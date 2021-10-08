Mahindra XUV700 crosses 50,000 bookings

Scripting a survival
The Mahindra XUV700 has clocked over 50,000 bookings translating into an ex-showroom value of around ₹9500 crore. “Bookings opened today for the 2nd round of 25K cars. These were also gobbled up in a flash. Cumulatively, 50K XUV700s spoken for,signifying a value of near 10,000cr. The customer enthusiasm is staggering & as I said yesterday,we respect the responsibility it puts on us,” said Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra in a tweet on crossing this milestone.
“We're close to 10,000 cr in ex-showroom value of XUV700, with over 50K bookings (yesterday and today) ... our sincere gratitude to all our customers for the trust reposed in us, the @MahindraXUV700 and we at @MahindraRise will live up to it,” Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, M&M Ltd tweeted.
Bookings for the automobile reopened on Friday at 10am. Customers could book their preferred XUV700 via dealerships or digital platforms. The milestone was achieved by Friday afternoon.
Mahindra XUV700 on Thursday had clocked 25,000 bookings in 57 minutes of its booking commencement. As many as 25,000 XUV700s were made available at the launch.
XUV700 is the first four-wheeler in India to hit this milestone.
