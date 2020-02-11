7.25 am

Can the AAP expand its focus beyond Delhi to the rural areas?

We’re a predominantly rural nation and 830 million Indians — nearly 70 per cent of the population — live outside the towns and cities, the 2011 Census shows. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — whether it wins or loses Delhi — could stake its claim as the first strongly urban-focussed party that looks to address the needs of India’s urban masses.

If the AAP’s a Delhi-centric urban party, can it spread its wings beyond the city?

7.00 am

Counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections will begin from 8 am. The national capital went to polls on February 8 and recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent, according to Election Commission numbers.

Amit Shah calls a party meeting at the end of polling in the Capital where pollsters predicted a definite return of Arvind Kejriwal as CM

The exit polls predicts return of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power and a third term for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Almost all exit polls said the AAP will get more than 50 seats, however, short of 2015’s 67 seats.

However, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claims his party will win “48 seats” and form a government in the city. “All these exit polls will fail. Save my tweet carefully," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded ...

"BJP will win 48 seats and form government in Delhi...please do not search excuses to blame the EVM,” Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.