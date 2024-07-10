July 10, 2024 14:21

Iceberg seeks to leverage monthly macroeconomic compass, scanning key motifs and boots on the ground to curate “chops and changes”.

Real Sector: capex moderates; rural demand picks up

Our Real Sector indices continue to signal a steady and healthy economy, led by consumption. Rural consumption continues to improve sequentially MoM as well as YoY, which indicates the possibility of sustained recovery. A normal Monsoon to date in agrarian states bodes well. Elections-related uncertainty adversely affected the progress on infra and capex activity. We expect this to be a temporary blip which will begin to recover post budget on 23rd July 2024. The industry and trade sectors remain steady with air freight and fertilizer production aiding sequential growth.

India’s current account balance to remain manageable

India’s trade deficit has reached its highest level since October 2023, increasing to USD 23.8bn in May from USD 19.1bn in April, as exports and imports growth shot up to 9.1% YoY and 7.7% YoY, respectively. On the other hand, traction in services exports continues, up 13.9% YoY during April-May 2024.

While merchandise trade is yet to improve in FY25, robust services exports and sustained remittances keep our positive outlook intact. Lower crude prices also would lessen import bills in the coming months – the outcome of the recent OPEC meet – gradually increasing production from early CY25 – with a benign China economy keeping us bearish on oil. India’s crude basket is down 5.3% to ~USD 86.6/bbl as on 8 July from CY24 YTD peak.

Taking this into account, we retain India’s current account deficit (CAD) at 1.3% for FY25E. Key headwinds remain in the form of a rise in non-oil commodity prices and increasing freight cost that could escalate the imports bill.

Global outlook this month

This months’ global outlook continues to be dominated by the US CPI data for June – we expect 3.15% CPI and 3.4% core CPI YoY (~3.3% and ~3.4% in April 2024). If CPI continues to trend lower on the back of soft US labor market data, the rate cut chatters inside the US Fed are likely to grow. Geopolitical developments also are a key factor that needs to be monitored. Political uncertainty in France, the run-up to the US Presidential elections and the ongoing India-Russia meet are closely watched events this month.

Among EM, India will release June CPI data – we expect 5.03% YoY vs 4.75% in May. Additionally India will be releasing its full Union Budget for FY25 on 23 July, which gains importance due to two reasons: 1) it is the first Budget post the global bond index inclusion – eyes will be on fiscal consolidation, and 2) the first Union Budget of a Coalition government in a decade – eyes will be on spending mix, reform focus, populist spending after weaker than expected seats for BJP in Lok Sabha polls and tilt away if any from capex spending.