Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up 17% in August

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday reported a 17 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicle sales at 15,973 units in August as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 13,651 units in August 2020, M&M said in a statement.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 11,432 vehicles in the domestic market last month, as against 15,606 units in the same month last year, a drop of 27 per cent.

Exports rise

Exports increased to 3,180 units last month as against 1,169 units in the year-ago month.

“Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers. Growth momentum in exports continued with sales of 3,180 vehicles, registering an increase of 172 per cent,” M&M Chief Executive Officer Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for the company as well, he added.