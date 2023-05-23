GQG Partners on Monday acquired shares of hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute for Rs 415 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 75,50,000 lakh shares of the firm. Details about the sellers could not be immediately ascertained.

JSW Steel on Monday said NCLT-Mumbai has approved ₹621-crore resolution plan submitted by its subsidiary JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd (JSWSCPL) for debt-laden National Steel and Agro Industries Ltd (NSAIL). “We now inform you that the written order of NCLT approving the resolution plan has been received,” JSW Steel said.

ITI has bagged an advance purchase order worth ₹3,889 crore from BSNL for deploying 23,633 sites for 4G services. The supply period for the 4G telecom gear is 18-24 month under the contract, it ITI said in a regulatory filing. BSNL has issued an Advance Purchase Order (APO) for reservation quota order in the West Zone to ITI.

Wockhardt and its three directors on Monday settled with Sebi a case pertaining to alleged non-disclosure of adverse observations made by the USFDA about the company’s manufacturing facility to the exchanges in 2013. The entities together paid Rs 76.68 lakh towards settlement charges.

Torrent Power board will consider a proposal to raise up to ₹3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

HFCL has bagged about ₹222 crore order from Reliance Jio and its sister concern Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for transmission equipment, according to a regulatory filing. The company has bagged an order worth Rs 179.24 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supplying various types of Optical Fiber Cables by October.

The board of directors of Thangamayil Jewellery Limited has recommended issue of Bonus shares at the ration of 1:1 to the existing Shareholders as on the record date to be fixed after the ensuring AGM to be held on July 24 duly approved by the Shareholders of the company.

State-owned Coal India Ltd has reached an agreement with its 2.38 lakh strong non-executive workers over the revision of wages. Under the agreement reached, a 19 per cent minimum guaranteed benefit from July 1, 2021, on emoluments (basic, VDA, SDA & attendance bonus) and a 25 per cent increase in allowances have been granted, Coal India said in a filing to exchanges.

Astra Rafael Comsys, a joint venture company of Astra Microwave Products, has bagged Rs 158 crore worth of order from defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) for supply of software defined radio (SDR).

Results Calendar: Akzo Nobel India, Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Finvest, Asahi Songwon Colors, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Electricals, Bikaji, Binny Mills, Biocon, CMS Info Systems, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dixon Technologies (India), Dreamfolks Services, Fortis Healthcare, GE T&D, Indoco Remedies, JSW Energy, Khadim, Kirloskar Industries, Kothari Products, Linde India, Luka Labs, Metro Brands, NMDC, RadioCity, Roto Pumps, Somany Ceramics, STC India, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Thyrocare Technologies, TN Petrochemicals, TTK Healthcare, TVS Srichakra, Unichem Laboratories, Varroc and Warren Tea

