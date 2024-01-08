January 08, 2024 08:50

1)India’s foreign exchange reserves ballooned by $2.759 billion to touch $623.20 billion for the week ending on December 29, revealed the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

2)Central Bank of India has reported a 14.91 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its gross advances at Rs 2.4 trillion at the end of December 2023 (Q3FY24), up from Rs 2.08 trillion a year ago.

3)The Indian economy is expected to grow by 7,3% in the current financial year, according to the first advance estimate released by the National Statistical Office. This is higher than the previous government forecast of around 7%, which was due to the Reserve Bank of India’s revision of its GDP estimates.

4)Investments by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in debt instruments turned positive in 2023 after three years due to attractive yields and the upcoming inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan’s index, experts said. FPI investment in debt stood at Rs 68,663 crore in 2023 compared to Rs 15,911 crore of outflows in 2022, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

5)According to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, India’s manufacturing PMI fell to 54.9 in December from 56 in November and 55.5 in October. The December value is the lowest since October 2022, when the reading came in at 55.3.

6)UPI numbers in 2023 touched a new high with cumulative volume at 117.6 billion and value at Rs 183 trillion, up 59 per cent and 45 per cent compared to 2022.

7)The Reserve Bank of India has tweaked norms for the issuance of commercial papers (CPs) and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to one year to regulate short-term investments and ensure transparency in the market.

One of the key changes, slated to take effect from April 1 this year, was that the guidelines mandate issuers to mention the exact end use of the funds raised through these instruments, excluding financing for current assets and operating expenses. The settlement period was capped at T+4, which means the transactions need to be settled within four days from the trade date. Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) were restricted to investing a maximum of 25 per cent of their total income. The guidelines specify that redemptions (repayment of the invested amount) need to be made before 3 pm on the maturity date.

8)Insurance companies have been granted permission by their regulator to invest in infrastructure debt funds (IDF) of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). This decision follows a recent review of the regulatory framework for IDF-NBFCs by the Reserve Bank of India, assigning these funds a more significant role in financing infrastructure projects. Previously, insurers were permitted to invest in IDFs backed by the central government on a case-by-case basis.

9)Goods and services tax (GST) collection in December declined to a three-month low due to economic activities winding down after Diwali but remained elevated at Rs 1.65 trillion. The growth rate year-on-year fell to a three-month low of 10.3 percent over Rs 1.49 trillion in December 2022-23.

10)Foreign portfolio investors net bought Indian equities, which includes both primary and secondary markets, worth Rs 1.77 lakh crore in 2023. This was the highest-ever inflow from FPIs in history, in rupee terms.

11)Jet fuel or ATF prices were slashed by 4 per cent on Monday, marking the third consecutive monthly reduction in prices. In contrast, the price for commercial cooking gas (LPG) was reduced marginally by Rs 1.50 per 19-kg cylinder, keeping in line with international benchmarks.

12)As the central government prepares for the interim budget for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), insiders familiar with the deliberations suggest that fiscal discipline will take precedence over populist spending or incentives in the run-up to the general elections in the summer, according to The Economic Times (ET).

13)On 03 January, 2024, REC inked an initial pact with Bank of Baroda (BoB) to jointly offer finance for power, infrastructure and logistics projects in India. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of senior representatives from both the organisations.

14)India’s fiscal deficit for the first eight months of this fiscal year through November stood at 9.07 lakh crore rupees, or 50.7% of annual estimates, government data showed today. The fiscal deficit narrowed from 58.9% reported in the comparable year-earlier period.

15)Retail inflation for industrial workers rose marginally to 4.98 per cent in November against 4.45 per cent seen a month earlier in October this year, owing to surging prices of certain food items, data from the labour ministry revealed.