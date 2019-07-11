Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India

Despite having stayed in the fringes of the super luxury car segment, Maserati, the Italian marquee, is planning to launch the first Levante built around a V8 engine. To be launched later this year, the Levante Trofeo is said to be the ultimate Maserati of SUVs. Taking it close to supercar territory, it is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of over 300 kmph. Maserati says that India, one of the important markets for the brand, will be amongst the first right-hand drive markets to receive units of the Trofeo.

The Levante Trofeo is equipped with one of the most powerful engines ever fitted in a Maserati. A 3.8-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine that has been engineered to perfectly mate with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and delivers an astounding 590 hp at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm of peak torque at 2,250 – 5,000 rpm. Like all Maserati petrol engines, this V8 is produced by Ferrari in Maranello.

A Maserati release mentions that the Levante’s design reaches new levels of sportiness in the Trofeo version, noticeable in the restyled lower front fascia and rear bumper, providing a sportier yet sophisticated presence. For the interior, designers have come up with ideas to create a distinctive environment within the Levante Trofeo cabin, says the official statement. The sculpted sports seats feature a premium full grain ‘Pieno Fiore’ natural leather available in black, red and tan, all with contrast stitching and ‘Trofeo’ logo stitched on the headrests. Maserati claims that ‘Pieno Fiore’ is like no other leather used in the automotive industry for its natural, soft feel and for the unique character it develops throughout the years.

Specific details of the Levante Trofeo, like the lower splitter, the side blades in the front air intakes, the side skirt inserts and the rear extractor, are made of ultralight, high-gloss carbon fibre, further underlining this model’s racing look.

The hood is new, featuring two aggressive air intakes for better cylinder head cooling. Inside the Levante Trofeo cabin, a wealth of elegant features create an environment of pure luxury.