The daily dose: November 20, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
# Urgency during a pandemic: Top CEOs of Indian pharma-majors, putting their heads together at an industry conclave, called for greater Government support. And support with an urgency that was witnessed during the pandemic when the regulatory process was not just faster but also did much hand-holding in developing crucial medicines, equipment and testing kits.
# Engaged at the WTO: The Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) has decided to remain actively engaged, up until the WTO’s 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) beginning this month-end, to find a common intellectual property response to Covid-19.
# Covid cases: India reported 11,106 Covid cases on Friday with 459 deaths till 8:00 am in the morning according to the Health Ministry. Kerala’s Covid cases stood at 6,111 followed by Maharashtra at 963, West Bengal at 860 and Tamil Nadu at 775.
# USFDA boosters: Both Pfizer and Moderna have got the US regulator’s approval as a booster shot.
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
