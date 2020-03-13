9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1021 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1005 990 1036 1050 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,036 levels

₹631 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 620 610 640 650 The stock tests a key support at around ₹630. Go long with stiff stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹640 levels

₹156 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 152 148 162 166 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC climbs above ₹162 levels

₹62 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 59 56 66 69 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹59 levels

₹1061 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1045 1030 1080 1100 A corrective rally is possible on a strong up-move above ₹1,080. Go long above this level with a fixed stop-loss

₹212 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 207 200 220 228 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹220 levels

₹1769 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1750 1725 1800 1830 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,800 levels

9546 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9585 9420 9600 9670 Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,600 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Tata Power at the current levels of Rs 40.5.

On the weekly chart, the stock has formed a hammer pattern which is also a bullish reversal pattern backing the trend reversal. The daily RSI is recovering from the oversold territory. Besides, the stock tests the lower boundary of the Bollinger Bands that implies oversold and is likely to bounce from the lower end. Read our stock recommendation and the stock activity of Tata Power Company here