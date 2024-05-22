May 22, 2024 07:36

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1568 | M Cap Rs. 18672 Cr | 52 W H/L 1695/415

(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)

Result has improved

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 835.8 Cr (11% QoQ, 36.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 753.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 613.8 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 129.7 Cr (26.2% QoQ, 76.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 102.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 73.3 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 15.5% vs QoQ 13.6%, YoY 11.9%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 98.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 88.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 47.7 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.3

Stock is trading at P/E of 34.5x FY26E EPS

Fiem Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1206 | M Cap Rs. 3174 Cr | 52 W H/L 1299/822

Result improved

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 557.5 Cr (14.5% QoQ, 27.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 487 Cr, YoY Rs. 436.2 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 75.5 Cr (17% QoQ, 25.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 64.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 60.2 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 13.5% vs QoQ 13.2%, YoY 13.8%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 47.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 40.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 38 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 17.9

Stock is trading at P/E of 17.4x FY25E EPS

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 404 | M Cap Rs. 10533 Cr | 52 W H/L 554/171

Result ok

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3698.5 Cr (0.3% QoQ, 1.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 3687.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 3632.5 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 481.2 Cr (-12.5% QoQ, 27.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 550.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 376.2 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 13% vs QoQ 14.9%, YoY 10.4%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 193.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 225.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 98.2 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.4

Stock is trading at P/E of 10.8x FY25E EPS

Ramco Systems Ltd. | CMP Rs. 372 | M Cap Rs. 1318 Cr | 52 W H/L 450/209

Result continue to remain weak

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 131.2 Cr (2.3% QoQ, 4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 128.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 126.2 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 2.1 Cr (-147.9% QoQ, -105.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. -4.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -35.8 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 1.6% vs QoQ -3.5%, YoY -28.4%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. -23 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -26.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -45.6 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. -6.5

Stock is trading at P/E of -5.4x TTM EPS

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. | CMP Rs. 539 | M Cap Rs. 2369 Cr | 52 W H/L 618/445

Result ok

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 220.9 Cr (23.9% QoQ, 14.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 178.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 193.2 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 41.3 Cr (16.8% QoQ, 17.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 35.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 35.2 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 18.7% vs QoQ 19.8%, YoY 18.2%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 32.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 27.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 23.4 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.3

Stock is trading at P/E of 19.3x TTM EPS

Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd. | CMP Rs. 934 | M Cap Rs. 12695 Cr | 52 W H/L 950/356

Result ok

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1529.8 Cr (16.9% QoQ, 16.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1308.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 1316.6 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 328.9 Cr (-0.6% QoQ, 22.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 330.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 268 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 21.5% vs QoQ 25.3%, YoY 20.4%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 219.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 229.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 184.3 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 16.2

Stock is trading at P/E of 13.8x TTM EPS

Azad Engineering Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1542 | M Cap Rs. 9115 Cr | 52 W H/L 1542/642

Result is ok

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 92.8 Cr (4% QoQ, 9.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 89.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 84.9 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 31.4 Cr (-4.2% QoQ, 3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 32.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 30.4 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 33.8% vs QoQ 36.7%, YoY 35.9%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 14.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 16.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 14.8 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.5

Stock is trading at P/E of 155.6x TTM EPS

Ircon International Ltd. | CMP Rs. 290 | M Cap Rs. 27275 Cr | 52 W H/L 301/78

Result marginally ahead of Expectation

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3649 Cr (30.7% QoQ, -0.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3564 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2792.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 3669.9 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 246.6 Cr (41.6% QoQ, 23.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 224.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 174.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 199.4 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 6.8% vs expectation of 6.3%, QoQ 6.2%, YoY 5.4%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 285.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 242.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 185.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 248.2 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 3

Stock is trading at P/E of 31.3x FY25E EPS

Hindustan Foods Ltd. | CMP Rs. 497 | M Cap Rs. 5694 Cr | 52 W H/L 632/461

Result improved

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 731 Cr (0.2% QoQ, 10.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 729.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 659.7 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 60.6 Cr (6.7% QoQ, 23.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 56.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 49 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 8.3% vs QoQ 7.8%, YoY 7.4%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 22.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 22 Cr, YoY Rs. 20.2 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 2

Stock is trading at P/E of 61.2x TTM EPS

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. | CMP Rs. 197 | M Cap Rs. 1229 Cr | 52 W H/L 275/158

Result ok

Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 405.6 Cr (9.3% QoQ, 34.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 371.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 301.5 Cr

EBIDTA came at Rs. 19.3 Cr (80% QoQ, -24.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 10.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 25.6 Cr

EBITDA Margin came at 4.8% vs QoQ 2.9%, YoY 8.5%

Adj. PAT came at Rs. 6.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 4.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 14.4 Cr

Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.1

Stock is trading at P/E of 69.2x TTM EPS