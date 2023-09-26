September 26, 2023 15:05

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPAs) of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) reduced by 25.6 per cent y-o-y to Rs 5.32 lakh crore as of June 30, 2023, due to lower slippages, steady recoveries and upgrades and write-offs. Gross NPAs dropped in Q1FY24, despite a healthy growth of advances of 16.7 per cent y-o-y in the same period. The GNPA ratio of SCBs reduced to 3.7 per cent as of June 30, 2023, from 5.7 per cent over a year ago.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPAs) of SCBs reduced by 34.7 per cent y-o-y to Rs 1.25 lakh crore as of June 30, 2023. The NNPA ratio of SCBs reduced to 0.9 per cent from 1.6 per cent in Q1FY23, which is an all-time low.

SCBs credit cost (annualised) declined by 16 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 0.52 per cent in Q1FY24. Besides, it has been trending down from 1.44 per cent in Q4FY21. Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have been holding substantial buffers for provisions over the last 6-8 quarters, along with a continuous improvement in the asset quality required a lower level of incremental provisioning, resulting in lower credit cost.

Restructured assets for select 10 PSBs reduced by 22.4 per cent y-o-y to Rs 0.97 lakh crore as of June 30, 2023. Meanwhile, restructured assets of six Private Banks (PVBs) declined by 48.5 per cent to Rs 0.17 lakh crore due to repayments made by the borrowers, an uptick in economic activities and also slipping some accounts into the NPAs. Restructured assets (10 PSBs + Six PVBs) as a percentage of net advances stood at 1 per cent as of June 30, 2023, dropping by 60 bps over a year ago period.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of SCBs expanded by 326 bps y-o-y to 76.5 per cent Q1FY24 due mainly to an improvement in overall asset quality and aggressive provisioning for non-performing assets on the books.