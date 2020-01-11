Companies

CEO Reading List: January 11, 2020

Missed all the important economy and policy news this week? We have a curated reading list to help you catch up with BL’s most important stories on such subjects.

Dismal data

The week flagged off with the CSO estimating real GDP growth for FY20 at 5 per cent and nominal growth at 7.5 per cent. They are the lowest figures in 10 and 40 years respectively.

Also read: At 5%, GDP growth to hit 11-year low in FY20

Playing it cool

US-Iran faced off leading to oil prices boiling up. But the International Energy Agency sees limited impact from such events.

Also read: Do not see major impact of US-Iran tensions unless oil supply is disrupted: IEA

Outreach

The PM conducted pre budget consultations with industry, rather close to D-Day!

Read more : PM meets economists, industry experts ahead of Budget

Speaking up

A few leading voices from India Inc have condemned the handling of JNU protests

Also read: Voices in India Inc begin piping up against handling of CAA and NRC protests

Sizzling hot

Solar is the hot favourite with global PEs/VCs attracting large inflows

Also read: Total corporate funding in solar sector reaches $11.7 billion in 2019: Report

Turning around

The IIP came up with a mild positive surprise by rising by 1.8 per cent in November after three months of contracting.

Read more:  After 3 months, factory output grows in November 2019

Heating up

The domestic LPG and kerosene subsidies are likely to shoot up on the recent crude oil spike.

Also read:Crude spike: Government may need to set aside more for LPG, kerosene subsidy

Comfortable kitty

As global risks rise, one parameter on which India is sitting pretty is forex reserves.

Also read: Forex reserves touch record $461.16 billion

 

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

