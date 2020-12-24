Tagore had a vision for atmanirbhar India, says Modi

Packing batteries with more punch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to promote local manufacturing and artisans for a self-reliant India. He asked students to assist local artisans to make them proficient in online selling and getting access to global markets.
Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati University at Santiniketan — Rabindranath Tagore’s abode — in West Bengal through video conferencing, Modi said Gurudev Tagore wanted to see an atmanirbhar India. The Prime Minister incidentally is the Chancellor of the University.
Referring to the cancellation of Poush Mela — the annual winter fair held at the university campus in December — because of the pandemic, Modi said many artisans would not be able to sell their crafts this year. As an alternative, university officials and students could reach out to them and help them promote their handicrafts, and train them to embrace online channels or e-commerce, he added.
The Poush Mela, one of the biggest events in West Bengal, sees a host of local artisans from Birbhum and other neighbouring districts setting up stalls to sell their handicrafts. It draws visitors from across the world.
“Connect with the local artists and teach them the method to sell their products online,” Modi said. “This will ensure our local products reach the global market.”
“We must take India to the world, promote local to global. And to achieve that we first need to be vocal about local. I urge you all to promote local manufacturing and services,” he added.
The Prime Minister maintained that Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati and call for a swadeshi samaj form the basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self reliant India).
“Gurudev called for a swadeshi samaj. He wanted to see a self-reliant India in agriculture, commerce, business, art and literature. The vision of a self-reliant India is a derivative of this sentiment. The call for a self-reliant India is for the world to benefit, too,” he said.
