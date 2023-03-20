YouTube Music will show song and album credits to users when listening to their favorite music. According to a 9to5Google report, when users enable the feature, they can view the song credits option while accessing the overflow menu on YouTube Music.
Another functionality, according to a 9to5Google report, will let users automatically download recently played songs on Android.
The recently played songs can be found in the download settings for those with a YouTube Premium subscription. It allows users to download up to 200 recently played songs. Nevertheless, the streaming platform has not extended the feature to iOS.
According to the 9to5Google report, YouTube is also launching live, cover, and remix labels under the other performances in the related tab. The platform recently announced that creators in the US could create podcasts in YouTube Studio.
