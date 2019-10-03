Top five news stories to watch out on October 3, 2019

India Economic Summit: World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit is set to begin today. The 33rd edition of the Summit will focus on artificial intelligence, environmental reforms, infrastructure, innovation and South Asian economic outlook. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will co-chair the event alongside Singapore Deputy PM, among others. The two-day event will see participation of nearly 800 leaders from over 40 countries.

Bharat-22 ETF: The fourth tranche of Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) will open on Thursday. The government is likely to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore from the investors during this fourth installment. The investors to get a 3 per cent discount over the issue price. So far, the government has raised around Rs 35,000 crore through Bharat-22 ETF.

World’s Women Boxing Championship: The World Women Boxing Championship is set to begin from October 3 in Russia. In this latest edition of the Championship, the Indian contingent comprises of five debutants and two veterans – MC Mary Kom and Sarita. All eyes would be on the six-time champion Mary Kom as she is also in the running to become AIBA’s athletes commission, the voting for which will take place during the Championship.

PSB customer outreach initiative: Public sector banks will launch the first phase of ‘customer outreach initiative’ covering nearly 50 districts on Thursday. During the four-day event, loans will be provided for retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal needs. The programme is part of systematic bank reform process, aimed at increasing ease of customer access and delivery of services at the doorstep.

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat express: Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on its inaugural run. Katra is the base for the pilgrims to visit the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Enroute Katra, the latest Vande Bharat express will have three stops. The train, built at ICF Chennai, comes equipped with special windows to shield against stone pelting. The train will not have a dynamic pricing system.