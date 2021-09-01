Kia launches Seltos ‘X Line’ top trim

Kia India has introduced the top-of-the-line ‘X Line’ trim for its successful mid-size SUV offering ‘Seltos’ packing premiumness and exclusivity to the Seltos badge.

The Seltos X Line is offered in a ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour. The car is equipped with 18” Crystal cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels and comes with Indigo Pera Leatherette upholstery with Honeycomb pattern. The Seltos X Line is offered with the automatic transmissions – G1.4 T-GDi 7DCT and D1.5 6AT.

Seltos X Line is offered at a starting price of ₹17,79,000 (ex-showroom, pan India).

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India. With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning.”

With sales of over 2,00,000 units in less than two years and over 40% segment share, the Seltos has been one of the top selling vehicles in its segment.

Kia India has clocked sales of 16,750 units in August 2021, to be among top five selling carmakers list. It has registered a 55% Y-o-Y growth over the same period last year, indicating an improved pre-festive consumer sentiment. The Seltos became the highest contributing model with 8,619 units, the Carnival posted sales of 379 units, and the Sonet remained consistent in its performance with 7,752 dispatches this month.

Tae-Jin Park said, “With the festive season around the corner, we are anticipating a further rise in this number. To cater to the pent-up and upcoming demand of our vehicles, we are taking appropriate measures to enhance the production output.”

The brand is hopeful of achieving the total capacity of its plant in the coming year while targeting a cumulative four lakh sales by January 2022.