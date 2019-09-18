10.20 am
Rupee weighed down by geopolitical tensions
During the past week, the rupee made a high of 70.86 - The Hindu
The rupee last week gained nearly one per cent and ended the week at 70.92 against the dollar, above an important resistance of 71, also breaking a significant resistance band between 71.40 and 71.60. During the past week, the rupee made a high of 70.86; a four weeks high. The FPIs have net sold ₹915 crore worth of shares in the last five trading sessions. Read more on the rupee market and the factors that led to its sell off
10.05 am
Early trade
Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early session, driven by gains in energy and banking stocks, amid positive global cues.
The 30-share index is trading 48.71 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 36,527.63, while the broader Nifty rose 0.85 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 10,818.45. In the previous session, the BSE barometer plunged 642.22 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 36,481.09, while the Nifty fell 185.90 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 10,817.60.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, SBI, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, HDFC and TCS, rising up to 2.10 per cent. On the other hand, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HUL, ONGC and ITC fell up to 1.50 per cent.
According to experts, market sentiment recovered on positive news on multiple geopolitical fronts like oil prices and US-China trade talks.
Equity markets took a breather as oil prices cooled off after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that more than half of the country’s daily crude oil production that was knocked out by an attack had been recovered, assuring that production capacity at its targeted plants would be fully restored by the end of the month.
Further, US President Donald Trump said a trade agreement between the US and China was likely to happen either before or immediately after the American elections. Global investor sentiment is also buoyed on expectations of a US Fed interest rate cut later in the day, experts said.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions, while Nikkei was in the negative territory. On Wall Street, bourses ended on a positive note on Tuesday.
The rupee, meanwhile, recovered 29 paise (intra-day) against its previous close at 71.49 in early session.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.22 per cent to 64.41 per barrel (intra-day). On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 808.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 85.76 crore, provisional data showed. - PTI
9.50 am
Global markets
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was flat. Wall Street shares ticked up a tad on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.26 per cent. “I would think a spike in oil prices will likely prove to be short-term given that the global economy isn't doing too well,” said Akira Takei, bond fund manager at Asset Management One. Read the global stock markets report here
9.35 am
Stocks in focus
DCM has hived off its IT business division to DCM Infotech from September 16. The deal has been done on going concern basis, and at book value as on September 16, for ₹8 crore. The hive-off is to unlock value of the IT business unit, DCM Data Systems, and to run it as a separate entity specialising in networking, analytics, cloud and digital technologies, it said. The company plans to attract private equity or strategic partners for the IT arm to achieve desired growth.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured new order worth ₹407 crore for construction of medical college (civil works) at Koriyawas village, Mohindergarh (district), Rewari (Haryana), and other orders aggregating to ₹90.36 crore. The total order inflow during FY 2019- 20 stands at ₹927.59 crore, Ahluwalia Contracts said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shareholders and investors will closely monitor the execution and further updates on these projects.
Sunteck Realty has acquired a prime project near Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, Off New Link Road, Andheri (West), with the potential to develop approximately 1.1 mn sq ft in saleable area and revenue of over ₹2,500 crore in the next four to five years. The project is acquired under the asset-light joint-development agreement model focused on establishing a strategic tie-up with credible partners, which will further strengthen the cash flow and balance sheet.
9.25 am
Focus turns to Fed move
The drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Aramco saw a massive spike in global crude oil prices leading to a panic reaction in stock markets on Tuesday, with the Sensex fa lling by 642 points or 1.73 per cent to close at 36,481. Nifty, the broader index, too fell by 185 points or 1.69 per cent to 10,817.
Now the focus is on the US Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut. It is this event and not the Saudi drone attack that will drive the global equity markets in the coming days, experts told BusinessLine. Read more on the factors that could impact the stock markets in coming days
9.15 am
Opening bell
The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 140.29 points higher at 36,621.38 against the previous close of 36,481.09, ending the losing streak. Similarly, the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 61.25 points higher at 10,878.75 against the previous close of 10,817.50. Investors eye US Federal anticipated rate cut
9.10 am
Day Trading Guide
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2208 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2195
2180
2225
2240
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,195 levels
₹831 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
824
817
837
842
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹824 levels
₹237 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
234
231
240
243
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹234 levels
₹129 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
127
124
133
136
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹127
₹1197 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1180
1165
1210
1225
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,210 levels
₹273 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
268
262
279
284
The stock witnesses selling pressure at higher levels. Sell on rallies while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹279 levels
₹2121 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2080
2140
2160
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,140 levels
10833 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10780
10730
10880
10930
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract fails to move above 10,880 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Today's Pick
We recommend a buy in the stock of Sasken Technologies at the current levels of Rs 541.9. On Tuesday, the stock jumped 6.4 per cent accompanied by good volume, breaking above the key resistance as well as the upper boundary of the sideways range at ₹530. With the recent rally, the stock appears to have changed direction backed by positive divergence in both daily as well as weekly relative strength index. Read our stock recommendation of Sasken Technologies here