Having launched a ChatPT rival, Google Bard AI, the tech giant may announce a series of generative AI updates, including the launch of a general-use large language model (LLM).

CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to pitch Google’s AI advancements at the company’s annual developer conference on May 10, 2023.

The company recently opened its chatbot Bard AI for all users with Workspace accounts. According to internal documents viewed by CNBC, Google will launch PaLM 2, an advanced LLM codenamed “Unified Language Model,” supporting over 100 languages.

At Google I/O, the company is said to focus on themes, including how AI is helping individuals reach their full potential.

The tech giant first announced the PaLM model in April 2022 and launched an API for the same in March 2023 along with a string of AI enterprise tools.

Meanwhile, Google has internally worked on a multi-modal version called Multi Bard that uses a larger data set and solves complex math and coding programs.

According to CNBC report, the tech giant has tested models called “Big Bard” and “Giant Bard.”

In addition, Google plans on expanding on its “Workspace AI collaborator,” including template generation in Sheets and image generation in its Slides and Meet products. The company will also show improvements in multi-search for camera and voice on Google Lens.

