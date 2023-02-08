Follow the live updates on stock market, business news and intra-day stock price movements

  • February 08, 2023 10:11

    RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5%

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday increased the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50 per cent. The decision of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was announced by the Governor Shaktikanta Das.

    After 50 basis points hike three times in a row, the central bank softened in December policy and increased the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

  • February 08, 2023 09:50

    Adani Ports mulls repaying $605 million debt to calm investors

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. is mulling total loan repayment and prepayment of that amount in the year starting in April, which would improve net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation ratio to about 2.5 times, it said in an earnings statement Tuesday. The ratio stands at just over 3 times currently.

  • February 08, 2023 09:37

    Stocks that will see action on February 8, 2023

    Buzzing stocks include BSE, CDSL, RVNL, PC Jeweller, Muthoot Finance, broking stocks, Aurobindo Pharma, NTPC, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, and 3M India

