Kia launches Seltos ‘X Line’ top trim

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Kia India has introduced the top-of-the-line ‘X Line’ trim for its successful mid-size SUV offering ‘Seltos’ packing premiumness and exclusivity to the Seltos badge.
The Seltos X Line is offered in a ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour. The car is equipped with 18” Crystal cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels and comes with Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery with Honeycomb pattern. The Seltos X Line is offered with the automatic transmissions – G1.4 T-GDi 7DCT and D1.5 6AT.
Seltos X Line is offered at a starting price of ₹17,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan India).
Also read: Kia Motors Seltos X-Line edition is wicked cool
Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India. With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning.”
With sales of over 2,00,000 units in less than two years and over 40% segment share, the Seltos has been one of the top selling vehicles in its segment.
Kia India has clocked sales of 16,750 units in August 2021, to be among top five selling carmakers list. It has registered a 55% Y-o-Y growth over the same period last year, indicating an improved pre-festive consumer sentiment. The Seltos became the highest contributing model with 8,619 units, the Carnival posted sales of 379 units, and the Sonet remained consistent in its performance with 7,752 dispatches this month.
Tae-Jin Park said, “With the festive season around the corner, we are anticipating a further rise in this number. To cater to the pent-up and upcoming demand of our vehicles, we are taking appropriate measures to enhance the production output.”
The brand is hopeful of achieving the total capacity of its plant in the coming year while targeting a cumulative four lakh sales by January 2022.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...