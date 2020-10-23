Yes Bank reports net profit of Rs 129.4 crore in Q2

Private sector lender Yes Bank reported a net profit of Rs 129.37 crore for the second quarter this fiscal as against a net loss of Rs 600.08 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net interest income was down 9.7 per cent to Rs 1,973 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus Rs 2,186 crore a year ago.

Net interest margin was at 3.1 per cent at the end of the second quarter compared to 2.7 per cent a year ago.

Provisions were marginally down at Rs 1,187.33 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 1,336.25 crore a year ago.

Gross NPAs was at 16.9 per cent of gross advances and net NPAs amounted to 4.71 per cent of net advances as on September 30, 2020.