9.40 am

The stock of High Energy Batteries was locked in 20% upper circuit on the BSE today. The company has returned to black this quarter on better revenues on higher sales this quarter.

9.30 am

9.15 am

9.10 am

A buoyant capital market does not always translate into improved investment activity in the economy.

9.05 am

Astra Microwave Products (₹80.3): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the small-cap stock, Astra Microwave Products at current levels. Following a medium-term downtrend, the stock found support at ₹70.5 in late August this year.

9.05 am

8.55 am

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Wednesday, as growing worries that US-China trade talks are stalling and concern about intensifying unrest in Hong Kong hurt demand for risky assets.

