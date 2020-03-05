Live Stock market updates

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1148 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1135

1120

1160

1175

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stiff stop-loss ₹1,160

 

₹758 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

750

742

765

774

Utilise intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹750 levels

 

₹187 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

182

190

193

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹190 levels

 

₹92 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

90

87

96

99

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹90 levels

 

₹1339 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1325

1310

1355

1370

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,325 levels

 

₹285 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

277

270

290

296

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹290 levels

 

₹2083 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2100

2120

The stock faces a key resistance ahead. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,100 levels

 

11247 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11200

11150

11300

11350

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 11,300 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

 

We recommend a buy in the stock of Power Grid Corporation at the current levels of Rs 197.1.

Last week, the stock took support at this zone and began to trend upwards. Currently, the stock is in a near-term rally. Over the past two trading session it has gained 7 per cent and has decisively breached its 21- and 50-Day Moving Averages. The short-term targets are ₹205 and ₹209 in the ensuing trading sessions. Read more on our today's stock pick and the stock activity of Power Grid Corporation

Published on March 05, 2020