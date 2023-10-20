October 20, 2023 16:39

The benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the third day running on Friday, due to weak trends in global markets and soaring crude oil prices.

Foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiment amid strengthening US bond yields, which are nearing 5 per cent for the first time since 2007.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 231.62 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 65,397.62. During the day, it plunged 320.63 points or 0.48 per cent to 65,308.61. Read more