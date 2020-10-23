Money & Banking

Yes Bank reports net profit of Rs 129.4 crore in Q2

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Private sector lender Yes Bank reported a net profit of Rs 129.37 crore for the second quarter this fiscal as against a net loss of Rs 600.08 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net interest income was down 9.7 per cent to Rs 1,973 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus Rs 2,186 crore a year ago.

Net interest margin was at 3.1 per cent at the end of the second quarter compared to 2.7 per cent a year ago.

Provisions were marginally down at Rs 1,187.33 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 1,336.25 crore a year ago.

Gross NPAs was at 16.9 per cent of gross advances and net NPAs amounted to 4.71 per cent of net advances as on September 30, 2020.

Published on October 23, 2020
Quarterly Results
Yes Bank Ltd
