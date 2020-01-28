9.30 am

Opening Bell

Markets opened the day marginally higher after yesterday's 1% fall on follow-up buying from investors. However, the Sensex showed mild volatility immediately after opening higher and was seen hovering around yesterday's closing levels.

At 9.25 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 48.40 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 41,106.72.

However, the broader NSE Nifty was up by 21.10 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 12,140.10.

Sectoral indices showed mixed trend today. While Auto and Banking were trading in the green, others such as IT, FMCG and Metals sector stocks lost marginal ground.

Asian stocks extended a global sell-off on Tuesday as China took more drastic steps to combat a deadly new coronavirus, while bonds shone on expectations central banks would need to keep stimulus flowing to offset the likely economic drag.

Japan shares slip to 3-week low on coronavirus concerns

Japanese shares dropped to three-week lows on Tuesday as a broad range of stocks came under pressure from the spread of the coronavirus that could curb global economic growth.

At midday close, the Nikkei share average was down 0.94% at 23,124.51, hitting the lowest level since Jan. 8.

The Topix, which includes all listed shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, lost 0.92% to 1,686.83.

Losses were widespread, with 80% of the main board shares in the red, an unusually high ratio.

As the death toll reached 106 in China, some health experts questioned whether Beijing can contain the virus which has spread to more than 10 countries, including France, Japan and the United States. No deaths have been reported outside of China so far.

