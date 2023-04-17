Netflix outage impacted over 11,000 users in the US on late Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Reuters reported that Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

According to Downdetector, the glitch was experienced between 5 am and 6:49 am. A tweet by Netflix revealed that the outage delayed the stream of Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, set to stream from Los Angeles starting 5:30 am IST.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon,” Netflix said in a tweet.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

The streaming platform has announced the extension of its basic ad-supported plan to Apple TV, and that the subscription tier would be available in the Netflix tvOS app.

Earlier in March 2023, Netflix introduced new customisation features for users to set the format for subtitles and closed captions on TV.

