November 23, 2023 10:32

The Indian Rupee ended marginally stronger against the greenback on Wednesday aided by IPO-related inflows, but gains were capped amid importers U.S. dollar demand.

Additionally, Reuters reported that two large foreign banks were also seen bidding for dollars, likely on behalf of custodial clients and capped gains.

The rupee finally settled at 83.3200 against the U.S. dollar, marginally stronger than its close at 83.3550 in the previous session.

The Dollar and the benchmark bond yields also edged higher while most Asian currencies weakened and kept gains in check of the local currency this Wednesday.

From an intraday perspective, the Indian Rupee could start flat this Thursday morning and continue to witness lacklustre trade this Thursday’s session as holidays in Japan and U.S. will keep volumes muted.

Most Asian peers have started marginally stronger this early Thursday morning and aid sentiments.

But persistent dollar demand from importers and other market participants will cap gains for the local unit.

The NDF market is indicating that the Rupee could open around 83.3000 to 83.3200 against the Dollar compared with 83.3200 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 83.1800 to 83.4400.

Among other pairs, we expect GBPINR, the EURINR and the JPYINR spot pairs to remain range bound to higher this Thursday’s trade.

Moving onto the overseas markets, the U.S. Dollar gained on Wednesday despite mixed data.

U.S. durable goods fell more than expected but jobless claims fell sharply which suggests that the labour market is not cooling as quickly as markets, or the Fed might have been expecting.

The Dollar also gained after the University of Michigan’s survey of consumer sentiment showed U.S. consumers’ inflation expectations rose for a second straight month in November.

The Euro eased against the Dollar on Wednesday after ECB policymakers’ dovish comments on the rate cycle.

The Sterling eased against the Dollar on Wednesday but were off session lows after British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced tax cuts for workers before an expected 2024 election.

The Japanese Yen weakened against the Dollar on Wednesday on broad greenback recovery.

From an intraday perspective, the currency markets trading could be muted by holidays in Japan and the United States on Thursday.

Intraday, the Dollar Index could trade in the $103.50 to $104.25 range.

The Euro and the Sterling and the Yen started stronger against the greenback this early Thursday morning trading.

Intraday, the Euro could trade in the $1.0850 to $1.0925 range, while the Sterling could trade in the $1.2445 to $1.2545 range and the Yen could in the $148.40 to 150.20 range this Thursday.