Live Stock markets update for March 13, 2020

BL Internet Desk

Get all the market updates live here

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1021 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1005

990

1036

1050

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,036 levels

 

₹631 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

620

610

640

650

The stock tests a key support at around ₹630. Go long with stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹640 levels

 

₹156 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

152

148

162

166

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹162 levels

 

₹62 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

59

56

66

69

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹59 levels

 

₹1061 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1045

1030

1080

1100

A corrective rally is possible on a strong up-move above ₹1,080. Go long above this level with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹212 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

200

220

228

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹220 levels

 

₹1769 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1750

1725

1800

1830

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,800 levels

 

9546 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9585

9420

9600

9670

Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,600 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

 

We recommend a buy in the stock of Tata Power at the current levels of Rs 40.5.

On the weekly chart, the stock has formed a hammer pattern which is also a bullish reversal pattern backing the trend reversal. The daily RSI is recovering from the oversold territory. Besides, the stock tests the lower boundary of the Bollinger Bands that implies oversold and is likely to bounce from the lower end. Read our stock recommendation and the stock activity of Tata Power Company here

Published on March 13, 2020