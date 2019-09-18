10.20 am

Rupee weighed down by geopolitical tensions

The rupee last week gained nearly one per cent and ended the week at 70.92 against the dollar, above an important resistance of 71, also breaking a significant resistance band between 71.40 and 71.60. During the past week, the rupee made a high of 70.86; a four weeks high. The FPIs have net sold ₹915 crore worth of shares in the last five trading sessions. Read more on the rupee market and the factors that led to its sell off

10.05 am

Early trade

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early session, driven by gains in energy and banking stocks, amid positive global cues.

The 30-share index is trading 48.71 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 36,527.63, while the broader Nifty rose 0.85 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 10,818.45. In the previous session, the BSE barometer plunged 642.22 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 36,481.09, while the Nifty fell 185.90 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 10,817.60.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, SBI, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, HDFC and TCS, rising up to 2.10 per cent. On the other hand, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HUL, ONGC and ITC fell up to 1.50 per cent.

According to experts, market sentiment recovered on positive news on multiple geopolitical fronts like oil prices and US-China trade talks.

Equity markets took a breather as oil prices cooled off after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that more than half of the country’s daily crude oil production that was knocked out by an attack had been recovered, assuring that production capacity at its targeted plants would be fully restored by the end of the month.

Further, US President Donald Trump said a trade agreement between the US and China was likely to happen either before or immediately after the American elections. Global investor sentiment is also buoyed on expectations of a US Fed interest rate cut later in the day, experts said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions, while Nikkei was in the negative territory. On Wall Street, bourses ended on a positive note on Tuesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, recovered 29 paise (intra-day) against its previous close at 71.49 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.22 per cent to 64.41 per barrel (intra-day). On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 808.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 85.76 crore, provisional data showed. - PTI

9.50 am

Global markets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was flat. Wall Street shares ticked up a tad on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.26 per cent. “I would think a spike in oil prices will likely prove to be short-term given that the global economy isn't doing too well,” said Akira Takei, bond fund manager at Asset Management One. Read the global stock markets report here

9.35 am

Stocks in focus

DCM has hived off its IT business division to DCM Infotech from September 16. The deal has been done on going concern basis, and at book value as on September 16, for ₹8 crore. The hive-off is to unlock value of the IT business unit, DCM Data Systems, and to run it as a separate entity specialising in networking, analytics, cloud and digital technologies, it said. The company plans to attract private equity or strategic partners for the IT arm to achieve desired growth.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured new order worth ₹407 crore for construction of medical college (civil works) at Koriyawas village, Mohindergarh (district), Rewari (Haryana), and other orders aggregating to ₹90.36 crore. The total order inflow during FY 2019- 20 stands at ₹927.59 crore, Ahluwalia Contracts said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shareholders and investors will closely monitor the execution and further updates on these projects.

Sunteck Realty has acquired a prime project near Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, Off New Link Road, Andheri (West), with the potential to develop approximately 1.1 mn sq ft in saleable area and revenue of over ₹2,500 crore in the next four to five years. The project is acquired under the asset-light joint-development agreement model focused on establishing a strategic tie-up with credible partners, which will further strengthen the cash flow and balance sheet.

9.25 am

Focus turns to Fed move

The drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Aramco saw a massive spike in global crude oil prices leading to a panic reaction in stock markets on Tuesday, with the Sensex fa lling by 642 points or 1.73 per cent to close at 36,481. Nifty, the broader index, too fell by 185 points or 1.69 per cent to 10,817.

Now the focus is on the US Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut. It is this event and not the Saudi drone attack that will drive the global equity markets in the coming days, experts told BusinessLine. Read more on the factors that could impact the stock markets in coming days

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 140.29 points higher at 36,621.38 against the previous close of 36,481.09, ending the losing streak. Similarly, the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 61.25 points higher at 10,878.75 against the previous close of 10,817.50. Investors eye US Federal anticipated rate cut

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2208 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2195 2180 2225 2240 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,195 levels

₹831 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 824 817 837 842 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹824 levels

₹237 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 234 231 240 243 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹234 levels

₹129 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 127 124 133 136 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹127

₹1197 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1180 1165 1210 1225 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,210 levels

₹273 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 268 262 279 284 The stock witnesses selling pressure at higher levels. Sell on rallies while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹279 levels

₹2121 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2100 2080 2140 2160 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,140 levels

10833 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10780 10730 10880 10930 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract fails to move above 10,880 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Sasken Technologies at the current levels of Rs 541.9. On Tuesday, the stock jumped 6.4 per cent accompanied by good volume, breaking above the key resistance as well as the upper boundary of the sideways range at ₹530. With the recent rally, the stock appears to have changed direction backed by positive divergence in both daily as well as weekly relative strength index. Read our stock recommendation of Sasken Technologies here