November 22, 2023 08:08

Reliance Industries: Chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said the company plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in West Bengal in the next three years.

TCS: The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the company’s petition to appeal an earlier court verdict. The company will make a $125 million provision in its third-quarter earnings related to a case involving Epic Systems Corp.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company will consider the allotment of 1.23 crore equity shares of the company to Suzuki Motor Corp. on a preferential basis on Nov. 24.

SBI Bank: The government named Vinay M. Tonse as Managing Director until Nov. 30, 2025.

Jio Financial Services: The company denied news reports that it is planning its maiden bond issue. It has no plans to raise money by way of bond issuance or otherwise, and the news circulated is “speculative”, it said.

Adani Enterprise: Unit Adani Defence Systems and Technologies signed a shareholders’ agreement and share subscription agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems. Pursuant to this, ESL will be subscribing to a 44% stake in Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies.

KEC International: The company bagged multiple new orders worth Rs 1,005 crore.

Lupin: The pharma major received tentative U.S. FDA approval for its Dapagliflozin tablets. Dapagliflozin is a generic of Farxiga tablets.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The board approved the opening of QIP on Nov 21. The floor price of QIP is set at Rs 135.9 apiece.

Life Insurance Corp: The company’s has increased shareholding in Bank of Baroda. The current stake stands at 5.031%.

Bharti Airtel: The Department of Telecommunications, Madhya Pradesh, imposed a penalty of Rs 1.31 lakh for an alleged violation of subscriber verification norms. The company’s OneWeb also received a regulatory nod to launch its commercial satellite broadband services in the country.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s chief operating officer, Sanjeev I. Dani, died on Nov. 21.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation gave permission to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drugs and permission for the additional indication of Olaparib film-coated tablets.

JK Tyre: The tyre manufacturer appointed Dr. Jorg Nohl as an additional director in the category of independent director for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. Nov. 21, 2023.

NHPC: The company resumed head-race tunnel works at the Teesta-VI project in Sikkim.

Wipro: The IT Major announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence through AI-driven strategies, products, and services.

Power Finance Corporation: PFC Consulting has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary as Ramakanali B. Panagarh.

Genus Power: The company incorporated two wholly owned step-down subsidiaries, namely “Himachal Pradesh C Zone Smart Metering Pvt.” and “Garhwal Smart Metering Pvt.” on Nov. 21, 2023.

Sical Logistics: The company’s arm, DSPL Mining, received an order worth Rs 135 crore from the Coal India unit.

JK Paper: The company received an income tax and penalty demand worth Rs 65.6 crore for AY 2020–21.

Titan: The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of an additional stake in CaratLane Trading by Titan.

IndusInd Bank: The bank denied the news report ‘Hindujas raise Rs 8,000 crore by pledging IndusInd stake’ factually incorrect. Promoter entities’ current pledge of 6.87% of the paid-up share capital of the bank has remained unchanged.

GMR Power and Urban Infra: The company acquired an additional 29.14% stake in subsidiary GMR Energy for $28.5 million. It raised the total stake in the subsidiary to 86.90%.

Auto Ancillaries Stocks: India is closing in on an agreement with Tesla that would allow the U.S. automaker to ship its electric cars to the country starting next year and set up a factory within two years, according to Bloomberg.