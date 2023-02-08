February 08, 2023 10:11

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday increased the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50 per cent. The decision of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was announced by the Governor Shaktikanta Das.

After 50 basis points hike three times in a row, the central bank softened in December policy and increased the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent.