10:00 am

How the PMC Bank scam was kept hidden for many years

The disclosures made by Joy Thomas, former Managing Director at PMC Bank, shows how various dubious transactions in the bank were kept hidden since 2008. The accounts were managed in a way that neither the statutory auditors nor the periodical scrutiny by the Reserve Bank of India were able to catch the ongoings at the bank. Click here to read in full the report on How PMC Bank scam was kept hidden for many years.

9:45 am

Global shares steady, investors pin hopes on US-China talks

Global share prices ticked up on Tuesday as some investors clung to hopes that China and the United States could work towards reaching a deal on trade and other issues in the fourth quarter. Click here to read in full the global markets report.

9:30 am

Russian approval for Glenmark’s Montlezir

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, has received approval from the Ministry of Healthcare, Russia, to market Montlezir (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride 5mg + Montelukast Sodium 10mg) film coated tablets as a prescription product for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients above 15 years of age. Montlezir is expected to be available in the Russian market in Q3 FY2019-20. Shares of Glenmark closed 2.55 per cent lower at ₹324.80 on the BSE.

9:25 am

Five IPOs to hit market today

Five companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to open for subscription on Monday. Among them, IRCTC is the biggest and widely-tracked IPO, through which the Government plans to raise about Rs 645 crore and divest around 2 crore share at a price band of Rs 315 - 320 a share. The market lot is 40 shares. Click here to read in full the report on IPOs to hit market today.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened at 38.813.48 against the previous close of 38,667.33, higher by 146.1 points. The 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 71.2 points higher at 11,545.65 against the previous close of 11,474.45

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1227 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1216 1200 1240 1253 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,216 levels

₹805 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 794 782 815 825 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹794 levels

₹259 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 256 253 262 265 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹256 levels

₹131 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 128 125 134 138 Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹128 levels

₹1332 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1318 1305 1345 1360 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of RIL while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,318 levels

₹270 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 265 258 276 282 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹276 levels

₹2099 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2080 2060 2120 2140 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS with a fixed stop-loss placed at ₹2,080 levels

11534 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11480 11430 11580 11630 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 11,480 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: UPL (₹603.7): Buy

Investors with a shot-term view can buy the stock of UPL at current levels. The stock surged 3.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹587 as well as the 200-day moving average. Moreover, the stock has decisively breached its 21- and 50-day moving averages and hovers well above them. This reinforces the short-term uptrend.

Following a sharp fall in July and early August this year, the stock took support at ₹500 and changed direction triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index. Since then the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on UPL.