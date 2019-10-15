9.25 am

Stocks in focus

Over dozen major firms will declare their quarterly results for the period ended September 2019 on Tuesday. Among them are ACC, Alicon Castalloy, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Gujarat Hotels, International Travel House, Karnataka Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange, Network18 Media & Investments, Paisalo Digital (formerly SE Investments), Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, SBI Life Insurance Company, TV18 Broadcast, Uttam Galva Steels, Wipro and ZF Steering Gear (India).

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday said it has launched ophthalmic solution Cequa used for the treatment of dry-eye disease in the US market. One of the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries has commercialised Cequa 0.09 per cent in the US, Sun Pharma said. The product offers the highest concentration of cyclosporine for ophthalmic use approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration. Cequa is indicated to increase tear production in patients with dry eye.

YES Bank on Monday exited from Fortis Healthcare by selling 4.95 crore shares or 6.56 per cent stake in the latter. A BSE blockdeal data on Monday disclosed that YES Bank sold those shares at an average price of ₹130.27, taking the deal value to ₹644.83 crore. Eastspring Investments India Equity Open Fund bought 40.53 lakh shares, the BSE data revealed. However, the other buyers’ name were not available immediately. Shares of both YES Bank and Fortis will remain in focus.

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 102.02 points higher at 38316.49 against the previous close of 38214.47. Similarly, the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened higher at 11,360.85, up 19.7 points against the previous close of 11341.15.

Day Trading Guide

₹1203 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1190 1175 1215 1230 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock reverses down from ₹1,215 levels

₹785 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 777 767 794 805 Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹777 levels

₹244 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 241 238 247 250 Consider selling the stock of ITC on intra-day rallies while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels

₹135 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 132 129 138 142 The stock is experiencing buying interest at lower levels. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss

₹1357 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1344 1330 1370 1385 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,370 levels

₹255 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 240 242 260 267 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹260 levels

₹2020 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2000 2180 2040 2060 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2000 levels

11336 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11290 11240 11385 11435 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 11,290 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Tata Motors at the current levels of Rs 127.8. The breaching of key moving average has strengthened the bullish momentum. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past two months. The break above the 21- and 50-day moving averages as well as an immediate resistance at ₹122 is positive for the stock from a short term perspective. Read our stock recommendation of Tata Motors here