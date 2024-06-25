June 25, 2024 10:29

CLSA on Zomato

Buy Call, Target Rs 248

Prosus’ Annual Report For FY24 Shows Swiggy’s Overall GOV Grew By 26% YoY

Overall gross order value (GOV) Includes Food Delivery + Quick-Commerce

Swiggy’s Overall GOV Growth Lagged Co’s Corresponding Growth Of 36% During The Same Period

Swiggy’s Overall Rev Growth Was 24% YoY While Zomato’s Adj Rev Growth Was 55.9% YoY

Swiggy’s Trading Losses Reduced To $158 m During FY24

Co Reported A Positive EBITDA Of $5 m During FY24

UBS on Zomato

Buy, Target Rs 250

Swiggy’s GOV Grew 26% YoY As Of Dec’23 With 104 m Users Per Prosus

Swiggy’s Food Delivery GOV Grew ‘Double Digits’ With Improved Advertising & Platform Fees

Q-Com Saw ‘Fast’ GOV Growth With 487 Darkstores In 26 Cities For Swiggy

In Swiggy’s Comparison, Co’s GOV Grew 37% In FY24 & It Had 530 Darkstores As Of Mar’24

MS on L&T

Overweight Call, Target Rs 3,857

Co Targets Carbon Neutrality By 2040 & Expects Its GHG Emissions To Peak Out By FY26

Co Sees Energy Efficiency (35%), Decarbonizing Energy Uses (55%) Driving Its Net Zero Goal

Co Sees Offsets (10%) Driving Its Net Zero Goal

L&T GHG Emission Intensity Improved By Nearly 12% In FY24

L&T’s Carbon Footprint (Scope 1+2) Is Primarily Due To Diesel & Electricity Consumption

Diesel And Electricity Form 75% And 16% Of Its Energy Consumption

Bernstein on HDFC Bank

Outperform Call, Target Rs 2,100

RoA To Improve From 1.8% To 2.1% In Next 4 Years Driven By Loan Mix Improvement

RoA Improvement Driven By Cost Of Funds Normalisation

Operating Leverage Kicks In

JPMorgan On Amara Raja

Neutral Call, Target Rs 1,210

Technical Licencing Agreement With Gotion; Taking The Right Steps

Co Highlighted That Partnership Will Help Accelerate Development Of Its Gigafactory

The Partnership Should Provide Investors More Confidence On Co

Should Drive More Confidence On Co’s Ability To Progress Towards 16 GWh Capacity Target

Further Clarity On Details Of This Tech Partnership Will Be Key To Further Re-rating

Potential OEM Contracts & Any Equity/Debt Funding Will Be Key To Further Re-rating

Investec on Amara Raja

Buy, TP Rs 1250

Partnership with Gotion significantly +ve

Enhances Co’s capabilities in transition to lithium-ion cell manufacturing

Co had already announced investment of Rs95bn for establishment of Giga Corridor in Telangana

Trades @21x FY26E EPS

NUVAMA on KRYSTAL INTEGRATED

initiates coverage with BUY call with 80% upside

Target Price Rs 1369

Company into comprehensive range of services including housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping

Number of locations served has increased from 1,962 to 2,487

Expect revenue to grow at a 27% CAGR over FY24–26E

Stock trading at 11.1x FY26 price to earnings ratio

Investec on HCL Tech

Sell, TP Rs 1300

Had guided for EBIT% of 18-19% for FY25E

However, note Q4 exit EBIT% for FY24 was 17.6% vs 18.2% at end of FY23

Co needs to ensure that its EBIT% performance does not fall below 17% for Q1FY25E despite guided 2% QoQ decline in rev for Q1FY25E

Kotak Inst Eqt on Ujjivan SFB

Add, TP Rs 57

Management meet takeaways

Management reiterated its focus on loan mix diversification, improving deposit franchise & enhancing productivity

Management also highlighted higher delinquencies in select pockets in a few states

Kotak Inst Eqt on Whirlpool

Sell, TP Rs 1350

Stock up about 40% since parent sold 24% in Feb 24

Improving market share, product mix & a strong peak season bode well for FY25E outlook

However, remain wary of rising competition, recent surge in commodity prices, & parent’s leverage

UBS on USL

U-P, TP Rs 1000

Tax reduction in Karnataka; hike in Haryana

Media articles indicate that Karnataka has reduced number of liquor price slabs from 18 to 16

This effectively reduces taxes on liquor by Rs100-2000/brand, with reduction sharper at premium-end

Further, Haryana has increased taxes, resulting in 20% hike in liquor prices

Believe a subdued 1H outlook needs to be offset by a favourable volume growth outlook, to provide comfort on management’s double-digit FY25 sales growth guidance