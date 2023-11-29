November 29, 2023 09:08

PCBL: The board has approved the acquisition of Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore.

Tata Power: Unit Tata Power Renewable Energy secured a Letter of Award for the development of a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project with SJVN.

Canara Bank: The RBI has cleared the lender’s plans to divest a 70% stake in its subsidiary, Canbank Factors. The lender has also proposed to buy out the stakes of Bank of Baroda and DBS Bank India in its unlisted subsidiary, Canbank Computer Services.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company plans to separate its India and Gulf businesses in a transaction worth $1 billion. The Moopen family-owned healthcare company’s subsidiary, Affinity Holdings, will transfer its shares in Aster DM Healthcare FZC—the Gulf unit—to promoter-owned Alpha GCC Holdings. After the deal, Alpha GCC Holdings will be jointly owned by Aster India and Fajr Capital Advisors in a 35:65 ratio.

Tube Investment of India: The government has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Cellestial E-Mobility and Cellestial E-Trac with Tl Clean Mobility.

Wipro: The technology services and consulting company announced the launch of their ‘Continuous Compliance Solution’ built on Amazon Security Lake in collaboration with Amazon Web Services.

Havells: The company has launched ‘Lloyd’, its leading consumer durable brand in the Middle East market.

Varun Beverages: The company has incorporated a subsidiary company in Mozambique, i.e., VBL Mozambique, SA, to carry on the business of distribution of beverages.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with a French state-owned company, Electricité de France S.A., France, to explore the opportunity to maximise the local content of the Jaitapur nuclear power project to be established by NPCIL in India. The Ministry of Defence inked a contract with BHEL to procure 16 upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mounts and accessories worth Rs 2,956.89 crore for the Indian Navy.

Zomato: Alibaba Group unit Alipay Singapore plans to sell up to 29.6 crore shares in block deals, according to Bloomberg.

R Systems International: The board of unit Velotio Technologies has approved the acquisition of an additional 60% equity share of Scaleworx Technologies. Post-acquisition, Scaleworx will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Velotio.

Trident: CFO Avneesh Barua resigned on Nov. 28.

IG Petrochemicals: The company has decided to file an appeal against an income tax demand amounting to Rs 46.26 crore with the Karnataka High Court.

Gail: The Government of India appointed Rajeev Kumar Singhal as Executive Director with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation, i.e., Feb. 29, 2028.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: MD and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta has sold 2.5 lakh equity shares in tranches, and the last transaction was undertaken by him on Nov. 28.

Global Health: Sanjeev Kumar has resigned as chief financial officer and key managerial personnel w.e.f. Nov. 28.

Yathart Hospital and Trauma: The company received an order from the Commissionerate of Sagar Sambhag, Madhya Pradesh, to take over the premises of the hospital, as the land as stated in the said order belongs to the Government of Madhya Pradesh

Timex Group: Sylvain Ernest Louis Tatu has resigned as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. Nov. 27 due to personal reasons.

PDS: The board has appointed Sandra Campos as an additional woman independent director for a period of two years, w.e.f. Nov. 28.

Siemens India: The company reported a 24.7% rise in revenue year-on-year to Rs 5,808 crore and a 12.4% decline in net profit at Rs 571.6 crore in the fourth quarter. It announced an investment of Rs 416 crore in capacity addition for power transformers and vacuum interrupters.