would be key events to be monitor next week

Oil –Brent crude declined 3% to $78/bbl after the US announced further supply oil production. OPEC+ agreed to cut oil by 1 million barrels, which is lower than the market expectation.

Gold – Spot gold moved closer again to it’s all-time high after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank’s policy rate is “well into restrictive territory.” Traders viewed Powell’s latest remarks as dovish, with Treasury yields and the dollar slipping further. Gold gained 2% to $2072/ounce

NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK

NIFTY-50 scaled and closed above the previous all time high with strong up move across sectors in index pivotal; the potential targets could be 20,600 levels.

It has left multiple gaps over the past few days and the trend reversal levels had moved higher to 19,800 levels with sharp up move.

RSI has moved to the higher band of 75 levels and would continue to move higher trending above the average lines.

Highest call OI has moved to 20,400 strike while on the downside the highest put OI is at 20,000 for the weekly expiry.

BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK

BANK NIFTY has closed above the 100 day averages and we continue to believe it will outperform from current levels to test its all time highs.

The support has moved higher to 44,400 levels followed by 43,900 which also coincide with the band of averages.

RSI and other key technical indicators are in positive trend and would continue to witness up move near to the higher range.

Bank Nifty 45,300 CE has the highest OI while on the downside it has the strike moved higher to 44,500 for the put OI.