CEO Reading List: January 11, 2020

Dismal data

The week flagged off with the CSO estimating real GDP growth for FY20 at 5 per cent and nominal growth at 7.5 per cent. They are the lowest figures in 10 and 40 years respectively.

Also read: At 5%, GDP growth to hit 11-year low in FY20

Playing it cool

US-Iran faced off leading to oil prices boiling up. But the International Energy Agency sees limited impact from such events.

Also read: Do not see major impact of US-Iran tensions unless oil supply is disrupted: IEA

Outreach

The PM conducted pre budget consultations with industry, rather close to D-Day!

Read more : PM meets economists, industry experts ahead of Budget

Speaking up

A few leading voices from India Inc have condemned the handling of JNU protests

Also read: Voices in India Inc begin piping up against handling of CAA and NRC protests

Sizzling hot

Solar is the hot favourite with global PEs/VCs attracting large inflows

Also read: Total corporate funding in solar sector reaches $11.7 billion in 2019: Report

Turning around

The IIP came up with a mild positive surprise by rising by 1.8 per cent in November after three months of contracting.

Read more: After 3 months, factory output grows in November 2019

Heating up

The domestic LPG and kerosene subsidies are likely to shoot up on the recent crude oil spike.

Also read:Crude spike: Government may need to set aside more for LPG, kerosene subsidy

Comfortable kitty

As global risks rise, one parameter on which India is sitting pretty is forex reserves.

Also read: Forex reserves touch record $461.16 billion

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan