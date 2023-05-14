Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, approved the 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important sub-systems, spares, and components, which will help the government avoid imports worth ₹715 crore.

The Govt under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi is committed towards indigenisation and self reliance in Defence sector.



Keeping this in mind, the 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares &… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 14, 2023

The items that figure in the PIL will only be procured from the indigenous industry after the timelines indicated in the list available on the Srijan portal, said the MoD in an official statement.

Also read: IAF chief asks defence industry to develop next generation weapons

In the list, Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), a leading PSU shipyard, has decided to buy a maximum of over 870 items -- such as Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares and Components, including high-end materials and spares -- from the domestic players to promote ‘Atmanirbharta’ or self-reliance. Similarly, HAL has 25 items, mostly for its HTT-40 trainer aircraft, which will replace the Indian Air Force’s retired HPT-32 Deepak and the remaining are for Sukhois-30MKIs and Jaguars.

“The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under the ‘Make’ category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence, and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs,” the Ministry observed.

Also read: Defence indigenisation takes off, but needs course correction

In addition, the MoD believes that this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry by involving academia and research institutions.

The previous three Positive Indigenisation Lists, published in December 2021, March 2022, and August 2022 respectively, contained 2,500 items for which the country is no longer dependent on foreign manufacturers or suppliers. Of another 1,238 items, 310 too have been indigenised and the remaining will happen within the given timelines, said the MoD.