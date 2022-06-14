Aadhaar: UIDAI to provide door-to-door services soon

Aadhaar-related services will soon be provided at your doorstep. The UIDAI — Unique Identification Authority of India — is gearing up to enable users to update their Aadhaar card details, including phone numbers and addresses, without visiting the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

According to reports, UIDAI is training 48,000 postal officers of the India Post Payment Bank to provide the service. A total of 1.5 lakh officers are to be trained in two phases. They will be provided digital equipment, including a laptop and biometric scanner, to update Aadhaar card-related information. The UIDAI also plans to create Aadhaar Seva Kendras across 755 districts, which will serve as the hub for collecting and updating Aadhaar information.

UIDAI may also enrol 13,000 banking correspondents employed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Common Service Centre, to support the initiative.

The Aadhaar issuing body, UIDAI, provides online services to cardholders via its mAadhaar app and portal. It allows generation of eAadhaar, Masked Aadhaar and Virtual ID.