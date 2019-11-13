Live Market Live: Sensex jumps 100 points; Nifty gains 29 points

BL Internet Desk

File Photo   -  Reuters

9.40 am

High Energy Batteries shares lock in 20% upper circuit

The stock of High Energy Batteries was locked in 20% upper circuit on the BSE today. The company has returned to black this quarter on better revenues on higher sales this quarter.

9.10 am

Is the Sensex obsession justified?

A buoyant capital market does not always translate into improved investment activity in the economy.

9.05 am

Astra Microwave Products (₹80.3): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current levels. Following a medium-term downtrend, the stock found support at ₹70.5 in late August this year.

8.55 am

Asian shares slide on trade disappointment, Hong Kong unrest

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday, as growing worries that US-China trade talks are stalling and concern about intensifying unrest in Hong Kong hurt demand for risky assets.

South Korean, Australian and New Zealand indexes were all in negative territory. File Photo   -  Bloomberg

 

Published on November 13, 2019