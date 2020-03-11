பங்குச்சந்தை

இன்று பார்க்க வேண்டிய பங்குகள் (மார்ச் 11)

March 11, 2020

ஏபீபீ இந்தியா சோலார் இன்வெர்டர் கம்பெனி விற்பனை பலன் தருமா?

ஏபீபீ இந்தியா (ABB India) நிர்வாக குழு கடந்த திங்களன்று தங்களுடைய சோலார் இன்வெர்டர் கம்பெனியை விற்க அனுமதி வழங்கியுள்ளது. வந்தவரைக்கும் லாபம் என்று கூறப்படும் slump sale அடிப்படையில் இத்தாலி கம்பெனி FIMER spa-வின் இந்திய கிளை கம்பெனிக்கு ₹100.6 கோடிக்கு விற்றுவிட நிர்வாக குழு (Board of directors) அனுமதி வழங்கியுள்ளனர். இந்த டீலிங்ஸ் இன்னும் சிலநாட்களில் முடிவடையும் என்றும், விற்பனை தேதி ஏப்ரல் 1 , 2020-ஆக நிர்ணயம் செய்யபட்டுள்ளதாக ஏபீபீ இந்தியா நிறுவனம் கூறியுள்ளது.

மங்களம் ஆர்கானிக்ஸ் கலால் வரியில் உடன்படிக்கை

மங்களம் ஆர்கானிக்ஸ் கலால் வரி (excise duty) தொகை ₹5.12 கோடி வரியை செலுத்தி அரசு கலால் துறையிடும் ஒரு உடன்படிக்கை ஏற்படுத்தி கொண்டுள்ளது. "சப்கா சாத் சப்கா விகாஸ்" என்ற திட்டத்தின் கீழ், இந்த ஒப்பந்தம் ஏற்பட்டதாக மங்களம் ஆர்கானிக்ஸ் கூறியுள்ளது. சில காலமாக மும்பை நீதிமன்றத்தில் ₹13.42-கோடி பாக்கி என்று வழக்கிருந்த நிலையில், இந்த ஒப்பந்தம் மூலம் கடந்த திங்களன்று ₹5.12 கோடிகள் வரியை செலுத்தி, இந்த வரி வழக்கிலிருந்து முழுவதுமாக வெளியில் வந்துள்ளது. இதன் பிறகு, கம்பெனிக்கு எந்த நிதிச் சுமையோ அல்லது அபராத தொகையோ நிலுவையில் இல்லை என்று மங்களம் ஆர்கானிக்ஸ் கூறியுள்ளது.

