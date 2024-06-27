June 27, 2024 09:56

*Ultratech Cement (ULTC.BO):*

* *Rationale for Buy Rating:* The report highlights Ultratech’s leadership position in the Indian cement market (22%+ capacity share), its well-distributed pan-India presence, and its aggressive capacity expansion plans. The analysts believe Ultratech is well-positioned to benefit from the expected pick-up in cement demand. They also point to Ultratech’s multiple levers for lowering structural costs, including green power, DFC, and alternative fuels, which could help maintain higher profitability than peers.

*Shree Cement Ltd. (SHCM.BO):*

* *Rationale for Upgrade to Neutral:* The analysts upgraded Shree to Neutral from Sell because they believe its volume growth will converge with the larger peers due to new capacity additions now commissioned and a robust pipeline of capacity expansion. They also point out that Shree now trades at a discount to Ultratech on FY26E EV/EBITDA, compared to a 3-4X premium previously, which makes the risk-reward more balanced.

*Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.BO):*

* *Rationale for Neutral Rating:* The analysts maintain a Neutral rating for Ambuja because they are positive on its aggressive expansion plans (both organic and through M&A) and its cost savings opportunities. However, they believe that growth and profitability are already priced into the stock, given its YTD performance compared to peers.

*Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (DALB.BO):*

* *Rationale for Neutral Rating:* The analysts maintain a Neutral rating for Dalmia because they believe it will likely maintain/grow its capacity share, and, coupled with premiumization and cost controls, it should be able to deliver double-digit revenue/EBITDA growth over the next 2-3 years. They view the risk-reward as balanced given the stock’s current valuation.

*ACC Ltd. (ACC.BO):*

* *Rationale for Downgrade to Sell:* The analysts downgraded ACC to Sell from Neutral because they believe ACC is likely to lose market share due to its lack of capacity additions, high exposure to markets where peers are adding the most capacity, and expected lag in cost reduction/EBITDA/t improvement compared to Ambuja. While ACC’s volumes may benefit from MSA agreements, the analysts believe this does not offset the fundamental disadvantage of a lack of capacity addition.

*Price Target Adjustments:*

* *Shree:* The analysts raised their price target for Shree to Rs28,500 from Rs26,250, reflecting the improved growth visibility and a higher multiple of 16X FY26E EV/EBITDA, closer to Shree’s 10-year average 1-year forward EV/EBITDA.

* *Ambuja:* The analysts set a price target of Rs695 based on a 16X FY28E EV/EBITDA (discounted back to FY26E).

* *ACC:* The analysts set a price target of Rs2,500 based on a 10X FY26E EV/EBITDA.