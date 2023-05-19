Online gaming and e-sports firm Nodwin Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has signed an agreement to raise $28 million (about ₹232 crore) from new and existing investors. All existing investors of Nodwin Gaming, including Nazara, Krafton and JetSynthesys, will join the new investors such as Sony Group and Innopark (India) Private in this funding round.

US-based watchmaker Timex Group on Thursday said it has acquired Just Watches, a premium watch retail brand for an undisclosed sum. With this deal, Timex India will be taking over all the physical stores of Mumbai-based Just Watches and their e-commerce portal Justwatches.com, Timex Group said in a statement.

One97 Communications on Thursday announced that it has partnered with SBI Card to launch Paytm SBI Card on the RuPay network.

Wipro has entered into a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow to drive business transformation. The agreement is expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has joined hands with National Highways Logistics Management and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation to form Indore MMLP. The joint venture will develop multi modal logistics parks (MMLPs) across India under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Pfizer has decided to initiate a voluntary recall of three products manufactured by Astral SteriTech. These products are marketed/distributed by Pfizer. Astral SteriTech informed Pfizer that it has observed an out-of-specification during a routine environmental monitoring of its manufacturing block. Astral manufactures Magnex, Magnamycin and Zosyn for Pfizer.

Results: Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, Bandhan Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dilip Buildcon, Delhivery, Elgi Equipments, EPL, GATI, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, IRB Infrastructure Developers, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Steel, Minda Corporation, Muthoot Finance, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NLC India, Power Grid Corporation of India, Punjab National Bank, Sun TV Network, VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Enterprises and Zomato.