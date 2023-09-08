September 08, 2023 16:34

The rupee snapped a four-day losing streak to close 24 paise higher at 82.99 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, helped by a firm trend in domestic equities and suspected intervention by the RBI.

Besides, the local unit appreciated after the Reserve Bank announced the discontinuation of incremental cash reserve ratio in a phased manner by October 7, 2023, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.13 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.91 to 83.17 in the day trade.