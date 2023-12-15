December 15, 2023 14:14

We recently hosted niche technology companies like Sonata Software, Quick Heal Technologies, FirstSource Solutions, Datamatics, Tanla Platforms, and SIS in our technology conference: NextTech. Sonata Software and FirstSource Solutions are services firms while Datamatics, Tanla Platforms, and Quick Heal Technologies are product-based. SIS is a staffing company. The following are underlying themes which emerged during our discussions:

Product focus: There is an increasing shift toward products. The products market is red hot currently. This is evident in Datamatics’ launch of new products. Tanla Platforms and Quick Heal are expanding their product bouquet and currently gaining traction. The SaaS-ification of products is also on the rise.

‘AI’-fication on the rise: There is an increasing urgency to incorporate AI into existing as well as new products and services. Datamatics has an AI product i.e truAI. FirstSource Solutions also is using AI tools customer query resolution using data annotation. Sonata Software is investing in AI. Clients are already seeing 15-30% improvement in productivity with the use of AI.

Mortgage business drags; compliance forms tailwind: One common theme emerging from the conference is increasing vulnerability of the mortgage business. Companies are diversifying outside the mortgage business within BFSI. This was echoed by FirstSource Solutions and Sonata Software. However, things might improve with easing off of the interest rate cycle. There is increased traction in BFS KYC and compliance-related work, which is a boost for business process outsourcing (BPO) and business process services (BPS) demand. We can already see the positive impact on eClerx Services. Tanla Platforms is also benefitting from work arising out of the TRAI regulations that has made it mandatory for telcos to tackle spam messages and anti-phishing laws being implemented in Singapore.

Traction in healthcare: Post COVID, the healthcare vertical has been seeing good traction on the payer and provider side within our coverage universe. This was confirmed by FirstSource Solutions. There is also traction due to lifting off of the public health emergency in the US.

Improving BPO traction: Customer support and personalization remain the key focus areas, which are driving growth in the BPO business. Areas, such as personalized emails, end-to-end process & omni channel support, debt collection, card payments and compliance, see demand within the BPS space. We are already seeing demand boost in eClerx, which posted a revenue growth beat with 4.4% QoQ USD growth in Q2FY24. The US market is looking better than Europe.

Pain in hi-tech; things to turnaround: Companies underscore our thesis of a turnaround in hi-tech, which is currently seeing muted demand. This turnaround will be led by gAI