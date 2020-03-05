9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1148 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1135 1120 1160 1175 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stiff stop-loss ₹1,160

₹758 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 750 742 765 774 Utilise intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹750 levels

₹187 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 185 182 190 193 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹190 levels

₹92 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 90 87 96 99 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹90 levels

₹1339 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1325 1310 1355 1370 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,325 levels

₹285 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 277 270 290 296 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹290 levels

₹2083 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2060 2040 2100 2120 The stock faces a key resistance ahead. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹2,100 levels

11247 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11200 11150 11300 11350 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 11,300 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Power Grid Corporation at the current levels of Rs 197.1.

Last week, the stock took support at this zone and began to trend upwards. Currently, the stock is in a near-term rally. Over the past two trading session it has gained 7 per cent and has decisively breached its 21- and 50-Day Moving Averages. The short-term targets are ₹205 and ₹209 in the ensuing trading sessions. Read more on our today's stock pick and the stock activity of Power Grid Corporation