Tata Motors’ Tiago electric vehicle has crossed 10,000 deliveries in less than four months. Tata Motors, which introduced Tiago in October, had set an introductory price of ₹8.49 lakh, making it the most affordable electric vehicle in the country. Later, the price of the vehicle was increased in February to ₹8.69 lakh.

“The Tiago EV since its launch has been creating milestones,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. He added, “From becoming the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’ to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10K delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stones unturned.”

The Tiago EV was introduced with the aim to democratise the EV experience. It was a result of the company’s ambition to fast-forward the ongoing evolution towards the future of mobility by introducing a car that would encourage the rapid adoption of EVs.

“The trust in our offering is evident from the healthy demand the product witnesses, especially amongst young, career-starting customers, who are well exposed to the recent developments in tech. Latest trends also showcase the affinity of young women drivers towards our car for the ease of driving it provides,” said Srivatsa.

The company stated that had it received 10,000 bookings in 24 hours and touched 20,000 bookings of Tiago in December 2022.